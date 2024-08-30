Kintore caravan park owner to appeal council decision to refuse extension plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Kintore caravan park owner to appeal council decision to refuse extension plans

The multi-million-pound plans included new holiday homes, restaurant and playpark.

By Kelly Wilson
Helen Sutherland, owner of Hillhead Caravan Park in Kintore had hoped to spend millions expanding her site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Helen Sutherland, owner of Hillhead Caravan Park in Kintore had hoped to spend millions expanding her site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The owner of a Kintore caravan park is to appeal Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to refuse plans for a multi-million-pound expansion.

Helen Sutherland, owner of Hillhead Caravan Park, submitted plans for new holidays homes, touring pitches, restaurant, play area and toilet/shower block.

She had hoped to start work upgrading the tourist site next year in what would have been a seven-figure investment.

However, despite the application being recommended for approval, subject to some conditions, it was refused by the Garioch Area Committee.

Kintore councillor Glen Reid raised a motion the application be turned down due to concerns about the impact on a neighbouring property and won the vote by 10 to five.

Appealing the ‘disappointing’ decision

Helen, who has owned the park for 15 years, has expressed her disappointment and frustration at the decision.

She said: “We are disappointed in the council decision, especially when we had the backing and support of the planning committee.

“We will be appealing the decision.”

Hillhead Caravan Park in Kintore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Helen, who also owns Benview Residential Park in Kemnay, wanted to add 18 two-bedroom holiday lodges and create 18 new touring pitches for either caravans or tents.

A restaurant for up to 50 people, play area and toilet/shower block were also in the plans.

She said: “The tourists need somewhere to go to charge their phones and eat and there’s a need for something to attract people.

“We already have a touring park with room for 17 so this would extend it.”

Why did councillors refuse the plan?

In the planning application the supporting statement read: “The proposed expansion of the accommodation offering at Hillhead Caravan Park will allow the business to
adapt to the changing needs of the tourism industry and secure its long term
future.

“In turn this will support tourism within Aberdeenshire to a net economic benefit.”

Speaking about his decision to vote against the application Cllr Reid said: “I listened and examined the proposed plans to extend the caravan park.

“Whilst I fully support investment in tourism accommodation and facilities, I raised concerns with the planning agent and the planner regarding the effect on a neighbouring property.

“Unfortunately, the answers and responses I received did not negate these concerns.”

Helen is now awaiting a date for the appeal.

More from Business

The council wants to reduce traffic in the city centre
Academy Street: Highland Council to appeal legal ruling on controversial traffic plans
The Aberdeenshire Homebase will close and be turned into a Sainsbury's. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeenshire Homebase to close and become Sainsbury's supermarket
Raera Farmhouse has two letting self catering flats near the ancient house.
For sale: Idyllic Raera Farm near Oban with its own gorge for wild swimming
The Prospect Road office block in on the market for offers over £600,000. Image: Rightmove/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire office block with sitting tenants on sale for £600,000
Delfur Weigela N12, the October 2022-born heifer from Delfur Farms, near Rothes.
Millionaire Highland MSP's heifer has 'plenty of femininity'
Artist impression of new Elgin Aldi.
Traffic concerns, bus link worries, car park calculations: The big questions about Aldi's new…
Philip Benzies, owner of Benzies Produce, with Asda Huntly produce colleague Rhys McWilliam and section leader Rebecca MacDougall.
North-east farmers land big parsnip deal with Asda
Moray Cup relaunch.
Nostalgia, sugar tax and taste tests: How north-east duo struck deal to bring back…
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen energy firm Wood to gain £125 million from sale of two businesses
Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Moray Firth
How the global energy transition can transform Scottish businesses

Conversation