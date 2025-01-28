Inverness’ very own Fame Academy star Chris Manning hopes voice coaching role will help future talent

Chris Manning credits an influential teacher in Inverness for encouraging him into a career in live music.

He now hopes giving his own lessons will help up-and-coming singers take to the stage.

As a musician, actor and former Fame Academy contestant, Chris’ work has taken him all over the world for more than 25 years.

His passion for mentoring budding artists has led to his latest venture as a vocal coach in his home town.

What’s Chris’ latest role?

From this month he is offering tailored coaching sessions to aspiring singers of all ages and levels at the Two:8 Studio in Church Street.

It’s a return to a role he carried out while previously based in Dorset, coaching at a studio and local high school.

“It feels like the right time to offer this new service here in Inverness.

“It’s something I’m passionate about and love seeing the joy it brings to my students as they progress and become more confident as performers.”

The sessions include advice and help on pitch accuracy and ear training, expanding vocal range, diction and articulation and stage presence and performance skills.

Already he has time booked with a number of artists, including Sophie Boyne, a singer – songwriter from Nairn.

“I will generally be coaching singers that are starting out in their career who maybe lack professional live experience.

“But I’m also thrilled to work with enthusiastic amateur singers who may be preparing for a local charity concert or talent show and require some much-needed guidance and mentoring to bring out the best in their performance.”

Coaching is giving people an opportunity to shine

As well as singers, vocal coaching can also be given to people to improve their public speaking.

“I’m happy to offer specific confidence-building sessions to those that may need it.

“If someone is preparing for an audition for a TV role or film, or will be addressing a large public audience with a speech, then I’m more than happy to create a tailored programme.

“It will help them overcome their nerves and give them the best possible advice and guidance so they can have their opportunity to shine when the moment comes and the bright lights hit them.”

He says singing is a natural form of therapy for both him and his students.

“It will hopefully allow them to find their true inner voice and give them the confidence to share their undiscovered talent with others publicly which then provides that emotional connection with their community around them.”

It all started at Charleston Academy

The roots of Chris’s love for performing were planted as a 10-year-old when he was cast as the scarecrow in a production of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Charleston Academy.

It was also at the school he was given the impetus to pursue a career in music.

“On a technical singing level, most of my knowledge around the art of singing live has been self-taught over many years.

“But I will always remember how influential, supportive and encouraging my music teacher, Norman Bolton was at Charleston Academy growing up.

“I can honestly say that had he not believed in my abilities and given me the encouragement and platform on which to sing then I would not have gone on to have the career in live music that I have.

“If I too can inspire, light up and bring out the confidence in individuals to be the best singers they can be, in the way my music teacher did for me, then I will be deeply happy and rewarded by that as a voice coach.”

Butlins, Bridgerton and supporting Blue

After leaving school Chris studied acting for two years and landed a number of roles including in films such as Far From the Madding Crowd and 1917, and in the Netflix drama Bridgerton.

He spent two years at the Butlins resort in Minehead and was later part of the pop group Red Alert which performed all over the UK and supported acts like Atomic Kitten, Blue and Five.

After months of auditioning, he was among the first 12 students to enter the BBC Fame Academy house in inaugural series in 2002, won by fellow Scot David Sneddon.

“This was a massive life learning experience and exposure for me.

“It gave me a unique insight into how powerful a great TV performance can be, especially as I was singing live to over six million viewers on each Friday night live show.”

He and fellow academy attendees held a 20-year reunion in the pub opposite the house where they stayed during the series.

Belladrum stage beckons for Chris

As well as coaching two days a week, Chris also works as a manager at the Kingsmills Hotel.

But he continues to perform live, both as a solo singer and with his 10-piece Highland Swing and Soul Band at venues in the city.

The band will be performing at the Belladrum festival this year with a one-hour set of songs from the movies on August 2.

He also continues to write songs and will be releasing a new single this summer under his own independent label, Love & Light Records.

