Duncan Shearer: Jeppe Okkels deal too good to resist for Aberdeen – but defence has to be transfer PRIORITY

It is clear the chance to reunite with Jeppe Okkels was an opportunity Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin simply could not pass by.

Wide players may not be top of the list of priorities at Aberdeen right now – but Danish winger Okkels’ availability has led to Thelin moving quickly to bring the Preston North End man on board.

Okkels is clearly a player Thelin not only knows well, but got the best out of during their time together at Elfsborg.

If the player can regain the form which earned him a big money move to Utrecht a year ago, then he’ll be a great addition to the Dons squad.

But Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Fir Park laid bare what has become the position in real need of strengthening at Pittodrie: central defence.

The game summed up what we’ve been watching from Aberdeen in recent weeks – a team having good spells of control, but unable then turn the pressure into goals before crumbling at the first sign of trouble.

The goals the Dons are conceding are so soft it’s hard to believe what I’m watching at times and the central defence has become a real problem area.

Rubezic allowed his emotions to get the better of him

The loss of Gavin Molloy to long-term injury has done little to help on that front while the dismissal of Slobodan Rubezic on Sunday means he will miss this weekend’s visit of Hearts to Pittodrie.

Rubezic was a little unlucky for me, but he allowed himself to be suckered in by Tony Watt by reacting, and VAR had no reason to overrule the decision to show him a red card.

It was one of those situations where a player’s reputation perhaps came into play for me.

But the Dons cannot afford to have players sitting in the stands due to suspension every week – and Rubezic only just returned from a ban on Sunday!

That leaves Angus MacDonald as the only fit and available centre-half at the club, but given he was hooked at half-time on Sunday, it’s fair to assume Thelin is not convinced by him either.

Central defence is the priority

Midfielders Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Dante Polvara emerged as the surprise central defensive pairing for 10-man Aberdeen in the second half at Fir Park and they did well in difficult circumstances against Well.

But clearly strengthening the defence has become a matter of urgency for the Dons.

An offer has been submitted for Latvia captain Kristers Tobers and I’d expect Aberdeen to be stepping up their pursuit of him this week.

Another defensive option would not go amiss following the news Molloy will be out for an extended period.

Whatever happens in terms of transfers at Aberdeen this week, it will be another week of hard work on the training ground for Thelin and his players – who have now gone 10 matches since they last won a game.

If the manager cannot explain how a team can go from 31 points from a possible 33 to three from the next possible 30, then I’ve no chance. But this run has got to stop as the Dons are dropping down the table.

Ross County have gone from relegation fears to top-six contenders

The Dons could do worse than look to Don Cowie’s Ross County for inspiration on how quickly your fortunes can turn around.

It was only a couple of weeks ago I urged the Staggies squad to realise the predicament they were in and take action now rather than coast along to March or April… well, they’ve certainly done that with 10 points from a possible 12.

It’s incredible that they went 15 months without winning away from home, and Sunday’s 1-o win at Kilmarnock meant they have now won three in a row on the road.

But full credit to them for doing that. As former Celtic midfielder Paul McStay used to say – there’s a buzz about the place!

The run of results means County are now 10 points clear of bottom club St Johnstone and just two points from sixth-placed St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

At this point, I expect Don and his players will be looking up the league rather than over their shoulders – and so they should.

Confidence does wonders for belief, and when Celtic visit Dingwall on Saturday, I’m hoping I’ll see the Staggies really give Brendan Rodgers’ side a run for their money.

Huge weekend ahead for Caley Thistle

It has been a season which has been packed with more incident than some clubs manage in their history, but the Caley Thistle rollercoaster continues to rattle on at a relentless pace.

Saturday’s 2-0 win against Dumbarton means the gap between Inverness and third-bottom Annan is now down to seven points.

Caley Jags make the trip to Annan on Saturday for what will be a huge game – before going back down the road next midweek to play their game in hand at Queen of the South.

If Scott Kellacher’s side can take maximum points from the next two matches then maybe this can be a season which provides a happy ending after all…

Caley Thistle certainly impressed at the weekend, and Alfie Bavidge had a fine debut.

The on-loan Aberdeen striker took his goal well and dare I say he reminds me so much of his dad, Martin.

Billy Mckay isn’t getting any younger, so having a different option in young Bavidge, someone who looks to run in behind, will serve Inverness well.

He’s certainly off to a flying start.