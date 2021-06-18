Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moreen Simpson: Take the weight off and treat your feet to a pedicure

By Moreen Simpson
June 18, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:16 am
Regular trips to the chiropodist mean bonnier toes on holiday
There’s me a pucklie years back, lounging by a posho Sorrento pool.

Like the puddick in the poem, I was feelin’ a bittie cocky thanks to a John Lewis swimsuit and matching floaty wrap in brilliant turquoise blue. Costafortune.

I admit I occasionally keeked roon in the hopes of spottin’ an ancient millionaire or two aboot the place. Then my dearest, lifelong pal fair took the wind oot o’ my billowing sails. Comes she: “Do you ever go to the chiropodist?” Fit the?

“Why do you ask?”

Never one for hingin’ back, she oot with it: “I was just looking at your feet and thought…”

For flame’s sake! Well, two can play at that game, sunshine. Me, back o’ the net: “At least I’ve a’ my toenails,” she hosting only nine out of 10, thanks to an historic in-grower.

Losing my chiropody virginity

I ignored her advice to get my apparently horrendous feet seen to, although she was even there for me a coupla years later, my regular readers might recall, when I was too feartie to go to the doc masellie to have a big toe nail removed after a full supermarket metal basket slid off the hood of my grandson’s pushchair (I know – shouldn’t have been resting it there, but affa heavy) and smashed on to my sandalled taes.

Who in the world would choose to make dealing with affa feet their lifetime achievement?

Months later, when it transmogrified into a fearsome Jurassic fossil, I knew it had to be for the ootski. My ex-nurse mate held my hand and, hey presto, we were suddenly eeksie-peeksie – nine nails each. A draw.

Where’s all this tootsie talk going? Well, this week, at the grand old age of 73-and-a-third, I lost my virginity to chiropody. And fit a thrill it was. Avert your eyes if you’re of a sensitive nature.

Left walking on air

As you get older, toenails get thicker, more difficult to cut, especially if – like me – you can barely reach them. I don’t have the right clippers or scissors and live in constant dread of hacking more flesh than nail. So, a few weeks ago, I booked an appointment with a podiatrist – AKA chiromannie or wifie.

Who in the world would choose to make dealing with affa feet their lifetime achievement? The lovely Emma, fae Forres, that’s who. She made an al’ wifie very happy relaxing in a chair while she did for my taes what I’d been desperate to do for months.

Ken ‘is, she could even fit a fake nail to replace the missing one, although we agreed, for a wrinklie like me, that’s a podiatry bridge too far.

As we swapped goss, she went at my hard skin like one possessed, generating a fair snowstorm of gads-sakesness, then gently cut and shaped. Fit a fantastic job she did. I came out walkin’ on air. Fred Astaire, far are ye?

OK, it cost £35, but hugely worth it. See you in three months, Emma. As for my best pal; on our next holiday, ticky-bets I have bonnier feet than her.

