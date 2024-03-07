Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carmen Martinez: Extortionate Aberdeenshire childcare prime example of how women are being driven into poverty

Parents of under-twos in Aberdeenshire are paying £1,341.98 per month for childcare, and the situation isn't much better across the rest of Scotland.

Women are increasingly feeling forced to stay at home to care for their children due to high childcare costs, affecting their careers. Image: riopatuca/Shutterstock
By Carmen Martinez

“We’ve never been so skint and so worried.”

Those words from a mum, currently on maternity leave, should ring loudly in Scottish Government ministers’ ears.

According to our research at the Scottish Women’s Budget Group, parents across Scotland are buckling under the strain of the cost-of-living crisis, combined with eye-watering childcare costs.

Pre-school childcare costs in the UK are among the highest in the world, with parents shelling out, on average, £1,106.52 a month in fees. In Scotland, parents of under-twos can face even steeper charges, with Aberdeenshire having the unenviable crown of the most expensive region for childcare in Scotland. The average monthly bill there comes in at a whopping £1,341.98.

When you add the high cost of food, energy and other essentials into the mix, many parents are left trapped in – or teetering on the edge of – poverty.

Nearly three quarters of mothers across Scotland told us that the increase in other household costs was impacting on their ability to manage childcare costs. And the wider toll these rising costs are taking is stark, with women reporting that their finances, mental health and careers are all taking a battering. Nearly half of respondents told us the challenges of managing childcare have influenced their decision not to have another child.

These problems are heightened for single parents and disabled women, with both groups reporting even greater impacts on family finances and the paid work they’re able to do.

Women are bearing the brunt

Limited help exists for parents in Scotland, with three, four and some two-year-olds entitled to Scottish Government-funded childcare support. However, for most children under the age of three, there is zero subsidised support available.

As the UK Government prepares to roll out funded childcare provision to all two-year-olds in England from next month, Scottish Government ministers should reflect – ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8) – on whether the expansion of their own childcare scheme is going far and fast enough.

The childcare sector in Scotland desperately needs investment. Image: Flexible Childcare Services Scotland

And, while greater childcare support is needed, so too is investment in the childcare sector, with many providers risking collapse as they face soaring operating costs and significant staff recruitment and retention challenges.

In the Scottish budget, the government committed to paying staff delivering funded childcare in the private, voluntary and independent sectors at least £12 per hour. But this commitment falls far short of what’s needed, and completely fails to address the wider investment required to expand funded childcare provision.

Of course, it’s mainly women who are paying the price, pushed to either reduce their working hours or give up work entirely to care for their children. As a result, women are too often forced into a vicious cycle of poverty. They spend years in the employment wilderness, and subsequent lifetimes making less money in less senior jobs than men, before being faced with a pension black hole following years of no or reduced earnings.

Scottish Government must tackle parent poverty

We all know that if the Scottish Government is to deliver on its legal child poverty targets then it must tackle parent poverty. Childcare is basic social infrastructure, which, if designed and delivered well, can help ministers achieve both their child poverty and gender equality ambitions.

Part of the problem is that caring for children – whether it is undertaken by parents or paid professionals – is fundamentally undervalued. There is no better example of carers’ invisibility than in the Scottish Government’s overarching vision for the country, captured in 11 “National Outcomes” – the goals which the government says describe “the kind of Scotland” it wishes to create.

Carers of all kinds – not just parents – are skint and worried

Currently, care and the role of carers are almost completely absent: a glaring omission which A Scotland That Cares (a campaign backed by 70 organisations, including the Scottish Women’s Budget Group and Oxfam Scotland) aims to change when draft new National Outcomes come before parliament, imminently.

Carers of all kinds – not just parents – are skint and worried. MSPs from all parties must ensure they take both the immediate and long-term action required to relieve pressures on carers, building a truly caring country in which all carers – and those they care for – are both visible and valued.

Carmen Martinez is coordinator of the Scottish Women’s Budget Group

