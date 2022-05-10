Colin Farquhar: I’ve realised the difference local politics can make – and you should too

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

By the time this is published, it might be that Aberdeen City Council will be led by a new administration.

It’s a critical time in the city’s development and, as it stands, it looks most likely that the two parties which have led the opposition over the past five years, the SNP and Lib Dems, will reach an agreement to run things.

Of course, this may not be the case. There’s still scope for other, delicate combinations – the election result last week, despite the prospect of new governance, represented a subtle shift by the electorate, rather than a radical overhaul.

The SNP nudged their numbers upward, just about enough to lead a coalition administration, unlike in 2017.

The result could be interpreted to represent a desire for a type of continuity in Aberdeen. The ongoing forward shift in plans for pedestrianisation, city centre masterplanning and the move of our local economies away from all-consuming oil and gas.

Local politics can be punishing, and the “cooncil” is in the unfortunate position of weathering all ills from all people. But, it might be that the green shoots of recovery will find themselves rooted in what has been developed over the past decade or so.

Other sectors – arts and hospitality, life sciences and tourism – have found their confidence in the region. They’ll be key as we move on from the pandemic and the oncoming economic battering we will likely endure over the next year or so.

We have reinvigorated public spaces, our beach and our parks, filled with life. The tools are there for us to find a way to do the same to our city centre.

I would implore the new administration to be bold and build upon the ideas that are already happening – movements that are already being made.

Environmental issues should be council’s top priority

Politics can, of course, get in the way of what often seem like simple solutions, but, broadly speaking, the five major parties had similar goals within their election promises. Different routes to the same destinations. Everyone knows Union Street and the surrounding area are in dire need of TLC.

It’s also the case that Aberdeen needs to find more space for conversations around sustainability and the pathway to net zero. We’re in an awkward spot with such a reliance on oil and gas for regional wealth.

It’s unfortunate that Scottish Greens, despite great candidates increasing their vote share across the city, find it so tough to make the key breakthrough needed to get representation on Aberdeen City Council.

They are influential, nonetheless – other parties included key commitments around reducing carbon emissions, tree-planting, electric vehicle charging and energy efficiency in homes. These all need to be furthered with immediate priority, as well as better active travel and public transport options in the city and shire.

Small victories, but more to do

Although local politics can exist in a bigger bubble than one might imagine, with regional challenges providing far more focused policies than the macro issues which national governments face, it’s clear that there has been something of a reaction to issues like partygate and our wider economic woes.

There were more women elected than in 2017, including the first female councillor of colour

Conservatives lost seats. The Lib Dems made a gain, their first locally in a while. It’ll be interesting to see what their voters expect of them, in a landscape so polarised by the issue of independence.

This has been the most excited I’ve been for a long time about a local election. There seems to be so much opportunity in the city at the moment and, regardless of who forms the administration, there have already been victories.

There were more women elected than in 2017, including the first female councillor of colour. Anyone who has been following the threat of repeal to Roe v Wade in the US knows how important representation is. There’s still more to do.

Right candidates can make a huge difference

Also, this is the first local election where I truly think I’ve realised how much difference local politics can make.

I’ve seen a lot more of it through my day job. I’ve emailed councillors and had some very warm responses. I have a better understanding of what budgets truly accomplish.

It’s a shame that turnouts are often low in some areas. If everyone realised how much difference the right candidate can make locally, they’d set about voting for the council in higher numbers.

Electing good folk can help achieve the grand ambitions we all have for Aberdeen. Let’s hope, whatever administration sits shortly, that we can see those dreams realised.

Colin Farquhar is head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen