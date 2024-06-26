Jenni Snell: Time to celebrate trailblazing women under 30 in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jenni Snell: Time to celebrate trailblazing women under 30 in the north and north-east

Let's hear what young women from the Highlands and islands and across the north and north-east are achieving, in all walks of life.

The Young Women's Movement's 30 Under 30 list showcases inspiring young artists, activists, carers, volunteers and more
By Jenni Snell

If you know a young woman making positive change in the north or north-east of Scotland, we want to meet her.

For the ninth year, we at The Young Women’s Movement are looking for stories of inspiring young women and girls in Scotland – whether they’re leading campaigns, excelling in a particular field, or giving their time to help others. We want to celebrate the incredible young women who are impacting their communities for the better, in every corner of Scotland.

Previous years’ lists have included Iona MacDonald, an award-winning teen journalist in Inverness; Erin McAleer, an 11-year-old who campaigned to rename a house at her school which had been named after a slave trader; and Ally Zlatar, an artist and activist who campaigns for access to treatment for eating disorders.

Back in 2016, our team felt that young women and girls weren’t being adequately represented and celebrated on “30 Under 30” lists. So, we set up our own.

In the years since, we have featured hundreds of stories about some of Scotland’s most inspiring young artists, activists, carers, volunteers and trailblazers from across the country. But we know there are more stories from Scotland’s rural and northern communities that we would love to tell.

We hope that, this year, the list will showcase the true breadth of what young women and girls from the Highlands and islands and across the north and north-east are achieving, in all walks of life.

Despite what some may say, young women and girls are still at a significant disadvantage in many areas of life in Scotland.

Last year’s Behaviour in Scottish Schools research highlighted an increase in misogynistic views and language as a rising concern in classrooms.

Our own recent research with the Scottish Women’s Budget Group on the cost-of-living crisis found that nearly two-thirds of the young women surveyed now feel worse off financially than they did last year. And our latest Status of Young Women in Scotland report discovered that young women struggle to access the healthcare they need at a systemic level.

A total of 43% of young women surveyed for our 2020-21 Status of Young Women research felt they did not have equal access to work opportunities, and the Young Women’s Trust recently found that two in five young women have experienced discrimination in work or when looking for work.

These stark inequalities are what we exist to address.

Joy as an act of resistance

The Young Women’s Movement – this year celebrating its 100th anniversary – is Scotland’s national organisation for young women and girls’ leadership and rights. We believe in centring young women’s experiences in everything that we do.

Our work is informed, shaped and led by and for young women. We collaborate with them in their communities, support them in the development of campaigns on issues that matter to them, and amplify their voices in spaces where decisions that affect them are made.

Ally Zlatar is an artist and activist who campaigns for access to treatment for eating disorders

We also believe in joy as an act of resistance. In the face of tough times for young women and girls, we want to celebrate the incredible, inspiring and impressive things that they are achieving anyway. Our 30 Under 30 lists are a message of hope, and a vision of feminist leadership amid challenging circumstances.

Many of our 30 Under 30 alumni have gone on to become leaders in our movement. Amanjit Uppal (featured on 2022’s list) is now on our board of trustees. Rebekah Cheung, Fatima Ishaq, and Robyn Moffat-Wall – featured in 2021, 2022, and 2022 respectively – now volunteer on our advisory collective, and Elena Soper and Samar Ziadat (both featured in 2018) are now a valued part of our staff team.

Samar Ziadat is now a member of staff at The Young Women’s Movement, but made its 2018 30 Under 30 list

Who we’ll find this year, though, is yet to be determined. We’re excited to learn about a new cohort of young women and girls who are making positive changes in their lives, communities or in society, and it’s a privilege to amplify their voices and platform their achievements and passions.

  • If you are, or you know, an inspiring young woman, submit a nomination for The Young Women’s Movement’s 30 Under 30 list by Monday July 1 online at youngwomenscot.org/30-under-30

Jenni Snell is CEO of The Young Women’s Movement

