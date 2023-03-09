Euan McColm: Televised SNP leadership race bloodbath was a result of years of forced unity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Televised SNP leadership race bloodbath was a result of years of forced unity

By Euan McColm
March 9, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 9, 2023, 5:06 pm
From left to right, STV's political editor Colin Mackay, with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, ahead of their recent televised debate (Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA)
From left to right, STV's political editor Colin Mackay, with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, ahead of their recent televised debate (Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA)

The truth is that the huge differences displayed between the three SNP leadership hopefuls on Tuesday night are not new, writes Euan McColm.

One of the greatest characters in Quentin Tarantino’s second movie, Pulp Fiction, is Winston Wolfe, an immaculately turned-out clean-up specialist whose skill in removing evidence from crime scenes makes him the go-to guy for Los Angeles gangsters who’ve spilled blood.

Portrayed by Harvey Keitel, “The Wolf” is cool-headed and efficient. No matter the devastation facing him, he may be depended upon to put things right.

After the televised leadership debate between the three candidates vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, the SNP could do with its own Winston. Because, man, that was a bloodbath. They’ll be cleaning the carpets in the STV studio for months.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes’s trashing of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf’s record in government was brutal, as was his attack on her chances of uniting the SNP behind her. And Ash Regan was just as vicious as her opponents when all three got stuck into the failed strategy of the woman they wish to succeed.

It was, I’m sure, miserable viewing for SNP members who’ve spent the past 20 years believing themselves to be part of a great, happy family. For their opponents – well, it’s hard to think of something they might have found more entertaining.

The truth is that the huge differences displayed on Tuesday night are not new. It’s just that the SNP has exerted incredible effort in recent years to create the impression of unity.

Salmond’s ceasefire is over

In 2015, the party was so concerned about maintaining this facade that a new pledge for candidates was drawn up. Anyone who wished to stand for election would have to commit to never disagreeing with policy or criticising colleagues in public.

This rather Stalinist approach to dissent may have kept elected members in line, but it did nothing to encourage healthy debate among them. The deal was simply that Nicola Sturgeon dictated a position and you either signed up or faced disciplinary action.

What we saw this week was candidates freeing themselves from those shackles. It’s hardly surprising that passions ran quite so high after years of enforced lip-biting.

The challenge for the next leader of the SNP will be to bring the party back together following such a public falling out.

How will Forbes and Yousaf work together after telling the Scottish public they consider each other useless? How will any of the candidates retain the loyalty of members after telling them they’ve spent years wasting their time supporting unworkable strategies on winning independence?

One of the great achievements of former SNP leader Alex Salmond was bringing together warring factions in a party which, for years, was hopelessly split on the question of how independence might be achieved.

That ceasefire lasted two decades. But it’s over now.

The next SNP leader will inherit a party more bitterly divided than it ever was.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
The Conservative Party's 'Stop the boats' signage has proved controversial to some (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least the Tories have given their lectern builder a job…
A genuine gift or a shameless scam - what is your view on mediumship? Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Mediums - one big con or the real deal?
There's no escaping unwanted conversations when you're stuck on a boat (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Not even snow could tempt me back on board a cruise ship
Scotland's Highland and island communities are still dealing with the lasting effects of historic persecution and discrimination, as well as modern inequalities (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Time for Holyrood to stop letting the Highlands and islands down
Teachers in Moray during strike action earlier this year (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Catherine Deveney: Contributions of good teachers are priceless – of course they deserve more…
Composer John Cage knew that the silences between the notes were just as important as the music itself (Image: Irek Pod/Shuterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: 'Insignificant' moments shape us just as much as big ones
Too many women and couples who go through miscarriage don't know how to talk to their friends about it - and their friends don't know how to respond (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: We need to get better at talking about miscarriage
I grew up in an age of Miss World, Sam Fox on Page Three and Lager Lovelies but I'm pleased to say we are now living in a very different world. Image: DC Thomson design team/ Picturebank/ Shutterstock/ Elliot Moore / Flicker
Kerry Hudson: Time's up on domineering boyfriends and Lager Lovelies this International Women's Day

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Inverness fundraiser
Fundraiser launched to help give Inverness motorcycle lover and disability champion a proper send-off…
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. SAYFC members accepted for travelling Picture shows; International Travel Programme. Abroad. Supplied by SAYFC Date; 10/03/2023
North young farmers gear up for international travel
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Highland councillors pass motion deploring delays to A9 dualling
The P&J Farming Breakfast speakers and panel, from left, John Angus (ANM Group), Tom Stewart (Galbraith), Katrina Macarthur (P&J Farming Editor), Grierson Dunlop (Turcan Connell), Martin Rennie (Galbraith), Paul Macaulay (Turcan Connell). Picture by Kenny Elrick. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Breakfast briefing success at Thainstone
Zak and Summer suffer from a number of challenges. Image: Carr Kids/Facebook.
Fundraiser set up for disabled Shetland siblings to help them 'flourish and grow'
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented