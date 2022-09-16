Junior football: All to play for in Grill League Cup semi-finals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friday evening football returns this evening at Davidson Park where Longside welcome Buchanhaven Hearts on McBookie.com NRJFA Championship duty with an 8pm start.

The main spotlight on Saturday is on the semi-finals of the Grill League Cup with two intriguing ties in prospect.

Colony Park host East End with both sides going into this one in a confident mood while Culter face a tricky afternoon in Rothienorman against in-form Rothie Rovers.

Premier League pacesetters Hermes have the opportunity to move three points clear at the top of the table when Maud make the trip to Lochside Park while at Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Ellon United who sit just a point below them.

At Glenury Park, Stonehaven meet a Dufftown side still looking for their first win in the league this season, Montrose Roselea are at home to Stoneywood Parkvale and Nairn St Ninian travel to Ian Mair Park to play Dyce.

Championship leaders Sunnybank will look to consolidate at the head of the division when New Elgin come to Heathryfold while challengers Fraserburgh United are also at home against Cruden Bay.

In the other matches, Burghead Thistle play host to Glentanar, Aberdeen University are at Forres Thistle, Banks O’Dee JFC make the trip to Lossiemouth United and Newmachar United are up against Islavale.

All Saturday games kick off at 2pm.