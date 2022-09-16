Junior football: All to play for in Grill League Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: All to play for in Grill League Cup semi-finals

By Reporter
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:39 am
Culter head to Rothienorman to face Rothie Rovers.
Culter head to Rothienorman to face Rothie Rovers.

Friday evening football returns this evening at Davidson Park where Longside welcome Buchanhaven Hearts on McBookie.com NRJFA Championship duty with an 8pm start.

The main spotlight on Saturday is on the semi-finals of the Grill League Cup with two intriguing ties in prospect.

Colony Park host East End with both sides going into this one in a confident mood while Culter face a tricky afternoon in Rothienorman against in-form Rothie Rovers.

Premier League pacesetters Hermes have the opportunity to move three points clear at the top of the table when Maud make the trip to Lochside Park while at Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Ellon United who sit just a point below them.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven meet a Dufftown side still looking for their first win in the league this season, Montrose Roselea are at home to Stoneywood Parkvale and Nairn St Ninian travel to Ian Mair Park to play Dyce.

Championship leaders Sunnybank will look to consolidate at the head of the division when New Elgin come to Heathryfold while challengers Fraserburgh United are also at home against Cruden Bay.

North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss – ‘I don’t think many sides will go to Dyce and score seven’

In the other matches, Burghead Thistle play host to Glentanar, Aberdeen University are at Forres Thistle, Banks O’Dee JFC make the trip to Lossiemouth United and Newmachar United are up against Islavale.

All Saturday games kick off at 2pm.

