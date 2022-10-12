James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Bream: Want to make your life easier? Act like a politician

By James Bream
October 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 12, 2022, 7:40 am
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Prime Minister Liz Truss wasn't given an easy ride on local radio. Image: Isabel Infantes/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

You seriously need to listen to the Liz Truss local radio interviews on the BBC Sounds app.

I listened to an hour, and it was enthralling. It has given me a new lease of life, and a completely new way of tackling many different situations on a daily basis.

The podcast was amazing; hearing her comment on how capping energy bills had reduced inflation which would, in turn, make food bills cheaper – and farmers’ produce would be less costly, too.

At no point was there any note that the energy cap policy would create future inflation, just like the major tax cuts would. There was no mention of the impact of tax cuts on interest rates, no analysis on the costs of inflation created by Brexit, and little commentary on global economics.

All of that would have been useful context, maybe even helpful for the Tories to set out. However, none of that intelligence was in the script.

Every interview started with the statement that energy bills would have been £6,000, and that the decision to cap bills had lowered costs for us all. That answer was given no matter the line of questioning. I think we all know that politicians are known for just saying what they were going to say, but an hour of it really hits you.

Four steps towards an easier life

Listening to politicians, it appears we have reached a new level of bloody-mindedness, north and south of the border. Maybe we have it all wrong – maybe the politicians are right, and we are idiots.

With that in mind, I have changed my own approach, and it seems to be working.

The first step is to just work out what you need to get across. For example, you need to play more golf, you need more time alone, or you need more time without the kids. You simply need to get your stock answers in early and be very certain of what you need to say.

The second step is to avoid listening, but listen enough until you hear silence. This is challenging, but the silence is important, as that’s when you need to enter the conversation. It really doesn’t matter what has been said before then.

The third step is, if you choose to listen (though I suggest you don’t) make sure you listen very carefully, as you need to have an opinion that is directly countered to the point held on the other side.

Kick back with a well-earned pint after dodging a few difficult questions. Image: Dan Kitwood/PA

If you take this route, you’d also best be prepared to harness a deflection tactic or blame, which should be spurious, so strange, it actually confuses and throws doubt. If step three fails, return to step one.

Finally, you need conviction and a way to back out. Always think of your exit. Economists are skilled at this.

You need to think about external influences that you couldn’t have known about, pretend they don’t exist, or simply be so brazen that people question themselves – again, create confusion.

How to deal with your boss

With these skills, you will be prepared for anything. Awful at your job and confronted by your boss? Remind your boss that it’s a tight labour market, you are in demand, you might leave and that, ultimately, the performance of the company sits with them.

Claim future success, or blame a new person for failure

When they counter, don’t listen, repeat again. On the third effort, make sure you speak about another team at another company and reflect deeply on their poor performance – don’t relate it to you, just talk about them.

Finally, make bold promises, but ensure you take a sideways move in a company reshuffle within a couple of months. Claim future success, or blame a new person for failure. Leave the conversation with a commentary about Chinese history, adding a final throwaway proverb, perhaps.

How to avoid blame

Missed an appointment and need to double down? I suggest only the most skilled start at step one, then move to step four. Blame anyone but yourself. I suggest opening with claims of poor communication from the third party, lack of reminders, better service levels from other companies, and get on the front foot.

Now, go to step two and ignore any response or commentary. Say what you said again – it will bamboozle them. Finally, move to step one, which is basically just saying it all again, but ensure all points are factually incorrect. It is likely your opponent will explode in anger, and so you win by default.

I think I could write a book on this, as I am sure you can see that politicians have it nailed. No blame, no fault (except someone else), no repercussions for poor performance, and no acceptance of failure.

Make your life better, be an everyday politician. It doesn’t seem to do most of them much harm until five years later, at worst.

James Bream is CEO of Aberdeen-based Katoni Engineering and chair of DYW North East

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
A group of British soldiers teach US soldiers how to play darts during the Second World War (Photo: AP/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think what we'd achieve if we worked together despite differences
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
There are so many different types of delicious apples.
Gardening with Scott Smith: There's more to apples than Gala and Granny Smith's
Our no-longer-beloved belongings can have a new lease of life with someone else, rather than going to landfill (Photo: Mercury Green/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Hand-me-downs should be this season's must-have trend
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Maybe GP perfection doesn't exist - but something has to change
The Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney lost its route on its big launch day.
What a week: Tories do a U-turn and a Highland bus can't find the…
An ominous sky over Aberdeen, in one of the council's latest impressions of what the city could look like in the future (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen's future streetscape has tinges of dystopian hellscape
A member of the Hong Kong team jumps from the balcony of his apartment at the Olympic Village to escape the attack. Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: 50 years on from the Munich Massacre - have we learned anything?
Scotland's Conservatives may not be able to weather out the latest storm (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If Scotland's Tories are soon wiped out, do we need independence?

Most Read

1
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
2
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home’s ‘weak’ leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…
3
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
4
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
5
To go with story by Katie Paterson. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; 01c64317-10be-41ac-b541-8bd2e43a0d03 To go with story by David McPhee. Sick domestic attacker returned to prison after campaign of 'terrifying' threats towards mother Picture shows; Tyler Leisk. Unknown. Supplied by Twitter Date; Unknown; fb0f4c03-153c-431e-b0dc-ab1ee2d17356
Violent reveller broke woman’s collar bone after 2am assault near kebab shop
6
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
7
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘I wasn’t handsy’: Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he ‘lost his…
8
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Arisaig House has been sold for ?2.8m Picture shows; Arisaig House. Arisaig House, Lochaber. Supplied by Savills Date; 21/07/2020
Take a look inside the stunning Highland mansion that sold for more than £500,000…
9
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
10
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000

More from Press and Journal

cow train
Train services delayed after cow 'refuses' to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'I wasn’t handsy': Aberdeen MSP denies nightclub row claims but admits he 'lost his…
Energy giant BP is gearing up for a major push into North Sea renewables.
BP ‘following through’ on ScotWind pledge to Aberdeen
Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start's charity shop on George Street in Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity seeks new trustees willing to share expertise for a good cause
Post Thumbnail
Shetland boats bring in more fish but can't plug landings shortfall
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Winter is expensive for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: We'll need grit, determination and £8.7 million to get through winter
Residents from Fittie expressed their thoughts on the Aberdeen beach revamp at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Photo: Darrell Benns.
'We are raw and we are suffering': Transport links among main concerns for Fittie…
Erik Cameron spat and tried to headbutt a GEOamey security guard.
Prisoner given extended sentence after attack on Aberdeen Sheriff Court security guard
Weston View Care Home.
Keith care home's 'weak' leadership facing deadline to improve after bed found wet with…

Editor's Picks