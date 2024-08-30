Kintore caravan park owner to appeal council decision to refuse extension plans

The owner of a Kintore caravan park is to appeal Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to refuse plans for a multi-million-pound expansion.

Helen Sutherland, owner of Hillhead Caravan Park, submitted plans for new holidays homes, touring pitches, restaurant, play area and toilet/shower block.

She had hoped to start work upgrading the tourist site next year in what would have been a seven-figure investment.

However, despite the application being recommended for approval, subject to some conditions, it was refused by the Garioch Area Committee.

Kintore councillor Glen Reid raised a motion the application be turned down due to concerns about the impact on a neighbouring property and won the vote by 10 to five.

Appealing the ‘disappointing’ decision

Helen, who has owned the park for 15 years, has expressed her disappointment and frustration at the decision.

She said: “We are disappointed in the council decision, especially when we had the backing and support of the planning committee.

“We will be appealing the decision.”

Helen, who also owns Benview Residential Park in Kemnay, wanted to add 18 two-bedroom holiday lodges and create 18 new touring pitches for either caravans or tents.

A restaurant for up to 50 people, play area and toilet/shower block were also in the plans.

She said: “The tourists need somewhere to go to charge their phones and eat and there’s a need for something to attract people.

“We already have a touring park with room for 17 so this would extend it.”

Why did councillors refuse the plan?

In the planning application the supporting statement read: “The proposed expansion of the accommodation offering at Hillhead Caravan Park will allow the business to

adapt to the changing needs of the tourism industry and secure its long term

future.

“In turn this will support tourism within Aberdeenshire to a net economic benefit.”

Speaking about his decision to vote against the application Cllr Reid said: “I listened and examined the proposed plans to extend the caravan park.

“Whilst I fully support investment in tourism accommodation and facilities, I raised concerns with the planning agent and the planner regarding the effect on a neighbouring property.

“Unfortunately, the answers and responses I received did not negate these concerns.”

Helen is now awaiting a date for the appeal.