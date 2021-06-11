Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moreen Simpson: France’s magnifique supermarkets have a special place in my heart

By Moreen Simpson
June 11, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:48 am
Tesco has severed ties with French supermarket Carrefour, making Moreen Simpson long for hypermarches again.

A wee story in the national news caught my eye this week.

Not exactly a shock-horror revelation but a disappointment to me. Tesco has dropped it’s link-up with French supermarket giant Carrefour after three unproductive years.

I was chuffed when the union was announced in 2018, with the prospect of cheaper prices and, particularly, a wider choice of food.

Dootless Brexit didnae help, but the scheme fizzled oot. So all supermarkets in the UK remain the equivalent of a pathetic “nil points” compared to those across la Manche.

La crème de la crème of retail

With my pal having a hoosie a pucklie kilometres from the Cote D’Azure, and not flush enough to dine in their many superb eatooteries every day, over the years we’ve grown well used to the Gallic supermarches.

I thought I’d gone to shopping heaven my first visit to a French hypermarche

The only foreign ones I’d come across before were those dire supermercado efforts on the costas; pokey places where the pongo of fa’ kens fit almost knocks you ba’-heided the second you step inside. Stowed oot with more British junk food than Moorish delicacies, unless you count the trays of microwave tapas. Gads.

By contrast, the French equivalents are la crème de la crème of retail. I thought I’d gone to shopping heaven my first visit to one of their hypermarches outside a wee town.

Quite apart from to-die-for clothes, shoes and handbags, the fresh food counters were tongue tantalisers.

Cheese offerings in French supermarkets put Scotland’s to shame.

A maze of white slabs brimming with, seemingly, every fish in the sea. Luscious lay-outs of lobsters, langoustines and all the shellfish of your foodie dreams. Beds of samphire and seaweed accompaniments. Where do you ever see such an abundance of seafood in a British store?

Huge displays of meat and every vegetable and fruit known to man. Oodles of olives. In the gourmet’s delight of the fromage section, banks of cheeses from every corner of France and beyond.

As for quality, the cornfed, free range chicken over there is like the “hen” my mum roasted donkeys ago – ie it has a taste.

Hyper U’s staff were hyper-useless

The first time we hit that Hyper U, as one chain is called, we went so feel we ended up having to buy a shopping trolley. (We’d bussed it there coz neither of us will drive on the wrong side of the road.) Once loaded with all our delish goodies, we could barely move the damnt thing.

Did onybody spik Anglaise at the local Concabs? Je suspect they thought I was havin’ a laugh

Nothing for it but un taxi. Sadly, the hyper’s staff were hyper-useless. Non, they didn’t speak English. Non, they didn’t call for cabs. So Mo took on the challenge of phoning.

Did onybody spik Anglaise at the local Concabs? Je suspect they thought I was havin’ a laugh. Nothing for it but to dredge up the dregs of my completely obliterated six years of school French: “Je voudrais un taxi. Je suis a Hyper U.”

All I got was (affa vite): “Comment? Je ne comprends pas. Ou est vous?”

Moi, now into le scraik: “Le supermarche Hyper U!”

Comes this quine, now in perfect, very droll English: “You mean you are at Eeeper Ooo? What time do you want picked up?”

Sacre sod it. She understood all the time, just wanted to put me and my rotten pronunciation through it. But, still, j’adore les Francaises and their super-eeeperooos.

