Junior football: Buchanhaven Hearts win promotion to expanded Premier League

Buchanhaven Hearts will join Sunnybank, Fraserburgh United, Rothie Rovers and Newmachar United in the expanded sixteen team McBookie.com Premier League next season.

They defeated Banks O’Dee JFC 2-1 at Spain Park to leapfrog Forres Thistle into fifth position in the Championship table.

All the goals came before the interval with the hosts opening the scoring through Scott Milne before strikes from Calum Watson and Peter Bruce tuned the game on its head and clinch all three points for Hearts.

Despite wasting numerous chances in the second half, Dee failed to find the net and Hearts manager Bob Buchan summed up his feelings at the end of the match.

He said: “I’ve never been so relieved to hear a final whistle.

“We were a bit lucky if I’m honest and we didn’t play well and, with so much at stake, that probably didn’t help.

“When I arrived late in 2021, the club was in a bit of turmoil, there were still restrictions with the pandemic and it was all a bit doom and gloom.

“However, it was just pure happiness at going up after 14 years out of the top flight.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for everyone, the players, the committee and the supporters.

“It’s a real family atmosphere at the club and with having a very young squad a lot of the parents come to watch the games.

“Like the other sides going up, we don’t want to be there just to make up the numbers, we want to improve year on year and do ourselves proud.

“There’s a recycle of squad every year at most clubs and some will move on and others will arrive.

“Most weeks we’ve had six or seven teenagers starting so we will look to add some experience.”

As the first chapter in our history comes to an end, we'd like to take the opportunity to wish Charlie Rothnie and Danny Robertson well as they begin a new chapter of their own in Edinburgh and America as they head to university later this year. Best of luck lads.

He added: “The standard in the Championship this season has been very high and very competitive, and the last few weeks have been tense and nervy affairs for all the teams involved in the promotion battle.

“I have to congratulate Sunnybank for deservedly winning the league and to Fraserburgh, Rothie and Newmachar for clinching the other promotion spots.

“We knew it would be us or Forres and Thistle are a class act on and off the pitch.

“Lady luck was on our side, but I hope and expect Forres will continue their good work and be again in the hunt for promotion next season.”

Despite missing out on promotion, Banks o’ Dee boss Mark Robb was pleased with his squad’s first season at junior level.

He said: “The boys have done really, really well and, while not going up is disappointing, winning the Elginshire Cup was fantastic and the step up from juvenile football to the juniors has gone as well as could possibly have hope for.

“We’re losing Danny Robertson who has won a scholarship in the USA, and Charlie Rothnie, who is going to Edinburgh University, but the majority of the squad will still be with us and we’ll be adding a few.

“Four of the squad will be moving up to the first team for pre-season but our aim for the next campaign is definitely to finish in the top two and win promotion at this time next year.”

Fraserburgh United, who defeated Lossiemouth United 5-0 thanks to goals from Ross Taylor (2), Jake West (2) and Bruce Patterson finished the season as runners-up to champions Sunnybank while Rothie Rovers are third after being held 1-1 at home by Cruden Bay, Murray Cormack on target for the hosts.