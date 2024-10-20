Rebecca Baird: Stunning sights and fab food make Stonehaven a favourite place of mine – but steep stairs aren’t for everyone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Rebecca Baird: Stunning sights and fab food make Stonehaven a favourite place of mine – but steep stairs aren’t for everyone

Don't ask me how, but somehow the sensation of being whipped in the face by a bitter seaside blast is better when you're looking at the marvellous, menacing Dunnotar Castle.

Rebecca took a trip to Stonehaven. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
Rebecca took a trip to Stonehaven. Image: Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

The wind in Stonehaven is different.

Don’t ask me how, but somehow the sensation of being whipped in the face by a bitter seaside blast is better when you’re looking at the marvellous, menacing Dunnotar Castle.

Perched on a cliff, looking like it has grown out of the hill itself, the ruin is a terrific sight to behold.

And as the eerily emerald-coloured waves riot against the rocks below, you can feel the depth of history which lingers here.

Viking invasions, William Wallace’s daring and Cromwell’s siege all happened where this fortress stands.

Myself, my partner and his mother stand there being buffeted by the wild wind for a good long time, taking it all in.

The castle looks stunning from every angle, but my favourite one is from a wee footbridge, from which the ruins are framed smack in the middle of the valley.

I’m so glad I got to see it from here. Even though it took two attempts to get to it.

We were underprepared for Stoney stairs

We’re here on the last day of our three-day weekend in Stonehaven. It’s the first time any of us have been, excepting a trip I took to the town and back without ever leaving the main drag.

And it’s the second trip we’ve taken as a group.

Rebecca’s favourite view of Dunnotar Castle in Stonehaven. Image: Rebecca Baird.

I wrote in this column earlier in the year about how visiting Seaton Cliffs in Arbroath with my partner’s mum opened my eyes to the importance of accessibility at Scotland’s beauty spots.

So when we were researching our autumn trip to Stonehaven and saw that Dunnottar Castle was only a short, mostly flat walk away from our cottage, we thought we’d cracked it.

We did not know about the steep, steep stairs.

Steep stairs in the cafe and every cottage we could find – old fisherman’s houses are not to be messed with.

Steep stairs to the clifftop path. Even steeper stairs to the castle itself. And lots of them.

I’m not in any way criticising the presence of these stairs.

On the path, they’re a great shortcut up from the town for those able to manage them.

View of a secluded bay from the clifftop path, with Dunnottar Castle visible in the distance. Image: Rebecca Baird.

And as far as the castle goes, something tells me ease of access wasn’t front of mind for those building it.

But we sauntered out on the Saturday with no prior knowledge of them, and were swiftly brought to a halt just past the war memorial, as the ascent to the clifftop trail had been more than our group had bargained for.

We could see the castle in the distance, so we turned back with a collective shrug.

I was silently relieved, as this was turning into more of a small hike than a casual walk.

We were well fed and watered at Stonehaven harbour

On the way back to our lovely cottage, we opted for the gradual decline back into town – a notably longer walk, but a far better option for those with limited mobility or with little ones, as it was smoothly paved. I wished we’d known about this setting out!

A jaunt around the beautiful, moody (flat) harbour was much easier to navigate. I even managed to steal a swim in the bay – but notably, my partner’s mum couldn’t have made it over the wall of rocks on to the sand.

A calmer stroll was had around the picturesque harbour. Image: Rebecca Baird.

The famous Driftwood sauna was bustling, and I vowed to go back to try it out another time.

The boardwalk on the beach is a fabulous idea for those who might struggle in sand, and we really enjoyed looking at the intricate metal sculptures dotted along it.

And a delicious evening meal at The Ship Inn, plus breakfast the next day at The Old Pier (I’m still dreaming about that chocolate croissant) meant we were well fed within a five-minute walk of our cottage.

Car park for Dunnottar was much more accessible

But the highlight came on the way back home to Dundee. We were headed to St Cyrus (another story for another day) when we found ourselves approaching the car park for Dunnottar Castle.

One split-second decision and hard left later, and we were in.

And what a game-changer it was, coming from this direction.

We made full use of the well-placed accessible parking bays, and made our way down the smooth track towards the castle.

Within five minutes, we were at the top of the formidable staircase, which plunges down into the valley and back up to the fortress itself.

Rebecca was chuffed to get up close to the castle after an unsuccessful first attempt. Image: Supplied.

Opting not to make that journey, we stayed on the car park side, but ambled down a shorter path leading to another clifftop on the right-hand side of the castle.

It was here we encountered the perfect-picture footbridge, and I felt we’d triumphed in really visiting the castle together.

The view itself felt as wild and untouched as could be. But we were just five minutes from the car, and a handy snack van.

It’s wonderful that there’s a variety of different ways to experience this stunning landmark.

But whichever way you choose, just be aware – they love their stairs up in Stoney.

More from Opinion

Well, if all these younger fatties are going to get Ozempic, then I’m thinking I’ll have some of that as well, thanks very much, writes Moreen Simpson.
Moreen Simpson: Skinny jabs are nae for me, i'll leave it for the younger…
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
For many Scots, Salmond remains a hero in death. In the weeks to come, emotion will dominate the discussion of his legacy, writes Euan McColm.
Euan McColm: Salmond wasn't a saint - and post-death attempts to clear his name…
10
This shows all 21 councillors who voted in favour of keeping Aberdeen's bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid.
Moreen Simpson: Shame we canna get rid o' bus gate backers noo - but…
5
This person is not a comedian. She's a grifter, exploiting people with trumped-up rubbish, preying on the very real problems that folk have, writes Colin Farquhar. Image Katie Hopkins Instagram.
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen should be doing better than staging toxic Katie Hopkins' obnoxious comedy…
24
What we need now is the passion, vision and spirit that Alex Salmond lived and breathed to be rekindled in our hearts, writes Scott Begbie.
Scott Begbie: Alex Salmond’s fighting spirit should live on in all of us
It would seem sensible to include the legal advice and lack of public consultation as part of any case if it ever reached the courts, writes David Knight.
David Knight: It's time Aberdeen looked to Inverness and took the council to court…
11
Alex Salmond named the north-east seat he will stand in at the 2026 election. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Neil Drysdale: Alex Salmond was the only SNP leader who made Scottish independence seem…
I'm positive about the future for Elgin town centre. Batchen Street is pictured. Image: Roddie Reid/ Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus: A Doomsday attitude to Elgin town centre is unhelpful - there is…
The farce of the recent full council meeting also made me want to weep with frustration and anger, writes Moreen Simpson.
Moreen Simpson: Cooncil leaders should jist admit they dinna WANT tae listen to folk…

Conversation