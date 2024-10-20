Did the Inverness tourism season live up to expectations in 2024? Business leaders have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Did the Inverness tourism season live up to expectations in 2024? Business leaders have their say

The season saw mixed responses from sectors which are impacted most by the Highland capital's tourism.

By Alex Banks
inverness high street
The gull problem is still facing Inverness City Centre. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media .

Business chiefs in Inverness have seen another tourism season come and go, but did it live up to expectations?

From high street shops and restaurants, to taxis, tours and hotels, many Inverness businesses see the impacts of visitors.

And with a growing tourism season in previous years, all eyes are on how numbers compare.

Occupancy rates, busy shops and traffic have all been talking points amongst business owners in the Highland capital.

Later months drive success for taxi firm

Inverness Taxis owner Gavin Johnston said his business saw a slower start to the tourism season than the previous year.

However, he said it picked up and has since seen a stronger performance in the past couple of months.

Mr Johnston said: “It was busy for us, probably similar figures to last year.

“It’s busy here from Easter onwards. The past three years have been great figures, I hope it keeps growing.”

Gavin Johnston of Inverness Taxis.

The taxi firm owner believes one of tourists’ biggest worries in the area is how crowded it gets.

He added: “The main stuff we hear complaints about aren’t any different from previous years. Shops shutting too early, restaurants and attractions filling up quickly.

“We do a lot of tours to Skye, it is very busy. Attracting more people might cause more problems. It’s probably at it’s limit at the height of the season”.

However, Mr Johnston is not against more people being attracted into Inverness and the Highlands, as long as they are catered for.

‘Exceptionally busy’ tourism season in Inverness

Triquerta Crafts owners, Marnie Mackenzie and daughter Sarah said the season has extended at both ends.

They said: “It has been exceptionally busy and we’re still seeing the impacts of it now to be honest.

“There has been a real appreciation of Inverness and the Victorian Market, where we are.

“What we offer is all Scottish and tourists come in, say they’ve been to the other cities, but can’t find anything like us. It’s a real testament.”

With longer days and more visitors, the pair would like to se some infrastructure upgrades to Inverness in order to keep up with visitors.

Marnie and Sarah Mackenzie of Triquerta Crafts in the Victorian Market. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They added: “More parking is a must, and better street signs too. There has also been a lot more trouble this year, our police radio never stops.

“I think next year with Inverness Castle reopening and more historical things to do in the city centre, tourists will love that.

“We would like people to be in the area a while longer too – so many tours show the market and then whisk the visitors away.

“I think a little longer would be greatly appreciated by the tourists and also by the shops.”

Kingsmills chief explains worries

Kingsmills Hotel Group chief executive Tony Story was pleased with the performance of his group’s Inverness venues, Ness Walk and Kingsmills Hotel.

Despite demand generally down, he said he was able to “fill the holes”.

Mr Story said: “It’s the wider Inverness market which I’m worried about. August occupancies were down by 12% year on year. That is pretty awful.

“The big question is why did the erosion of occupancy occur? I think it’s down to pricing.

“I was looking at some figures and of the four principle cities in Scotland, Inverness was the only one not to grow occupancy. Surely that tells us something.”

Tony Story. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Story said there are plenty of positives for the future of hospitality in the city, as long as it gets the right strategy in place.

He added: “”Winter months are very, very poor for hospitality here so we need to make hay while the sun shines.

“In the Highlands, the season is shorter, outwith Inverness. We have to recognise it as a gateway to the greater region and use it to our advantage.

“If we get the strategy right there’s a lot to look forward to. We can’t keep pushing pricing.”

More from Local Business

The vacant shop at 35 Elgin High Street could be transformed. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson
Plans revealed to give a new use to long-vacant former estate agent and antique…
Aberdeen Christmas Village will return next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Christmas Village: 50% more stallholders and thrill ride is back
Rozerin and Betul Gorur will open a new cafe next year. Image: Rozerin Gorur.
New Turkish-inspired cafe to open at Aberdeen Beach
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort IN Aberdeenshire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Years of losses at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course all part of the plan,…
Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord alongside new group managing director Jennifer Maclennan and group director of strategy Steve Milne. Image: Fifth Ring
Aberdeen marketing firm appoints new MD and makes several promotions
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt.
Ellon craft beer giant BrewDog posts £59 million pre-tax loss
4
The apartments above Rocpool Restaurant are for sale. Image: Shepherd/DCT Media
Luxury Inverness holiday apartments on market for £600,000
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort during a visit to the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire in 2011. Picture by PA.
Losses at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course almost double
James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
BrewDog founder James Watt warns of 'entrepreneur exodus'
HSS Hire in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen and Inverness workers to lose jobs as tool hire firm shuts branches

Conversation