Police ramp up efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen

The force is working with Aberdeen City Council, Tesco and members of the Community Planning Aberdeen to find long-term solutions to the issue.

By Denny Andonova
Police officers on patrol in Aberdeen.
Police are launching a new project to tackle youth anti-social behaviour. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Police are stepping up efforts to tackle antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen.

The force has partnered with Aberdeen City Council and Tesco to come up with innovative solutions to prevent youths from causing trouble.

These include more regular police patrols across the city, as well as setting up a “safe space” for youngsters at the Tesco store in Sheddocksley.

It comes following a number of incidents in recent months, where young people were reported to have been “running around, fighting or causing disruption”.

Locals have also claimed antisocial behaviour in the city has been “getting worse”.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce
Chief Inspector Darren Bruce. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said the new project is already proving to be successful in diverting youngsters from such behaviour.

“Where work such as this has taken place in our city, we have seen huge reductions in harmful behaviours,” he said.

“Young people have taken ownership of the design, build and running of this space. This has not only given them important life skills but also confidence in their own abilities and pride in their area.”

Worries antisocial behaviour is ‘getting worse’

Ch Insp Bruce added they are acutely aware of the disruptive effect antisocial behaviour has on communities and local officers are working hard to address the issues.

Locals have previously raised concerns about it being a “growing problem”, particularly around the city centre.

On Saturday, police were called to several fights on Union Street – where rival football fans could be seen throwing punches and kicks while pushing and pulling each other.

A 20-year-old was later charged in connection with the incident.

Police also called for CCTV to be installed in Union Terrace Gardens “at the soonest” after a group of youths were filmed fighting underneath the lighting centrepiece on several occasions.

A crowd of football fans on Union Street/Market Street, Aberdeen.
Football fans fight on Union Street/Market Street in Aberdeen at the weekend. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Ch Insp Bruce reassured residents they remain determined to find better solutions to discouraging antisocial behaviour.

He said: “It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in antisocial behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.”

Councillors join patrols

Councillor Miranda Radley outside Marischal College. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Members of the Community Planning Aberdeen (CPA) board joined officers on patrol during the evening of May 11 to see work being undertaken throughout the city.

Councillor Miranda Radley said she is “delighted” to see their partnership with police and Tesco come to positive results.

She added: “I am particularly pleased that the solutions we have devised ensure that children and young people join other stakeholders in our communities in having a central role in helping reduce anti-social behaviour.”

