Jenni Snell: Time to celebrate trailblazing women under 30 in the north and north-east

If you know a young woman making positive change in the north or north-east of Scotland, we want to meet her.

For the ninth year, we at The Young Women’s Movement are looking for stories of inspiring young women and girls in Scotland – whether they’re leading campaigns, excelling in a particular field, or giving their time to help others. We want to celebrate the incredible young women who are impacting their communities for the better, in every corner of Scotland.

Previous years’ lists have included Iona MacDonald, an award-winning teen journalist in Inverness; Erin McAleer, an 11-year-old who campaigned to rename a house at her school which had been named after a slave trader; and Ally Zlatar, an artist and activist who campaigns for access to treatment for eating disorders.

Back in 2016, our team felt that young women and girls weren’t being adequately represented and celebrated on “30 Under 30” lists. So, we set up our own.

In the years since, we have featured hundreds of stories about some of Scotland’s most inspiring young artists, activists, carers, volunteers and trailblazers from across the country. But we know there are more stories from Scotland’s rural and northern communities that we would love to tell.

We hope that, this year, the list will showcase the true breadth of what young women and girls from the Highlands and islands and across the north and north-east are achieving, in all walks of life.

Despite what some may say, young women and girls are still at a significant disadvantage in many areas of life in Scotland.

Last year’s Behaviour in Scottish Schools research highlighted an increase in misogynistic views and language as a rising concern in classrooms.

Our own recent research with the Scottish Women’s Budget Group on the cost-of-living crisis found that nearly two-thirds of the young women surveyed now feel worse off financially than they did last year. And our latest Status of Young Women in Scotland report discovered that young women struggle to access the healthcare they need at a systemic level.

A total of 43% of young women surveyed for our 2020-21 Status of Young Women research felt they did not have equal access to work opportunities, and the Young Women’s Trust recently found that two in five young women have experienced discrimination in work or when looking for work.

These stark inequalities are what we exist to address.

Joy as an act of resistance

The Young Women’s Movement – this year celebrating its 100th anniversary – is Scotland’s national organisation for young women and girls’ leadership and rights. We believe in centring young women’s experiences in everything that we do.

Our work is informed, shaped and led by and for young women. We collaborate with them in their communities, support them in the development of campaigns on issues that matter to them, and amplify their voices in spaces where decisions that affect them are made.

We also believe in joy as an act of resistance. In the face of tough times for young women and girls, we want to celebrate the incredible, inspiring and impressive things that they are achieving anyway. Our 30 Under 30 lists are a message of hope, and a vision of feminist leadership amid challenging circumstances.

Many of our 30 Under 30 alumni have gone on to become leaders in our movement. Amanjit Uppal (featured on 2022’s list) is now on our board of trustees. Rebekah Cheung, Fatima Ishaq, and Robyn Moffat-Wall – featured in 2021, 2022, and 2022 respectively – now volunteer on our advisory collective, and Elena Soper and Samar Ziadat (both featured in 2018) are now a valued part of our staff team.

Who we’ll find this year, though, is yet to be determined. We’re excited to learn about a new cohort of young women and girls who are making positive changes in their lives, communities or in society, and it’s a privilege to amplify their voices and platform their achievements and passions.

If you are, or you know, an inspiring young woman, submit a nomination for The Young Women’s Movement’s 30 Under 30 list by Monday July 1 online at youngwomenscot.org/30-under-30

Jenni Snell is CEO of The Young Women’s Movement