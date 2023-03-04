The Flying Pigs: At least you had a better week than Matt Hancock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: At least you had a better week than Matt Hancock

By The Flying Pigs
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Matt Hancock feels 'betrayed' by his ghost writer (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Matt Hancock feels 'betrayed' by his ghost writer (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Greg Gordon.

Ron Cluny, official council spokesman

Budget-setting week is always a tricky time for a local authority spin doctor, and this one has been particularly hard. Fifty million pounds of cuts are not found easily, and nothing gives you a worse case of writer’s block than trying to complete the sentence: “Closing libraries, gutting funding for the arts and tearing down the Beach Leisure Centre is a good idea because…”

Still, on days like this, it is always worth remembering that someone is having a worse time than you. And, this week, that person – once again – is Matt Hancock, whose WhatsApp messages have landed in the public domain.

The Flying Pigs

Not because they’ve been stolen by the Russians or hacked by some brilliant computer geek, but because he handed them over to Isabel Oakeshott, the journalist who did all the grunt work of writing his self-justificatory Covid diaries while he carried on with the really important bits of his job as an MP – doodling in the margins of papers and eating witchetty grubs in the jungle.

From the leak, we have learned that Matt seems to have ignored scientific advice on how to keep the vulnerable safe, and thinks that the teachers who kept the education system going in the face of obvious risks to their health are work-shy layabouts. On the plus side, he had some catty things to say about Gavin Williamson, so it’s not all bad news.

Hancock has described the leak as a “betrayal” – a word he seems to think means “getting found out”. For further help with the correct definition, he might consult his wife.

The big question, though, is why on earth the former health secretary would ever employ Isabel Oakeshott as his ghost writer. I would love to have been a fly on the wall when that decision was made.

“Hi Matt. Isabel Oakeshott is interested in being your ghost writer. Every word of journalism she wrote during Covid was virulently against the lockdowns you instituted, she is the partner of one of your political opponents, and she breached the confidence of the last person she ghost-wrote for, by releasing all of his private emails into the public domain.

“Giving her access to all your WhatsApps would be like wrapping your head in antelope meat and then sticking it in a lion’s mouth. But she’s quite posh.”

“Gosh, she sounds perfect!”

Still, it is good to see him demonstrate the same level of competence in this as he did when giving out all those PPE contracts to his chums. And nice that, this time, it’s him paying the price, rather than us.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken aboot youse, but I am quite sans gin about the cooncil spending cuts they’ve jist announced. Cos, luckily, a’ thin that’s gan tae end up decimated is stuff fit I dinna dae onywye.

Sport Aiberdeen has had their funds slashed, so fowk fa ging tae the gym regularly lose oot. But, as they are fit I wid cry “mintal”, I’m nae o’er fussed. They’ll jist hiv tae keep fit at hame, like fit I dae.

I get a’ my steps in fae fae jogging fae the sofa tae the fridge for anither Dairylea Dunker, and lift a’ the weight I need til howking the hoover oot the cupboard faniver my Jayden’s shaved the dog.

The pool at the Beach Leisure Centre has been closed for at least eight months. Picture by DCT Media.
The pool at the Beach Leisure Centre will close (Image: DC Thomson)

There’s a rise in school meal costs. Disnae affect me, cos I ken fine my kids get their lunch fae the ice cream van. Plus, it’s a very efficient, cashless system, seeing as they nick it.

Cooncil tax is up 5%, fit is bad news for fowk fit pey it, but nae hass tae those o’ us fa use wir reminder letters as roll-up papers.

It is a bittie shameful, though, that several city libraries is being “decommissioned”, cos ab’dy should hiv access tae books if they wint. Fit about folk that canna afford tae buy their ain, and dinna hae my advantages – kids fa never get caught choring fae Waterstones?

We jist hiv tae hope that it winna hae ony adverse impact on the general educational attainment o’ the city’s population. If they canna get access to books, fit can teach them foo tae spik and write proper, like fit they should. Ken?

Big Noise Torry provides free music tuition to hundreds of children in disadvantaged parts of Aberdeen (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)

But, of course, there is ayewiz losers fan savings need tae be made, and the council apparently has a massive black hole. I’m guessing it’s somewhere inside Marischal College far a’ the staff is meant tae be, cos naeb’dy niver answers fan ye ring them up, div they?

For me, the biggest scandal is them stopping the funding o’ Big Noise Torry. It’s a magic project fit gi’es a lot o’ underprivileged kiddies access tae music tuition. It teaches them confidence, teamwork and concentration, and his been haein a massive positive impact on the community. Plus, haein a’ the kids in Tullos screcking awa on a violin wid droon oot the noise fae the new incinerator.

@FlyingPigNews

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

UK courts have so far resisted attempts to change assisted dying laws. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry…
Worlds certainly collided for Michael Gove when Moreen met Betty (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Worlds collided when I met Betty Boothroyd
Which mod cons would you have in your ideal car? (Image: Freeograph/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: Car designers, listen up – I have some suggestions
Actor Sean Connery (left) with James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, pictured in 1962 (Image: Danjaq/Eon/Ua/Kobal/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Let writers’ words do the talking and let readers choose for themselves
Members of the Scottish press interview First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Don't indulge the fantasy that Scottish media thwarted SNP
Crashing waves near lighthouse
Chris Kerr: Businesses seeking investment need to run a tight ship
Figures suggest Scotland’s 1,125 estates cover around 57% of the country's rural land (Image: EyesTravelling/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Attempt to paint Scotland's estate owners as the good guys is laughable
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Northern Ireland (Image: Liam McBurney/AP/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: The people must profit from Northern Ireland's post-Brexit investment
Spectra is just one of Aberdeen's many cultural festivals that relies on funding (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Mattie Pollock aims to use Aberdeen loan spell to prove he can shine…
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Winger Vicente Besuijen back at Aberdeen for injury assessment
Elgin Sheriff Court.
'But he calls himself Asian': Racist tries to defend 'go back to your own…
Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Rachel Corsie: Concerning time for women's international football ahead of the World Cup
BioCafe owner Iwona Szmid and employee Angie.
Dragons' Den breathes fire into matcha drink - but what is it and who's…
Robbie Deas is shaping up for Saturday's Championship showdown at Ayr United. Image: SNS Group
Robbie Deas: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'one of the best' managers I've had
Yvie with Scottish rugby players Finn Russell, left, and Sione Tuipulotu.
Yvie Burnett gets cosy in Scandinavia and does a voiceover in Cologne
Kingussie's Eoin Baikie, right, in action against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie full-back/wing-back Eoin Baikie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented