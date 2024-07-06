Jacqueline Wake Young: Surfing, selfies, sandwiches and the weirdest moments of election 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Jacqueline Wake Young: Surfing, selfies, sandwiches and the weirdest moments of election 2024

It's been a general election possibly like no other and here we reflect on a week of campaigning, bungee-jumping, shelf-stacking and the now legendary club sandwiches

Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems goes surfing as one of several campaign stunts. Image: PA.
Sir Ed Davey of the Lib Dems goes surfing as one of several campaign stunts. Image: PA.
By Jacqueline Wake Young

Supermajority. Now I’ve heard that word 50 times it has lost all meaning.

It sounds like something I might clean the car with.

“The dog’s got mud all over the back seat again!” I might say.

“Just run the supermajority over it, I’ll fetch the extension cable,” could be the reply.

In the last days of campaigning, Rishi reduced his entire message into warning of a Labour “supermajority”.

What, precisely, were people supposed to do with that?

Vote Labour, if they had to, but just a little bit?

Vote Conservative even if they wanted the Tories out?

A dog tags along as voters went to the polls on Thursday. Image: Michael Heard.

If Rishi was like the cryptic crossword, Starmer was Sudoku, staying well within the box and fretting over numbers.

Sunak cut a lone figure on the campaign trail, ending up in some bizarre photo ops that demanded to be turned into memes.

At one point he found himself face-to-face with the UK’s “most tattooed mum”.

What are the odds of that? Someone at Tory HQ might know.

Rishi Sunak in a the This Morning studio with Becky Holt, “the most tattooed mum in Britain”. Image: Shutterstock.

Did Rishi want us to feel sorry for him?

He also revealed on This Morning that his favourite food is sandwiches.

Nothing fancy about that. In fact, it sounds slightly adorable and if memory serves, wasn’t sandwiches exactly what Joey from Friends said when asked the same question?

I’m beginning to wonder if the drowned rat debacle outside Number 10 in May was a deliberate ploy to make us feel sorry for him.

Rishi Sunak gets soaked outside Number 10 when he announced the general election. Image: PA.

It’s a strange tactic for a party leader but then again so is bungee jumping.

I noticed the poor soul had to order himself a new powder blue cashmere jumper just to keep his spirits up.

While the Tories tied themselves in knots, everyone else tried to keep it simple.

Rishi Sunak makes a speech and wears a nice jumper. Image: PA.

I feared Labour had dumbed down too far when Angela Rayner stood in front of her battle bus emblazoned with metre-high letters saying “ANGE”.

Then she moved an inch to the right (haven’t they all) and revealed the word was in fact CHANGE.

It doesn’t matter either way because no-one ever cast a crucial vote based on the slogan on the side of a bus.

Oh, hang on…

Rachel Reeves, Angela Rayner and Josh Newbury beside the battle bus. Image: PA.

The Lib Dem message appeared to be that a 58-year-old man can operate a hula hoop and a life-jacket, sometimes at the same time.

There’s no denying Sir Ed Davey campaigned hard for the job. It’s just not clear which job that was.

Something with Outward Bound perhaps?

He’s certainly game but there’s a golden retriever who goes paddle-boarding at the harbour where I live that would put him to shame.

Sir Ed Davey takes part in water sports activity, again, to get his message across. Image: PA.

Swinney ditched the suit

John Swinney attempted to become hip and interesting by wearing a navy T-shirt and turning the collar up on his bomber jacket.

SNP volunteers were given some inspiring words from their leader when he joined them out on the street.

He said: “I took my jacket off. It was so hot in Pollokshaws. But it’s always slightly cooler this side of Glasgow.”

Scintillating.

I don’t even think that was his jacket. He seemed to be constantly surprised when it didn’t have pockets.

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney campaigning with Joanna Cherry at Asda in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

I’ll say this for Rishi, you can tell he’s a dad of two young daughters.

Unlike so many politicians, he was genuinely capable of talking to children on their own level during a trip to a school at the start of the week.

He looked happier and more at ease than he has in months.

Chatting to eight-year-olds must have come as sweet relief from talking to fellow Tories.

Sir Keir Starmer takes to the airwaves. Image: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” he asked them, before confessing he had wanted to be a Jedi knight at their age.

I couldn’t hear the rest of the conversation but I like to think it went along the lines of: “Between you and me I’ve had enough of this politics stuff.

“Why don’t we just sit here and make friendship bracelets and list Taylor Swift songs in order of our favourites?”

One little boy asked him what he wanted for Christmas to which Rishi replied: “Gosh, a day off.”

Now what is it they say about being careful what you wish for?

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in a bungee jump to get his message across. Image: PA.

Read more…

Why I’ll be glad it’s the summer holidays.

