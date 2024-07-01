Scott Begbie: Aberdeen councillors need to use their common sense and compromise over bus gates saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen councillors need to use their common sense and compromise over bus gates saga

What we have here is a truly extraordinary thing – the people of Aberdeen united in taking a stand against something they believe is killing the heart of the Granite City.

Scott Begbie is urging councillors to reach a compromise with local businesses when deciding on Aberdeen's bus gates. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT graphics Date; 01/07/2024
By Scott Begbie

“Experiment: A test done to learn something or discover if something works or is true.”

This is a nifty definition of the word – and concept – courtesy of the Cambridge Dictionary.

And it’s something which our esteemed Aberdeen City councillors must keep in the forefront of their minds when they discuss the future of the experimental traffic order that created the city centre bus gates.

This was both an experiment and a consultation exercise rolled into one, we were told when it was imposed – a sort of “suck it and see” approach, we were promised.

So here we are at the end of that experimental period and what have we discovered?

Footfall is down dramatically, 81% of businesses have fewer customers, many fear for their survival, and 90% of people asked in a survey said bus gates had a “negative impact” on their usual activities in the city centre.

The bus gate at teh Bridge Street end of central Union Street in Aberdeen. Scrapping it could cost the city £8m, it has been claimed. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Now, what do you think this experiment proves? That bus gates are doing damage and something needs to give, surely.

Of course, there is the argument the issue is one of perception. That the narrative was allowed to take hold that the city centre was closed because you couldn’t so much as set a tyre on a city centre road without getting smacked with a £60 fine, which isn’t really the case.

But city centre traders are not labouring under a misconception of falling business and lost revenue  – it is their lived reality.

It isn’t a vague notion fewer people are coming into the city centre, it is a hard fact backed up by an independent and recognised monitoring system.

So it’s hardly a surprise that city centre traders and business organisations have flocked to the Common Sense Compromise banner raised by the P&J.

The campaign was launched in the P&J last week. Supplied by Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2024

On the table for councillors to consider are alternatives to the current set-up. These proposals are, well, common sense, striving to strike a balance between the council’s traffic management ambitions and the need to support local businesses and regenerate our city centre.

It’s not just businesses that see the sense in this. Thousands of ordinary people have signed an online petition backing the compromise and sharing their own stories of being put off venturing into the heart of Aberdeen.

What we have here is a truly extraordinary thing – the people of Aberdeen united in taking a stand against something they believe is killing the heart of the Granite City.

Faced with such a unified front, surely the council must listen. It must do more than listen. It must act.

To do anything else runs the risk of them being branded as arrogant, removed from reality, ignoring the people who elect them …  more dedicated to dogma than democracy.

That is not a good look and one that can be avoided. Listen to what the city is telling you. Compromise.

Back our Common Sense Compromise on the Aberdeen bus gates

The Press and Journal is standing side by side with Aberdeen businesses and business organisations in an appeal to reach a Common Sense Compromise.

But we can’t do it alone – we need your help.

If you would like to back our Aberdeen bus gate campaign, add your name to the petition launched by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce HERE.

Other ways to show your support and have your voice heard can be found HERE.

