Did the Inverness tourism season live up to expectations in 2024? Business leaders have their say

Business chiefs in Inverness have seen another tourism season come and go, but did it live up to expectations?

From high street shops and restaurants, to taxis, tours and hotels, many Inverness businesses see the impacts of visitors.

And with a growing tourism season in previous years, all eyes are on how numbers compare.

Occupancy rates, busy shops and traffic have all been talking points amongst business owners in the Highland capital.

Later months drive success for taxi firm

Inverness Taxis owner Gavin Johnston said his business saw a slower start to the tourism season than the previous year.

However, he said it picked up and has since seen a stronger performance in the past couple of months.

Mr Johnston said: “It was busy for us, probably similar figures to last year.

“It’s busy here from Easter onwards. The past three years have been great figures, I hope it keeps growing.”

The taxi firm owner believes one of tourists’ biggest worries in the area is how crowded it gets.

He added: “The main stuff we hear complaints about aren’t any different from previous years. Shops shutting too early, restaurants and attractions filling up quickly.

“We do a lot of tours to Skye, it is very busy. Attracting more people might cause more problems. It’s probably at it’s limit at the height of the season”.

However, Mr Johnston is not against more people being attracted into Inverness and the Highlands, as long as they are catered for.

‘Exceptionally busy’ tourism season in Inverness

Triquerta Crafts owners, Marnie Mackenzie and daughter Sarah said the season has extended at both ends.

They said: “It has been exceptionally busy and we’re still seeing the impacts of it now to be honest.

“There has been a real appreciation of Inverness and the Victorian Market, where we are.

“What we offer is all Scottish and tourists come in, say they’ve been to the other cities, but can’t find anything like us. It’s a real testament.”

With longer days and more visitors, the pair would like to se some infrastructure upgrades to Inverness in order to keep up with visitors.

They added: “More parking is a must, and better street signs too. There has also been a lot more trouble this year, our police radio never stops.

“I think next year with Inverness Castle reopening and more historical things to do in the city centre, tourists will love that.

“We would like people to be in the area a while longer too – so many tours show the market and then whisk the visitors away.

“I think a little longer would be greatly appreciated by the tourists and also by the shops.”

Kingsmills chief explains worries

Kingsmills Hotel Group chief executive Tony Story was pleased with the performance of his group’s Inverness venues, Ness Walk and Kingsmills Hotel.

Despite demand generally down, he said he was able to “fill the holes”.

Mr Story said: “It’s the wider Inverness market which I’m worried about. August occupancies were down by 12% year on year. That is pretty awful.

“The big question is why did the erosion of occupancy occur? I think it’s down to pricing.

“I was looking at some figures and of the four principle cities in Scotland, Inverness was the only one not to grow occupancy. Surely that tells us something.”

Mr Story said there are plenty of positives for the future of hospitality in the city, as long as it gets the right strategy in place.

He added: “”Winter months are very, very poor for hospitality here so we need to make hay while the sun shines.

“In the Highlands, the season is shorter, outwith Inverness. We have to recognise it as a gateway to the greater region and use it to our advantage.

“If we get the strategy right there’s a lot to look forward to. We can’t keep pushing pricing.”