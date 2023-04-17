‘See you in court’: Legal challenge looms as council snubs talks to save Aberdeen pool and libraries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The battle to save Aberdeen swimming pools and libraries now looks likely to end up in court after council leaders turned down last-ditch talks with campaigners.

City chiefs are refusing to attend a meeting on the closure of Bucksburn pool and six libraries next week – having been told the alternative is a legal challenge.

And the latest council snub has heightened the risk of court action.

Swingeing cuts to sports funding forced the closure of the Beach Leisure Centre on Sunday night.

And Bucksburn pool is to follow at the end of the month, having been granted an extra fortnight, city leisure operator Sport Aberdeen has confirmed.

Legal advisers enlisted by community campaigners claim the closures are “unlawful”.

‘See us in court’: How can Aberdeen City Council avoid judicial review on pool and library closures?

Council leaders have been told the only way to avoid a court battle is to engage with affected communities, attend next Thursday’s meeting and ultimately reverse the closures.

Scheduled three days before the facility is due to close for the final time, campaigners said the Beacon Centre summit would be a chance for “positive, appropriate engagement” which they have so far not been afforded.

Advocates from the Govan Law Centre believe the local authority’s lack of assessment of the impact of the shutdown could leave the city open to challenge, claiming protected groups have been indirectly discriminated against.

They think the absence of consultation on the pool and libraries closures has left the local authority exposed under equalities law.

Leading Save Bucksburn Pool campaigner Kirsty Fraser’s message to councillors on Monday morning was “come to the meeting or see us in court”.

Council co-leader claims city lawyers have warned him away from meeting campaigners

But she was quickly back in touch with The P&J to say co-leader Alex Nicoll had turned the invitation down.

The SNP group leader said he would “in any case” decline the invite, despite claiming he “unfortunately” had a prior engagement.

He said council lawyers have advised him not to meet with the group while the threat of legal action remains.

In contrast, local businesswoman Kirsty said their legal advisers had encouraged the community group to “do the right thing” and try to open dialogue with the council one last time.

She said the meeting with SNP and Liberal Democrat administration leaders and Sport Aberdeen would have been “a final opportunity to re-engage with us towards a positive solution”.

“The objective is to get those involved in one room with the hope of appropriate engagement, which we have not received thus far, and also to give Aberdeen City Council and Sport Aberdeen the opportunity of avoiding litigation.”

The Press And Journal understands a judicial review will have to be lodged with the Court of Session by the end of May.

SNP and Lib Dems accused of ‘hiding’ behind city lawyers

Aberdeen Labour leader Barney Crockett told us of his concerns the administration leaders were “hiding” behind legal advice.

The Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor has already agreed, along with party colleague Graeme Lawrence, to attend the Beacon Centre meeting.

He also hinted at another attempt to undo the closures when councillors meet at the Town House the day before, next Wednesday.

“The optics throughout this all have been terrible for the council. I think has attracted nationwide attention,” Mr Crockett said.

“A court challenge would look dreadful for the council.”

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council’s ruling SNP and Liberal Democrat coalition said individual councillors would “no doubt make their own decisions” on whether to attend the meeting.

She added: “Sport Aberdeen took the decision to close Bucksburn swimming pool following the reduction in its annual funding from the council.

“The council was required to cut £46.6m from its revenue budget.

“Sadly it was not possible to exclude Sport Aberdeen from those cuts because of the massive scale of the gap in the council budget.

“We would welcome discussion about any community based initiative to take over the pool.”

A representative from Sport Aberdeen will be attending, the leisure charity said.