Geoff Aberdein: Only Aberdeen has the knowledge, skill and will to make GB Energy a roaring success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Geoff Aberdein: Only Aberdeen has the knowledge, skill and will to make GB Energy a roaring success

Specific detail on what the structure, remit and role of Labour's GB Energy might be has been thin on the ground.

Many are keen to know the details of Keir Starmer's long-promised GB Energy. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Many are keen to know the details of Keir Starmer's long-promised GB Energy. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire
By Geoff Aberdein

The dust has settled on the general election and, following a disciplined and professionally executed campaign, voters overwhelmingly opted for the “change” Labour offered.

The party corralled its pitch around five “missions”, the most hotly debated of which was the pledge to make Britain a clean energy superpower. To ensure this mission is accomplished, Sir Keir Starmer said his government will establish GB Energy, a state-backed energy company, here in Scotland.

Specific detail on what the structure, remit and role of the company might be has been thin on the ground, and during the hurly-burly of the campaign, senior Labour politicians themselves seemed unsure when pressed. Is it an investment vehicle? Will it generate power? When and how will it reduce household energy bills? There were differing and, at times, unconvincing answers given to all three questions.

Amid all the pomp ceremony of the King’s Speech later this week, we will learn the government’s priorities for the period ahead, and more information on GB Energy is expected. Whilst a fair degree of uncertainty shrouds this policy, there is absolutely no doubt as to the ideal location for its headquarters. The case for Aberdeen is compelling, logical and irresistible.

The Labour Party made clear during its campaign that it wants to work with the energy industry to co-create GB Energy, ensuring it delivers effectively. That industry is largely anchored across the north-east of Scotland, which boasts the largest cluster of energy supply chain companies anywhere in the UK, and harbours one of the largest concentrations of subsea engineering capabilities anywhere in the world. These are the very skills and expertise that are transferable to offshore renewables and are the essential drivers of transition.

And, while we have the people and the skills, we also – crucially – have the projects. Aberdeen is within 100 nautical miles of the vast majority of offshore wind developments – over 30GW of power – allocated through the ScotWind INTOG leasing rounds.

Along with Scotland’s only carbon capture and storage cluster (the Acorn project, 40 miles up the road at St Fergus), this all combines to provide an unrivalled pipeline of investment opportunity. GB Energy would massively benefit from taking decisions closest to the action.

All of us involved in the energy industry have been concerned by the plethora of interventions made by politicians in recent years, casting the future of our oil and gas sector in doubt. We have already witnessed the impact of job losses, and now is the time for the prime minister to make good on his promise that his energy plans “will not cost thousands of north-east jobs”.

From left to right, Labour’s Ed Miliband, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar. Image: PA

Locating GB Energy in Aberdeen would create jobs, directly and indirectly, and be a welcome statement of intent and reassurance that the UK Government views the north-east of Scotland as crucial to the country’s energy future.

Let’s be honest – it’s not as if Aberdeen and the north-east have not held up their end of the bargain in terms of supporting the UK’s energy and economic security in the past. Since the turn of the millennium, the oil and gas industry has paid more than £150 billion in production taxes to the Exchequer, and the new UK Government has stated it will fund GB Energy by taxes from the sector. Return the favour, please.

Give the people what they want

The location of GB Energy is not removed from the sharp end of political considerations, either. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has his sights on becoming first minister after the Holyrood elections in 2026, but his party’s most northerly mainland seat is currently Stirling. If he wants to lead an administration that speaks for all of Scotland, headquartering GB Energy in Aberdeen is a good way to prove it.

Aberdeen is the only place where GB Energy can credibly be headquartered

Giving the people what they want is, for the most part, a sound political philosophy, and the view of my fellow citizens is clear. More than 850 businesses have already backed headquartering GB Energy in Aberdeen and, according to recent polling carried out by Survation for True North, most Scots view Aberdeen as the best location for GB Energy, ahead of Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

For all these reasons, Aberdeen is the only place where GB Energy can credibly be headquartered. You might say it’s “mission critical” for Sir Keir Starmer and the new UK Government to make the right decision.

Geoff Aberdein is managing partner of True North (Scotland), and former chief of staff to the first minister of Scotland

More from Opinion

Exodus recently closed its doors for refurbishment and will reopen as Popworld. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Colin Farquhar: Exodus, thank you for the tunes, the tinnitus and the good times
4
Motorists parking outside Union Square for their own ease are putting pedestrians at risk. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Aberdeen's selfish convenience-parkers need to think of others
7
While politicians debate the future of the NHS, staff are doing everything they can to save and improve lives. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erica Munro: People who make the NHS great have no control over its 'failures'
Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with First Minister John Swinney in Edinburgh recently. Image: Scott Heppell/PA Wire
David Knight: SNP could rebuild its reputation like Labour did - but time is…
Liam Addison fishing on Catto Drive in Peterhead in a video that's now gone viral.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Video of man fishing on a flooded Peterhead street will make…
Moreen was won over by the new PM in 1997 on a visit to Westminster. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Will Sir Keir charm me as effectively as Tony Blair did?
Aberdeen International Youth Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary with a parade in the city in August 2012. Mhairi McBeath took part in the festival as a child - and it left a big impression. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Mhairi McBeath: Aberdeen's festivals inspired me to stay in the Granite City as an…
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Labour must make amends for neglect of the north to win at…
Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Scottish Labour MPs outside 10 Downing Street. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen is the obvious choice for Keir Starmer's GB Energy HQ
Palestinians inspect the Holy Family School, which shelters displaced people, after it was hit in an Israeli strike. Image: APAImages/Shutterstock
Azita Jabbari: Yet again, only corporations stand to gain anything from war

Conversation