Rebecca Buchan: Power-mad council’s bus gate shambles means it could be Last Christmas for some of our traders

With only a week left to go until Christmas I must say it can not come soon enough, mainly for the sake of my bank balance.

This weekend the tills in Aberdeen City Centre were jing-ting-tingling and by the close of business on Sunday my credit card had earned a well deserved rest.

And it was clear from the buzz, the queues and the chocka-block carparks I was not alone.

My two-day shopping spree was rather fruitful and I am quietly confident I have ticked off everything for everyone who has made it onto my nice list this year.

I would say though, I was shocked at just how easy it was for me to do the majority of shopping in town.

Having dabbled a bit during the online Black Friday sales, I was expecting the high street to be lacking a bit by comparison.

However, I was delighted at the array of bargains to be had both from national chains and independent retailers which was so nice to see.

To those not in the know, it would be easy to forgive someone for thinking we have a healthy and happy business community within our city centre.

But sadly in reality, behind the scenes of our festive jingle tills, are traders who are literally terrified this will be their last Christmas season in business.

Bus gate bickering at breaking point

After a year and a half of bus gate bickering some have come so close to breaking point they are now in the process of consulting legal experts in an attempt to challenge the hugely controversial traffic restricting measures.

And in all honestly it’s a disgrace it’s had to come to this.

These business owners feel they are being forced to take action against the local authority who should be acting in their best interest, all because they haven’t been listened to.

But it’s clear who has been listened to, and that’s those in a position of power at the bus companies.

Last week we published a bombshell string of emails between them and one of Aberdeen City Council’s top-paid executives.

The exchanges showed David Dunne asking First and Stagecoach for any data they could supply that would help to sing the praises of a transport system dogged by controversy.

And while I can not attest to know what goes on inside the head of Mr Dunne, or the council co-leaders for that matter, what the detailed documents show, and this much is clear, is that from the very start it has been the council’s intention to push through these measures come hell or high water. And that’s exactly what they have done.

Now, they are poised to sensationally undo a vote made on Union Terrace two months ago in a desperate bid to head off any future challenges.

I can not tell you how much all of this infuriates me.

This isn’t much more than a bunch of men letting power go to their heads

I totally understand unpopular decisions will be made as part of any democracy, however right now I can not see what is going on here as a bunch of men letting too much power go to their heads.

These detailed emails portrayed a careful plan to ensure that whatever scrutiny was cast over the traffic restricting measures, there would be an answer to support them.

The same conversations were not had with the people on the other side of the argument, including the businesses themselves, bosses at Aberdeen Inspired or the Chamber of Commerce.

Rival politicians claim Mr Dunne was only acting on orders from the ruling SNP/Liberal Democrat group.

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill has, of course, denied these claims and said no “undue pressure” was put on officials.

But if he has nothing to hide, then why did he and his SNP cohorts vote against an investigation into the matter?

If we as the public are to be convinced that these so-called politicians, who allegedly believe in democracy, have the best interests of the city at heart then there needs to be a full and thorough investigation carried out.

In order for any semblance of trust to be had in our leadership we need to know for sure, that they understand that with their power comes responsibility. And that’s to ensure fairness for every business that pays their rates, not just those they’re scared of upsetting.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express.