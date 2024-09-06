New images of major Elgin Town Hall extension and overhaul revealed as plans submitted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New images of major Elgin Town Hall extension and overhaul revealed as plans submitted

The popular performance venue is due to get a major refurbishment from next year.

By David Mackay
Artist impression of Elgin Town Hall redesign.
Audiences will instead enter Elgin Town Hall through a new extension as part of the plans. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

New images of the refurbished and expanded Elgin Town Hall have been revealed as part of a planning application.

The venue is due to close next year as part of a major overhaul to increase its appeal for hosting more professional shows.

Construction on the major project is expected to begin next year and last until 2027.

The development is part of the ambitious £31 million Cultural Quarter project, which also encompasses Grant Lodge and Cooper Park.

Now new images of the extension and reconfiguration of the B-listed Elgin Town Hall have been revealed as part of the planning application.

Major changes at Elgin Town Hall

The first major change in the new vision of Elgin Town Hall is how audiences will enter and move around the venue.

A bar will be installed where the current entrance is, with members of the public instead entering through an extension to be built looking onto the Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

The new building will also house the box office and reception with corridors down either side of the main hall providing access instead of the current entrance down the steps and through the curtains.

Artist impression of new Elgin Town Hall.
There will be new entrances to Elgin Town Hall. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Tiered seating will also be introduced at the back of the lower floor for the first time.

The current bar area, which looks onto the A96, will be extended and converted into a separate rehearsal area that can also be used as a smaller performance space.

Meanwhile, the current Supper Room will be retained in the upper floor with its windows looking over Lossie Green identified as one of the venue’s most popular features.

New images of Elgin Town Hall revamp

A cross section of the new extension and existing building. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
The approach to the new entrances. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
Inside the new rehearsal space and smaller performance venue. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
The large windows looking out from the current building will be retained. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
Inside the new box office and reception area in the extension. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects
Elgin Town Hall artist impression.
The area outside the front of Elgin Town Hall will also be revamped. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architect
The distinctive wooden panelling inside the main hall is expected to be retained. Image: Moray Council/LDN Architects

Timeline for extension and refurbishment

  • Planning application has been submitted.
  • Community groups to temporarily move to Elgin Community Centre from January 1.
  • Performances in main hall to continue until March 31.
  • Construction and refurbishments expected to begin thereafter, subject to planning.
  • Elgin Town Hall expected to reopen to public in 2027.

Why Elgin Town Hall needs refurbished

Since being taken over by community-led charity Elgin Town Hall for the Community, the venue has become a popular destination for gigs and events large and small.

The building remains owned by Moray Council though with the local authority eager to expand its reach further.

Limitations of the current design include the inability to have multiple events on at the same time due to sound travelling through the building.

Outside current Elgin Town Hall.
Little has changed at Elgin Town Hall since it opened in the 1960s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Documents submitted by Inverness-based designers LDN Architects explained the plans are intended to make the building more profitable.

They add: “Elgin Town Hall accommodates a variety of uses, often simultaneously.

“The current building restricts this potential due to poor separation between adjoining spaces: this creates problems of noise transfer and access control.

“A key challenge of the brief is to improve separation, in order to maximise operational capacity, whilst retaining as much of the architectural character highlighted by the building’s listing as possible.

“The functionality of the building is further frustrated by inadequate accessibility and limited storage. The design proposals seek to address the above issues.”

The full plans can be viewed online HERE.

