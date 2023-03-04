Pet Portraits: Cool cat Orlando beats out Cavapoo puppy Rocky with ‘if I fits, I sit’ attitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pet Portraits: Cool cat Orlando beats out Cavapoo puppy Rocky with ‘if I fits, I sit’ attitude

By Lauren Jack
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Cute Cavapoo puppy Rocky alongside this week's Pet Portrait winner Orlando.
Cute Cavapoo puppy Rocky alongside this week's Pet Portrait winner Orlando.

This week’s winning Pet Portrait of Orlando showcases the true nature of cats.

Handsome and majestic looking, this distinctive cat also highlights their defiant attitude, demonstrating the well-known feline motto: if I fits, I sit.

A phenomenon which sees cats occupy small spaces – such as boxes or washing baskets – he is joined by fellow feline Freddie who is showing off how the mentality can successfully stop his human from accessing sweeties.

We completely agree, Freddie. Why would Agnes Glen need to get to the sweets in Errol anyway? You’re already as sweet as they come!

We can applaud what is clearly a winning strategy and hope that Orlando appreciates his £50 Pet Planet voucher.

But we can’t forget about our other adorable entries, such as Cavapoo puppy Rocky or hen Paytah who are winner’s in their owners hearts.

Pet Portraits of the week

We suppose some might say Orlando “doesn’t fit” on this chair. But that’s just a lack of imagination. We believe he is actually reinventing sitting… Liz and John Lypka try to figure Orlando out in Aberdeen.
Rocky the Cavapoo can hear something… It’s the sound of all our readers cooing over you, Rocky! The 10-week-old puts the “ooh” in Inverurie with the Gibson family.
You know that unsettling feeling when a portrait’s eyes follow you around the room… Purrfect pair Mila and Lucia are clearly adept at getting Bill and Valerie Ross’s attention (and everyone else’s!) in Aberdeen.
Apparently, the James family can actually still do things in Milltimber. But how? Look at her! Tilly is so cute, we’d simply malfunction in her presence!
Bird-watching is such a calm, relaxing hobby… Though maybe not for the birds Michael has his eye on at Tracy and Craig Morrison’s in New Byth, Aberdeenshire.
Spring has sprung as wonderful Whisky blooms in the snowdrops on the Fetternear Estate. The stunning seven-month-old enjoyed a walk with Laura Kessack from Kemnay.
Even the sun knows magnificent Rupert is the one to highlight in Rathen. He lives with Graham Duthie.
Who are we to argue? If lovely Luna says your life is the best mag around, we have to take her word for it! Luna lives with Pauline Smith in Ellon.
Have you ever really mastered anything? Well, at just nine months old, Josie has already achieved poised perfection! Heather Jennings joined Josie in the woods in Torphins.
Helen Henderson tells us that Archie is always up to mischief… But we simply can’t believe that anyone this adorable would put a paw wrong! The lovely lad enjoyed the snowdrops at Riverside Park, Glenrothes.
Now, take note. If you’re going to do a duvet day, do it like Whiskie! The silvery star gives a masterclass in relaxation at Dee Cooper’s in Inverurie.
Jake and Jack style it out in Inverness. The trendy twosome belong to Murdo Innes, who, we suspect, isn’t getting his hat back anytime soon…
Alfie turns on the charm for Scott Findlay and Loraine Vincent in Kingswells. Well, if you’ve got it!
Fabulously feathered Paytah frolics in the fantastic flowers in Abby-Leigh’s garden in Strathmiglo, Fife.

If you would like to see your pet in the Your Life supplement, please send your high-resolution (good-quality) photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

Please ensure you tell us your pet’s name, your own name and address, and where the picture was taken. There may be a short delay before it appears. Photos must be hi-res to print.

Each week, we will select a winning photograph and the lucky owner will receive a £50 Pet Planet gift card.

At a time where costs are increasing, we’d like to make life a little easier for our readers.

You can spend the voucher on essentials such as food and bedding, or just spoil your furry friend with a new toy or some tasty treats.

Tags

Conversation

