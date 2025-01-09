Iain Maciver: CalMac ferry toilet shortage is just the latest example of how government treats Western Isles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: CalMac ferry toilet shortage is just the latest example of how government treats Western Isles

One thing that emerged from the cruise was that the Glen Sannox toilets may not be capable of dealing with up to 1,000 passengers.

By Iain Maciver

Harris was my destination on Saturday as I had heard a whisper that the long-awaited ferry MV Glen Sannox was due to arrive as part of its shakedown cruise.

No, that is not a booze cruise with extra dancing that CalMac used to lay on back in the day. It was a tour of island and west coast ports to make sure it fits the various piers.

The floating example of Scottish Government budgeting incompetency was arriving, six years behind schedule, in Tarbert. That is a vital test in case it needs to be a stand-in should any of the remaining rust-buckets in the fleet develop a problem. It has been known.

We hear it went well, and all the piers tested seemed to fit the Turkey-built ferry quite well.

It didn’t go to Uig on Skye because of the poor forecast and because that particular one may not fit as that pier has had extensive work done since a similar test was completed.

One thing, however, that emerged from the cruise was that the Glen Sannox toilets may not be capable of dealing with up to 1,000 passengers.

So now there are two questions. The question of whether the ferry is heavy enough to be stable in a Hebridean gale is one issue, and whether the toilets will even cope is a definite number two. How could they have missed that until now?

CalMac is pooh-poohing the claims the toilets are not sufficient

CalMac is reportedly pooh-poohing the claims and says only minor remedial work is needed. It is not known whether Scottish contracting shipbuilders Ferguson Marine, which delivered the ferry after delays of more than six years, had even tested the onboard sewage system at all.

I know a Rudhach, that’s someone from the Point area of Lewis of course, who had a very embarrassing experience in a ferry toilet recently. Remind me to tell you.

You may need no reminders that I am rarely happy with the way the Scottish Government treats people in the islands. More shocking news in the last week was that the steep hike in ferry fares to 10 per cent was five times what CalMac had said it needed. Any chance that the gruesome twosome of Hyslop and Swinney get to make our lives difficult, they will jump at it.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop yesterday launched in Inverness the new programme for the dualling of the A9 between Inverness and Perth at an event in the KIngsmills Hotel. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Fewer tourists will come and other traffic will also stay away. I can see small businesses folding, but that is no concern to a government that seems bent on implementing island clearances to get us to the other side of the Minch.

In other business news, Lord Leong in the House of Lords revealed that Scotch whisky was the second most productive sector in Scotland, ranked just under renewable energy, and brings £7 billion into the UK economy. Wow.

The noble lord pointed out that people across the world, in India China, and Japan, enjoy the “flavoursome” nature of Scotch whisky. He then said we should encourage more people to enjoy Scotch whisky, adding to end his speech: “I might need a stiff one after this.” I like his style.

I’m thinking of changing my name to Iain Stornoway

Meanwhile, I’m thinking of changing my name so I can have style. If yon Prince Andrew can go around calling himself Andrew Inverness, I don’t think there is any reason why the rest of us cannot do exactly the same. He doesn’t even live in Inversneggie. Oh, and if you are thinking of doing the same, I am ahead of you.

The only thing I am not sure about is whether I should go for Iain Plasterfield or Iain Stornoway? That is the question. Although I was brought up there, I think Iain Great Bernera might be just too much of a mouthful, and anyway every second guy on the other side of that west side bridge over the Atlantic is also called Iain.

Oh, thank you for reminding me. Over on the east side peninsula that is Point on Lewis, a guy was telling me about his recent experience with ferry toilets while returning from Ullapool.

Calum Point went in to do what you do and had just sat down when a very masculine voice from the next cubicle said: “Hello, it’s good to speak to you. How are you?” Embarrassed, Calum replied: “Er, I’m doing fine.” The voice then asked: “So what are you up to?” Calum tetchily said: “I am probably doing the same as you. Just sitting here, reading the Press and Journal.”

Then from next door came an unexpected request: “Can I come over?” Annoyed and somewhat shocked, Calum snapped: “No way, cove. Look, I am rather busy right now.”

The disembodied voice then said: “Listen Morag, I will have to call you back. There’s a right amadan in the next cubicle and whatever I ask you, he is answering me back.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides.

