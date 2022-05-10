Colin Farquhar: I’ve realised the difference local politics can make – and you should too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Colin Farquhar: I’ve realised the difference local politics can make – and you should too

By Colin Farquhar
May 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
The proposed changes for Aberdeen's beachfront, including a new Dons football stadium, would be significant for locals (Image: Morrison Communications/Aberdeen City Council)
The proposed changes for Aberdeen's beachfront, including a new Dons football stadium, would be significant for locals (Image: Morrison Communications/Aberdeen City Council)

By the time this is published, it might be that Aberdeen City Council will be led by a new administration.

It’s a critical time in the city’s development and, as it stands, it looks most likely that the two parties which have led the opposition over the past five years, the SNP and Lib Dems, will reach an agreement to run things.

Of course, this may not be the case. There’s still scope for other, delicate combinations – the election result last week, despite the prospect of new governance, represented a subtle shift by the electorate, rather than a radical overhaul.

The SNP nudged their numbers upward, just about enough to lead a coalition administration, unlike in 2017.

The result could be interpreted to represent a desire for a type of continuity in Aberdeen. The ongoing forward shift in plans for pedestrianisation, city centre masterplanning and the move of our local economies away from all-consuming oil and gas.

Local politics can be punishing, and the “cooncil” is in the unfortunate position of weathering all ills from all people. But, it might be that the green shoots of recovery will find themselves rooted in what has been developed over the past decade or so.

Much of Aberdeen’s cultural offering has now come back to life since lockdown ended (Photo: Katherine Ferries)

Other sectors – arts and hospitality, life sciences and tourism – have found their confidence in the region. They’ll be key as we move on from the pandemic and the oncoming economic battering we will likely endure over the next year or so.

We have reinvigorated public spaces, our beach and our parks, filled with life. The tools are there for us to find a way to do the same to our city centre.

I would implore the new administration to be bold and build upon the ideas that are already happening – movements that are already being made.

Environmental issues should be council’s top priority

Politics can, of course, get in the way of what often seem like simple solutions, but, broadly speaking, the five major parties had similar goals within their election promises. Different routes to the same destinations. Everyone knows Union Street and the surrounding area are in dire need of TLC.

It’s also the case that Aberdeen needs to find more space for conversations around sustainability and the pathway to net zero. We’re in an awkward spot with such a reliance on oil and gas for regional wealth.

There is more to be done in terms of sustainability in the Granite City (Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA)

It’s unfortunate that Scottish Greens, despite great candidates increasing their vote share across the city, find it so tough to make the key breakthrough needed to get representation on Aberdeen City Council.

They are influential, nonetheless – other parties included key commitments around reducing carbon emissions, tree-planting, electric vehicle charging and energy efficiency in homes. These all need to be furthered with immediate priority, as well as better active travel and public transport options in the city and shire.

Small victories, but more to do

Although local politics can exist in a bigger bubble than one might imagine, with regional challenges providing far more focused policies than the macro issues which national governments face, it’s clear that there has been something of a reaction to issues like partygate and our wider economic woes.

There were more women elected than in 2017, including the first female councillor of colour

Conservatives lost seats. The Lib Dems made a gain, their first locally in a while. It’ll be interesting to see what their voters expect of them, in a landscape so polarised by the issue of independence.

Cromarty Firth’s councillors are all women (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

This has been the most excited I’ve been for a long time about a local election. There seems to be so much opportunity in the city at the moment and, regardless of who forms the administration, there have already been victories.

There were more women elected than in 2017, including the first female councillor of colour. Anyone who has been following the threat of repeal to Roe v Wade in the US knows how important representation is. There’s still more to do.

Right candidates can make a huge difference

Also, this is the first local election where I truly think I’ve realised how much difference local politics can make.

I’ve seen a lot more of it through my day job. I’ve emailed councillors and had some very warm responses. I have a better understanding of what budgets truly accomplish.

Tauqeer Malik, centre, was Aberdeen City Council's first Bame councillor. He was re-elected on Thursday. Picture by Scott Baxter/DCT Media.
Aberdeen council candidates at last week’s local election (Photo: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson)

It’s a shame that turnouts are often low in some areas. If everyone realised how much difference the right candidate can make locally, they’d set about voting for the council in higher numbers.

Electing good folk can help achieve the grand ambitions we all have for Aberdeen. Let’s hope, whatever administration sits shortly, that we can see those dreams realised.

Colin Farquhar is head of cinema operations for Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen

Read more by Colin Farquhar

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]