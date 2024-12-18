Two rushed to hospital after early morning A92 crash near Newtonhill

Two have been taken to hospital following a crash on the A92 near Newtonhill.

Emergency services rushed to the Bridge of Muchalls after they were called to a crash at 6.48am today.

The road closed in both directions at 6.55am, though reopened later at 9.50am.

Two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – though the severity of their injuries are unknown.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 6.48am to attend a road traffic collision on the A92.

“We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Road reopens following A92 crash

Traffic Scotland advised motorists that the road was closed, though have now said it is open following the early morning collision.

In a post on social media, they said: “The #A92 at Bridge of Muchalls is now OPEN in both directions following an earlier collision.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.