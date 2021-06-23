Opinion: The mental health of new fathers must not be overlooked

Looking after a child can be challenging for parents. It is not uncommon for the mental health of fathers to go overlooked, and this must change.

This month, as we mark Father’s Day and International Father’s Mental Health Day, we want to send a message to dads that there is help out there. If they are finding things difficult or they feel they are struggling to cope, it is so important to reach out for support.

Some new fathers do and will experience depression and anxiety

All parents, including fathers, must be able to access the relevant mental health support because this is vital for their own wellbeing as well as their child’s health.

Prior to the pandemic, up to one in 10 dads experienced perinatal mental health problems – perinatal meaning the period during pregnancy and the first year after birth. This number is likely to have increased because of the disruption to daily life, and social distancing measures have meant that many fathers and partners have been less visible and excluded from appointments and scans.

Just like new mums, dads can also suffer mental health problems during the perinatal period. During pregnancy and after birth is a crucial time when parents are finding their feet and building bonds with their baby, but it can also be a really difficult time and some new fathers do and will experience depression and anxiety.

Stress and social isolation have increased over the last year

Over the past year, new parents have faced heightened stress and social isolation, and without the right support at the right time, mental health problems during pregnancy and the first year can have serious consequences for both children and families.

It’s vital that all parents, including fathers, get the support they need wherever in Scotland they live. Not only will it help them, but it will make sure there is not a long-lasting impact on the future health, wellbeing and life chances of their baby.

It’s really important that Scottish Government prioritise parents and babies in the nation’s recovery. That’s why NSPCC Scotland is asking the public to join the charity in fighting for a fair start for every baby. Search “Fight for a Fair Start” to sign the campaign petition, or visit the NSPCC website.

For parenting advice and support, contact the NSPCC helpline at help@nspcc.org.uk or on 0808 800 5000 – week days: 8am to 10pm and weekends: 9am to 6pm.

Carla Malseed is a local campaigns manager for NSPCC Scotland

