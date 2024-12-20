Stuart Findlay: I don’t want to sound greedy but it’d be cool if Inverness street signs were still legible

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stuart Findlay: I don’t want to sound greedy but it’d be cool if Inverness street signs were still legible

It's way down Highland Council's burgeoning to-do pile but our dilapidated road signs are not a great look for the city.

The Balmoral Terrace street sign near Raigmore Hospital has seen better days. Image: DC Thomson/Clarke Cooper
By Stuart Findlay

I don’t want to come across all misty-eyed and like I’m longing for the past… but remember when street signs in Inverness were legible?

Yes, it truly was a golden era.

Caley Thistle were in the midst of an uninterrupted climb to Scottish football’s top table, buses turned up when they were supposed to and a Freddo only set you back 10p.

I’m exaggerating of course.

ICT still suffered plenty of hiccups, the bus service was never perfect and frankly, I’ve always been more of a Chomp man.

But my recent wanders around the streets of the Highland capital have left me thinking so many of our signs are looking a little worse for wear.

Sub-par Inverness maintenance

Ah, if these old signs could talk.

That would actually be really handy for the ones you can’t read anymore.

The state of our road signs is like that one relative who refuses to throw out his holey jumper.

It’s not life-threatening – but you still wince every time you see it.

And hey, it’s no mystery why they look the way they do.

Highland Council is absolutely skint and has endured crisis after crisis when it comes to its finances.

The approach to the Raigmore Interchange that connects Inverness’s two main trunk roads. Image: DC Thomson

Like so many other councils across the country, it is struggling to keep its head above water.

That often puts it in a lose-lose situation. Facing the wrath of a public fuming with declining services but left without the means to fix most of the problems.

School buildings are crumbling, social care is facing unprecedented pressure and potholes need filled.

Against that backdrop, tidying up the Smillburn roundabout sign is rightly way down the pecking order.

I saw the sign and it did not open up my eyes*

That got me thinking though.

These days, most cars are equipped with sat-nav.

And people are walking around with a smartphone in their pocket that gives them instant access to a map if they need it.

This sign is for Ferntower Road in Culloden – but you’ll need your phone or a sat-nav to figure that out. Image: DC Thomson

So, how much do we even need these signs?

Listen, I’m not advocating for anarchy. It doesn’t make sense to pull them all out and have people just mystery boxing their cars through the streets of Inverness.

If a sign is legible and in a decent condition, let the poor soul serve out the rest of its term in dignity.

But if you can’t read it, it’s looked awful for years or is now the colour of a McDonald’s hash brown maybe it’s time to just cut our losses?

Is this minor Inverness issue a symptom of a bigger problem facing councils?

Tourists hovering around the city centre are unlikely to encounter any of the worst examples, because things seem to have been maintained a whole lot better around there.

But stray too far from that downtown core and people fresh from navigating the NC500 might question if they’ve accidentally wandered into an apocalyptic film set.

OK, I’m exaggerating again.

But it wouldn’t take that much to fix it, would it? A lick of paint here, some rust-proofing there, and maybe replace some of the worst offenders altogether.

This sign directs you to the town centre. Inverness was named a city 24 years ago. Image: DC Thomson

The elephant in the room is that if Highland Council really can’t afford to fix these, there’s a far more serious argument to be had.

It’s one about whether local government in its current form has any future.

And if it can’t, maybe it doesn’t?

Stuart Findlay lives in Inverness and works as a journalist for the Press and Journal.

*And yes, that was an Ace of Base reference.

Conversation