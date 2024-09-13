David Mackay: Why Aldi’s Elgin proposals could be latest town centre planning battleground

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Mackay: Why Aldi’s Elgin proposals could be latest town centre planning battleground

The supermarket giant needs to ask Moray Council to change its planning rules for the controversial move.

Collage of David Mackay profile and Aldi store artist impression.
Aldi's proposals to move to the Edgar Road retail parks has already proved divisive. Image: Aldi
David Mackay By David Mackay

Supermarket shopping is one of the few constants in life, we all have to do it but it’s something few of us would admit to enjoying.

So when Aldi announced it wanted to move to a bigger store in Elgin it certainly caught the eye.

On the face of it, it’s a major national chain saying it wants to expand in Moray to bring more choice and jobs to the region. In other words, good news.

Dig deeper, and it’s the latest example of firms wanting to bend retail park rules implemented to protect the town centre.

Moray Council has already waived Edgar Road restrictions to allow Iceland to open its Food Warehouse store and for PureGym to move to town.

Aldi’s proposals to open an expanded Elgin store look set to be the latest battleground on town centre planning rules.

Why Aldi wants to move

Aldi says it has outgrown its current town centre store next to Elgin Town Hall.

The firm says moving to Edgar Road will allow it to increase its floor space to increase choice for customers and create 10 new jobs.

They also say the extra space will create a better shopping experience for all with wider aisles and less frequent stocking of shelves.

Exterior of current Elgin Aldi.
Aldi says it has outgrown its current Elgin home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

In fairness, it’s a purely business decision for Aldi.

If they believe their customers will still shop with them and they can make more money, why wouldn’t they want to move? And why wouldn’t Moray Council allow it?

There are clear benefits for both the business and the community.

What Elgin town centre planning rules say

The hurdle for Aldi comes in the shape of planning rules for the Elgin Retail Park units on Edgar Road that they want to move to.

Planning permission was granted for the development in 2003 by Scottish ministers with a strict instruction that it should only be used for “non-food retail”.

That was later changed in 2010 to allow up to 40% of floor space to be used for food, a rule which Home Bargains utilises.

Food Warehouse in Elgin
Objections were submitted when Iceland wanted to open its Food Warehouse store on Edgar Road. Image: Google

Meanwhile, planning rules for the wider Edgar Road area say proposals should demonstrate there are no town centre sites available for the development.

These are specific planning policies that have been introduced to protect the High Street as the retail heart of Elgin and to stop Edgar Road becoming a supermarket alley.

Regardless, Aldi now want to be the third supermarket on the street alongside Asda and Iceland’s Food Warehouse while Home Bargains and B&M also have smaller food offerings.

Why Aldi’s desire to move in Elgin could be different

Iceland was permitted to open its Food Warehouse store on Edgar Road because it demonstrated no other town centre site could accommodate it, despite Elgin Bid’s objections.

PureGym did the same when it applied for permission for the “non-food retail” restriction to be dropped.

Aldi’s potential problem is that it already occupies a town centre site and operates a popular store from there with easy access to the bus station.

What do you think about Aldi’s plans to move in Elgin? Have your say in the comments section.

Will the supermarket be able to prove it has no other option but to leave its current home, and there are no alternative town centre locations open to it when it already occupies one?

Grampian Furnishers threatened to leave Moray entirely when it applied for planning rules to be bent for it to build its current store next to the A96.

Would it take a similar threat from Aldi to push through a move to Edgar Road?

In truth, what it proves is that planning rules may appear black and white, but in reality they can often be shades of grey.

When it comes to Aldi wanting to move in Elgin, it will come down to who wins the planning argument over what is perceived to be the greater good.

Exterior of Pure Gym in Elgin
PureGym needed to prove there was nowhere else it could open in Elgin before getting planning permission for the retail park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Will they favour a national retailer eager to expand its offering in the town to increase choice and jobs?

Or will the planning rules as they are be strictly enforced to protect town centre trading?

Where there’s a will, logistical problems such as traffic management and access can usually be overcome.

Who wins the latest argument over town centre versus out-of-town developments is much more uncertain to predict.

Conversation