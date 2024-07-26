Sunny surprise for Balmoral-bound tourists: Visitors react as they step off Costa Favolosa and reveal next destinations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunny surprise for Balmoral-bound tourists: Visitors react as they step off Costa Favolosa and reveal next destinations

Old Aberdeen, Footdee and castles were among the locations passengers were most excited to visit.

By Ross Hempseed
The Costa Favolosa arrived on Friday morning in Aberdeen.
The Costa Favolosa arrived on Friday morning in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Thousands of tourists disembarking the colossal Costa Favolosa were given a truly warm welcome to Aberdeen.

The cruise ship docked with ease at the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour on Friday morning, with spectators gathering to watch.

The Costa Fabulosa is the largest cruise ship ever to dock in Port of Aberdeen in its 900-year history.

Passengers had travelled across the North Sea, visiting Greenland, Iceland and yesterday, Kirkwall.

The Deeside Caledonia Pipe Band were on the quayside to entertain the crowds while waiting for their transport into the city centre or out on an excursion.

The Press and Journal spoke to passengers as they disembarked from the ship into beautiful sunshine.

Some passengers were surprised at the beautiful weather, given the bad weather last night at Sea.

Jacqueline Bruegger is visiting from Switzerland with her husband and two daughters.

Jacqueline Bruegger and her family as they prepare to head off into Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

She said: “I am really looking forward to going into the city centre. It’s really great weather for it. There was lots of rain in Iceland, so this is a pleasant change.”

“We plan to visit Footdee, old Aberdeen and the city centre because we are very interested in history and love to look at old architecture.”

A ‘warm welcome’ into Aberdeen for the Costa Favolosa

Speaking about the welcome into Aberdeen, she added: “The pipers were fantastic. What a great welcome into Aberdeen.”

Gianmarco Gotti is also visiting from Switzerland with his wife son and two younger daughters.

They have really enjoyed the cruise so far and are most excited to visit Dunnottar Castle, as was suggested in a presentation on board the ship last night.

Gianmarco Gotti, and family are visiting Dunnottar Castle. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

He said: “We really wanted to visit Iceland and Greenland and now we’re here in Scotland. For us, it’s about the history.

“The presentation last night suggested we go to Dunnottar Castle and so we are heading there this afternoon.”

The whole family had come prepared for the walk, decked out in their walking shoes.

VisitAberdeenshire volunteers were giving out maps and information on what people can do and see in the north-east.

Focal points included old Aberdeen, the city centre, Union Square, Footdee and the Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

Volunteers direct passengers to where to go in Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Many passengers were booked to visit arguably Aberdeenshire’s most famous castle, Balmoral Castle.

David Zimmermann and his wife and daughter are on the planned excursion to Balmoral Castle and Royal Deeside.

They are very interested in the Royal Family and its history and couldn’t wait to visit the castle.

Alvaro Hernandez-Gil, with his wife and daughter, were on their first-ever cruise.

They are from Spain and were very surprised at the sunny weather in Aberdeen.

They loved the welcome they received with the pipe band and the music.

Crowds watched the pipe band play welcoming them into Aberdeen. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

Costa Favolosa tourists surprised at Aberdeen weather

Kurt Neuberger, his wife Sonja and daughter Annika plan to visit Glen Garioch distillery given Kurt’s interest in whisky.

He said: “I am very much a whisky fan and so where else than Scotland to try some so it only seemed fitting we should visit a local distillery.”

His daughter Annika was surprised at the warm weather coming into Aberdeen having known of Scotland’s infamous rainy reputation.

Kurt Neuberger, his wife Sonja and daughter Annika. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

“The weather is wonderful, very unexpected, it really is a warm welcome,” she joked.

The cruise ship industry is surging in the north-east and fast becoming an integral part of Aberdeen’s economy.

While the Costa Favolosa might be the biggest ship so far, it is certainly not the last, with more than 40 cruise ships still scheduled to dock in Aberdeen this year.

