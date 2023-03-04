Pet Portraits: Cool cat Orlando beats out Cavapoo puppy Rocky with ‘if I fits, I sit’ attitude

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This week’s winning Pet Portrait of Orlando showcases the true nature of cats.

Handsome and majestic looking, this distinctive cat also highlights their defiant attitude, demonstrating the well-known feline motto: if I fits, I sit.

A phenomenon which sees cats occupy small spaces – such as boxes or washing baskets – he is joined by fellow feline Freddie who is showing off how the mentality can successfully stop his human from accessing sweeties.

We can applaud what is clearly a winning strategy and hope that Orlando appreciates his £50 Pet Planet voucher.

But we can’t forget about our other adorable entries, such as Cavapoo puppy Rocky or hen Paytah who are winner’s in their owners hearts.

Pet Portraits of the week

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.