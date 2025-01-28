Scott Begbie: It’s time to get back to office working to save Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: It’s time to get back to office working to save Aberdeen city centre

What the heart of Aberdeen needs – what all city centres need – is people. And one of the biggest drivers in that is, or rather was, people going to work.

Thousands of people right there in the city centre supporting local shops, restaurants, pubs, attractions and keeping everything thriving.
By Scott Begbie

It’s time to get back to work, folks.

Or, to be more precise, it’s time to get office workers back in the office.

After all, the pandemic is over so there’s really no need for vast swathes of the population to be working from home, is there?

Now, before you get all keyboard-bashy, let me say flexible working is a good thing and should be built into how we work in this modern world.

The default setting, though, should be working in the office, for a rich variety of reasons. Working from home should be an exception, not the norm.

Yes, yes, work-life balance … but what about the life balance of our city centre? And, yes Aberdeen, I’m looking at you

There are myriad reasons the Granite City is facing challenges – not least the deterrent factor of bus gates and LEZ.

Other cities like Aberdeen already have an LEZ. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But what the heart of Aberdeen needs – what all city centres need – is people. And one of the biggest drivers in that is, or rather was, people going to work.

The same people who would nip out at lunchtime and buy a bite to eat from the local sandwich shop or grab a coffee from the nice barista over the road.

The ones who would pop out to do a bit of shopping in their lunch hour or pick something up after work. Maybe even stay on and go for a drink, and if feeling a bit fruity, have dinner out.

Aberdeen office working could help local businesses thrive

Thousands of people right there in the city centre supporting local shops, restaurants, pubs, attractions and keeping everything thriving.

Instead, they are in their hoose, shopping online, stopping occasionally to bemoan the lack of things to do in Aberdeen. They’re wrong, actually. There’s so much to see, do and enjoy, but if you’re not venturing in, you’re not going to know that.

Imagine the impact on the vitality and economy of Aberdeen if all those empty offices were filled with folk?

It would have an impact on them, too. Surely home alone workers must miss the collaboration and collegiate side of work? The way a face-to-face chat can generate ideas and innovation, making everything easier and more nimble.

Then there’s the social side, the banter over lunch or the cheeky beer at the end of the week. (For the record, I am in the office every working day and I really do enjoy that pint when the week is done).

After all, workers in the likes of retail, hospitality and health care have no choice but to go to their place of work while juggling their work-life balance. What makes office workers special and different?

More organisations are now insisting staff get back into their office, even if just three days a week as a start, while still offering flexibility when workers need it. That’s fair and reasonable.

If others follow suit – especially major employers in the city centre – and the Granite City is filled with folk during the week, then everyone wins. Especially the heart of Aberdeen.

Let’s get back to work.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired.

