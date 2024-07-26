Moreen Simpson: IT blackout had me a tizz ooer Alexa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: IT blackout had me a tizz ooer Alexa

'Last week, I suffered a complete failure outage on the same day as that Microsoft debacle.'

The love affair with the wireless, as mum ca'ed it until she died - and I still do in extremis - goes back to the early 50s when TVs were rare hens' teeth. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Long before I became a telly addict, I was a hopelessly hooked radio junkie. I still am.

I rarely watch the box before 5pm but the moment I waken, and often through sleepless nights, I’m tuned in to my favourites on the airwaves.

The love affair with the wireless, as mum ca’ed it until she died – and I still do in extremis – goes back to the early 50s when TVs were rare hens’ teeth.

We’d hunker roon the huge brown box for entertainment.

Wrinklies of my vintage will never forget Listening With Mother at 1.45pm, which started off with the lugubriously named Daphne Oxenford asking: “Are you sitting comfortably?” (We’d snuggle up.) “Then we’ll begin …”

No pictures just our imagination

Stories and musical nursery rhymes. No pictures, just our vast imaginations.

Later, daft comedy shows like Educating Archie (a ventriloquist’s puppet on the radio?) and the sublime Round The Horne, with Kenneth Horne and Williams, which still has me in stitches today.

Come the 80s and 90s I nearly sparkled into a radio star masellie, occasionally invited by the Beeb at Beechgrove to take part in some local phone-in, although aye nervous as hell.

As soon as that red ‘On Air’ light went on, I was a blitherin’ wreck. Fit a nightmare that day, when Nicky Campbell introduced me, and I sez back to him, ever so casual: “Hi there, Moreen.” Pause, then here’s the cheeky sod: “So will I just call you Nicky?”

Or when my al’ pal Frunkie Gilfeather sometimes invited me on to his Northsound Sunday morning show.

Again agitato as stink, a’ the clever things I’d thocht o’ sayin flew oot my napper instead o’ my moo. During my prolonged pregnant silences, Frunkie would make demented signs in desperate efforts to get me voluble.

Given my addiction, I was ower the moon a couple of years ago when my quine bought me a Smart Speaker for Christmas.

At first Alexa was so easy to use

A virgin to the new technology, I was fair tricket. And soo easy to use.

Set up in my living room, I read my papers, do the crosswords …  fitever, changing the programme withoot movin’ a muscle, just utterin’: “Alexa..” and the name of the station. Luuved it.

The next year, my radios in the kitchen and bedroom almost simultaneously went kaput.

Fit aboot another two Alexas? Oh the joy in bed, not even having to sit up to change the station, just a mutter to the pillow and the wee ballie.

Sadly, I really dinnae hae the foggiest how these speakers work and – typical me –  chucked oot the instructions when my quine set them up. So a’thing sometimes gings a bit pear-shaped.

For some reason that’s a mystery to me, they go dead; either together or separately. If I shout too hard to get one back on, the other two fire into life (my bungalow’s nae that big.)

I end up cowerin’ on top of the stubbornly silent een and whisperin’ like I’m a secret lover.

Last week, I suffered a complete failure outage on the same day as that Microsoft debacle.

None of my three speakers workin’. Che?

Pressed buttons on top. Still zilch.

Losin’ my cool on the hot day, I just kept scraikin’ – ever louder: “Alexa! Times Radio!”

Next thing there’s a tap at my open window. My lovely neighbour, lookin’ anxious.

Sez she: “What’s wrong? I heard you shouting for help.”  How I cringed. “Soo, sorry, ” sez reid-faced Mo: “I was jist tryin’ to switch on the wireless.” The peer quine looked utterly baffled.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation