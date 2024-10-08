Scott Begbie: I’m all for tipping to support hard-working restaurant staff – but it should be a choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: I’m all for tipping to support hard-working restaurant staff – but it should be a choice

I have been in places where it's service with a snarl, writes Scott Begbie. On these occasions they deserve nothing.
I have been in places where it's service with a snarl, writes Scott Begbie. On these occasions they deserve nothing.
By Scott Begbie

Round of applause for the new law that will see workers keep all the tips they get from customers for themselves – and about time, too.

By and large most hospitality places such as bars and restaurants operate an equitable policy to make sure staff get the cash “thank yous” from folk they have been working so hard to look after.

But I have heard horror stories of some venues where tips go into the till to become part of the boss’s profits. Boo, to that.

It is only fair and equitable that if you put the blood, sweat and tears in to go above and beyond and are recognised for that, then it should go in your pocket, no one else’s.

So well done to all you pub and restaurant staff, along with hairdressers, cabbies and everyone else who gets a wee boost for good service.

Restaurant tipping is never straight forward

But this raises that old thorny question of when to tip – and how much – or even to tip at all.

It was one I wrestled with on a recent trip to Canada where I came face to face with the tipping culture over there. It isn’t an optional extra, it is an expectation from which you cannot escape.

Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Every single tab for a meal or a drink comes with the card machine screen set to tip options from 15% to 25% – no question, no debate, just here you go.

In effect, the prices you see on the menu are automatically inflated by at least that 15%.

It’s not a practice I would welcome here because tipping should be a choice for the consumer, based on the experience they have had, not something to be demanded or expected.

Now, I think tipping is a good thing. It’s an acknowledgement that you’ve enjoyed being where you were, appreciated the care you were shown and you want to say thanks so much.

It also encourages good service all across the board by rewarding it – but it must be your choice.

I have been in places where it’s service with a snarl, being utterly ignored until the server can be bothered to see what you want, then made to feel as if you are keeping them back from something they would rather be doing when you ask for the bill.

So, not a penny tip, not even a farthing, for surly nonsense.

If you automatically give over the odds in those situations “because you should” you are rewarding those whose only tip should be: “Try looking after your guests”.

That said, the vast majority of servers, bar staff, et al, do wonderful work, are so hard grafting it makes my head spin and deserve to be rewarded by the customers they look after.

So tip when you can, tip what you can and let’s support the stars of our hospitality sector.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

