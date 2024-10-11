Moreen Simpson: Cooncil leaders should jist admit they dinna WANT tae listen to folk of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Cooncil leaders should jist admit they dinna WANT tae listen to folk of Aberdeen

Sadly, nae chunce the Common Sense Compromise proposals favoured by so many will be accepted by these dunces.

The farce of the recent full council meeting also made me want to weep with frustration and anger, writes Moreen Simpson.
By Moreen Simpson

The more I read about the current Aberdeen City Council, the more I’m convinced it’s by far the worst I’ve encountered.

That includes more than 10 years as a municipal reporter when Grampian Region (Tory-ruled) and Aberdeen District (Labour) made a series of dire decisions because of their bampot rivalry.

Yet I’ve never come across a group of councillors like the current ruling SNP and Lib Dems, who appear stone-deaf to the folk of the city.

The major blunder of lack of consultation over the closure of Bucksburn pool, costing the council more than £1million to re-open, illustrated their incompetence to heart-breaking effect.

The farce of the recent full council meeting also made me want to weep with frustration and anger.

A seven-hour ‘debate’ – which was actually a verbal Bannockburn – over something which should have been not in the least controversial – simply a feasibility study into a Roman Catholic secondary school.

However, when education chairman Martin Greig – whom I used to greatly admire – set his face against it at committee and referred it to the council, all hell broke loose.

And what didn’t get debated while this marathon sectarian clash thundered on? Only the wee matter of the bus gates, deferred once already.

By 4.30pm it was curtains for the night and the issue which has been agonising motorists and business people for so long is still up in the air.

Sadly, nae chunce the Common Sense Compromise proposals favoured by so many will be accepted by these dunces, although they might agree to lift the ban on the Union Terrace turn into Rosemount. Big deal. If only the Nats and Lib Dems would come clean and admit they don’t WANT to listen to the people they represent.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

