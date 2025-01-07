Scott Begbie: Let’s build an industry for the silver screen here in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Let’s build an industry for the silver screen here in Aberdeen

We have the creative talent here but unfortunately, much of that rich blood flows away to opportunities they can only find in the likes of Edinburgh, London, Europe and even the US.

Ireland managed to make a multi-million pound industry out of the silver screen – plus a Game Of Thrones tourism industry. So why not here, writes Scott Begbie.
By Scott Begbie

If there’s ever been a sentence to summon up the hope, vision and passion of what Aberdeen’s future might hold it is this: “There is no reason why Aberdeen cannot have a film industry”.

It was one of the first things I read this year in a fascinating and exhilarating dive into the work of Crow House Projects, profiled last week in the P&J.

The resonating – and resounding – quote in question came from American director, Matt Hielsberg, who has been working with this burgeoning film-making outfit, which is doing its utmost to build a screen industry here in the north-east.

And he’s more than right. We have the creative talent here but unfortunately, much of that rich blood flows away to opportunities they can only find in the likes of Edinburgh, London, Europe and even the US.

Now RGU lecturers Nicci Thompson and Jamie Mcdonald are trying to stem that flow by creating the infrastructure here to produce cinema magic on our own doorstep – keeping our talent here and building what could be a vital plank in our economy.

The world of film is always something that seems to be knocking on the door of Aberdeen and the north-east.

Pictured are some of the cast as filming for the movie Tetris takes place on Seamount Court, Gallowgate, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns

After all, we’ve had local talent like Jon S Baird film scenes for his movie Tetris here in Aberdeen, with the Granite City standing in for grim Soviet-era Moscow (something the current council is still working towards).

The beauty of our natural setting is perfect for a silver screen industry in Aberdeen

And the glorious local scenery has seen everything from Mel Gibson’s Hamlet filmed at Dunnottar Castle to iconic Local Hero turn Pennan into a cineaste pilgrimage spot. On the small screen, we’ve had Granite Harbour filmed here and Portsoy turning up in everything from The Crown to Peaky Blinders.

So why not jump-start a TV and film-making sector right here in Aberdeen? Why not have our own home-grown production talent to go along with our wonderful scenery and settings? Imagine not just shooting films and shows here, but producing them from start to finish.

Come to that, why not have our own film studio, ready to welcome everyone from indie burgeoning talent to Hollywood masters?

I mean, Ireland managed to make a multi-million pound industry out of it – plus a Game Of Thrones tourism industry. So why not here?

One of the biggest untapped resources in the north-east is the creative and arts sector. We have so much talent in areas from dance to theatre, music to comedy, both on stage and off – and that includes film and television.

Crow House Projects recognises that and has a passion for making that dream of an Aberdeen-based film industry a reality, starting with nurturing the young talent already here, keeping it here and growing something special.

It’s a dream we should all share – and support – so if the next Steven Spielberg starts life in the north-east he or she won’t have to travel elsewhere to find their way into the spotlight.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

