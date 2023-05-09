Scott Begbie: A huge opportunity just sailed into Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: A huge opportunity just sailed into Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Getting visitors here on cruise ships is just our starter for 10 - we have to give them an unforgettable experience.

The cruise ship AIDAaura entering South Harbour in Aberdeen (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
The cruise ship AIDAaura entering South Harbour in Aberdeen (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
By Scott Begbie

The future has arrived in Aberdeen, sailing in last week in the shape of a mahoosive ship with a big colourful eye on its bow.

Because, make no mistake, the cruise liner AIDAaura calling at the Granite City’s spanking new South Harbour is just the opening line of a whole new chapter in the story of the north-east.

The hunners of tourists who spilled down the gangway and onto a fleet of buses and taxis waiting to whisk them across the region will be the first of thousands, and then hundreds of thousands. Aberdeen and the north-east have just arrived on the cruise ship map of the world, and that is A Very Big Deal.

For decades now, everyone in the region has been talking about tourism as the new oil – an industry with the potential to become a bedrock of our economy, offering glittering opportunities for prosperity and growth.

We all know what we’ve got here: history, culture, golf, a gateway to whisky country, Royal Deeside, soaring mountains, stunning seascapes, the finest in food and drink, and more castles than you can name.

The question was always how to get UK and foreign visitors to break out of the Central Belt and come here to discover it. Not just for themselves, of course, but for all the family and friends back home they will encourage to visit.

A huge part of the answer arrived on Tuesday, when that big boat berthed at the new dock. The impact was immediate and obvious. Just look at Dunnottar Castle which, on the day AIDAaura docked, found itself catering to four coachloads of passengers, enjoying the delights of this ancient fortress.

But let’s not forget that getting visitors here is just our starter for 10. We have to ensure Aberdeen and the whole of the north-east not only maintain the quality and attraction of what they have to offer, but also up their game.

We all have a part to play

Every restaurant, pub, tourist attraction and visitor experience now needs to remember that they are in the spotlight and must shine brightly, so word-of-mouth isn’t just good, it’s compelling.

It’s not only up to businesses, though. We all have a part to play: every one of us.

Places are judged by the people who live there. Visitors will remember warm and friendly folk – and they won’t forget surly and dour denizens. Which is why we all need to make our new guests feel welcome and wanted.

Aberdeen experts were on hand to advise visitors how to spend their time in the north-east. Image: Newsline

For example, when I first arrived in Calgary, you couldn’t take out a map or look at your phone for directions without attracting a crowd of folk, helping steer you in the right direction and sending you on your way with a headful of recommendations on what to do and where to visit.

The Canadian city even had a slogan to encourage locals to make visiting as pleasant as memorable and possible. I’ll just leave it here for the good people of Aberdeen and the Shire to mull over. “Smile… you’re a tourist attraction.”

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

