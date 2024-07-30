Scott Begbie: Amazing Aberdeen ambassadors should be brought in to convert negative attitudes of locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Amazing Aberdeen ambassadors should be brought in to convert negative attitudes of locals

"We could take a leaf out of the VisitAberdeenshire ambassadors' book and do our bit to talk up our city when we come across those who are visiting."

Abermoaners should take a leaf out of the book of our ambassadors greeting our cruise ship visitors and talk about the beauty of the city.
Abermoaners should take a leaf out of the book of our ambassadors greeting our cruise ship visitors and talk about the beauty of the city.
By Scott Begbie

“O wad some power the giftie gie us, to see oursels as ithers see us,” wrote Robert Burns.

Who knew the giftie would arrive in the form of a 950ft cruise ship – the largest to berth in the Port of Aberdeen in its near 1,000-year history – along with almost 4,000 passengers.

You see, those arriving at the Granite City aboard the Costa Favolosa seemed almost giddy with excitement at the prospect of what awaited them on shore.

Speaking to the P&J as they disembarked, the tourists came across as breathlessly thrilled at the idea of heading into the heart of Aberdeen, of exploring the rich history of Old Aberdeen, taking in the fascinating Fittie, and heading further afield to Dunnottar Castle and up Royal Deeside.

All of these places which those of us who live here take, more or less, for granted filled these visitors with a sense of the exotic and extraordinary. How cool is that?

At this point, special mention must be made of the VisitAberdeenshire volunteers who welcomed the cruisers onshore – along with a pipe band – to give them the warmest of welcomes and a steer of the top things to see and do.

Volunteers direct passengers to where to go in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

As well as the aforementioned hot spots, they were bigging up the likes of Union Square, the Art Gallery, Aberdeen Maritime Museum and no doubt many more.

It is fantastic that this cheerful band of local folk gave up their time to be ambassadors for the city and region they love and take immense pride in.

Sometimes I feel they should be doing that sterling job not just with those stepping off a gangplank from a colossal boat but among some folk in Aberdeen as well.

And yes, I’m looking at you keyboard warriors who do not have a single good word to say about the place where you live.

Just a pity the Costa Favolosa doesn’t have room to whisk you away to somewhere you might like better – although you’d probably just carry on whining wherever you end up.

The Costa Favolosa, the largest cruise ship ever to dock in Aberdeen arrived in the South Harbour today (Friday).<br />Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson 26/07/24

It’s in the DNA of your sad lives.

But for the rest of us, we could take a leaf out of the VisitAberdeenshire ambassadors’ book and do our bit to talk up our city when we come across those who are visiting.

We all have special places we love to go back to time and time again and want to share so others can see them with fresh eyes.

My list would take in His Majesty’s, the Brig o’ Balgownie and surrounds, Stonehaven Harbour, Dunnottar Woods, The Grill, the Marine Hotel, Taste of Hong Kong, Duthie Park, Café Noir for galletes in Stoney. And that’s just me rattling off the top of my head.

And I will take great delight in unfurling that list to any mystified tourist I see looking for directions, be it in the heart of Aberdeen, the Market Square in Stonehaven or anywhere else.

Sometimes we do need to help others see our special part of Scotland – and in doing so see it anew for ourselves and be reminded of how lucky we are.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation