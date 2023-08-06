David Knight: Some life-saving anniversaries will never be forgotten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Some life-saving anniversaries will never be forgotten

Five years on from getting the all-clear after prostate cancer, David Knight says he is living proof that getting checked early is always the best approach.

Physical photo albums can help us to cherish memories we might otherwise forget, despite thousands of digital images (Image: Ulza/Shutterstock)
Physical photo albums can help us to cherish memories we might otherwise forget, despite thousands of digital images (Image: Ulza/Shutterstock)
By David Knight

Quite often, my wife will look up from her mobile phone and say to me: “Have a guess what it’s the anniversary of today.”

It’s those cunning people at Facebook, reminding us about a special moment from the past which we captured in pictures.

It won’t be long before they will be prompting us again to buy a photo album off them with some of our best efforts from the current year. I mean something you can hold in your hands; a proper book you can flick backwards and forwards, comparing one shot with another.

It’s funny how we all store hundreds of pictures on our phones or laptops for instant access, yet often forget what we’ve got. It might be a sharp, slick, digital world, but stuff can still gather dust in a corner.

Luckily, Facebook has a better grip on our memories than we have. And being offered a chance to compile and curate them in such an old-fashioned concept as a cardboard and paper album is so appealing. So, we bought two photo albums in a snap.

Usually I’m stumped when my wife puts me on the spot. Then, after she reveals the answer, we smile with the joy of reliving it – and marvel over how many years these personal little anniversaries have clocked up.

It could be a holiday, a meal, or one of our grandchildren’s birthdays. Life slips by with us hardly noticing, doesn’t it?

An anniversary I’ll never forget

However, there’s one anniversary I don’t need reminding about, and only one picture exists to my knowledge to record it.

It shows an ashen-faced man of mature years lying in a hospital bed with about five tubes going in and out of his body. That was me. A few days after my birthday.

I had a rather weak smile on my face, but my thumbs were up; I think they were the only moving parts of my body still working.

It was only a couple of hours after waking from a major operation, and I remember how it took ages, weeks in fact, for any feeling to return to my abdomen, as I’d been pumped full of anaesthetic.

It’s the fifth anniversary of having my cancerous prostate removed. Or, to give the surgical procedure its proper name, a radical prostatectomy. I know all the ins and outs of it, but I still can’t pronounce it properly.

It reminds me of when we studied North America for a whole year in geography at school and, at the end of it, I still couldn’t pronounce the word Ohio.

Get checked, even if you don’t have symptoms

Don’t worry, I did hesitate about going on and on about my cancer experience; wallowing in the misery and relief it brought in equal measure – not to mention the precious extra years of life it bought me.

Yes, I know: I was lucky. There are lots worse off: those who didn’t survive without an early warning like I received, and countless others whose nerves are shredded by NHS delays to scans and other exploratory tests.

I’d be dead by now if it wasn’t for my younger brother in Melbourne. He warned me that he’d been through it: the odds of having prostate cancer go through the roof if brothers start going down with it (all three of us, including his twin, had the same operation in quick succession).

Three brothers, and we can’t boast a single prostate between us. And all relatively young – between 58 and 63 at the time. So, don’t think it’s all about doddery old blokes in their 80s.

I’m a classic case of why men should get checked: it’s when you don’t have warning signs that you might be most in danger.

I thought there was no way I had cancer. I had no symptoms whatsoever; I was as fit as a fiddle – or so I thought. Even MRI scans couldn’t find anything, but a biopsy did.

All clear, but not quite 100%

When I was awoken by gentle prompting of nurses hours after the operation, one told me that was the “easy” bit; recovery was much harder.

The cancer was banished, but I still haven’t fully recovered from the surgical side effects. I can’t complain – the grim alternative was oblivion.

I’ve reached the five-year all-clear, which means I am being passed over from the care of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s wonderful urology department to my own GP.

The NHS focuses more on patients on waiting lists who need help now, not those who came out the other side but will never be 100%

I suppose I should celebrate, but I feel like a chick being shooed away from a cosy nest by the mother bird for its own good. I don’t want to let go.

But they have other priorities, quite rightly. The NHS focuses more on patients on waiting lists who need help now, not those who came out the other side but will never be 100%.

Maybe I expected too much; it was never going to be picture-perfect.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Columnists

Robbie Shepherd has died.
Robbie Shepherd: Doric bible translator Gordon Hay's tribute to friend and mentor
Lisbon
Yvie Burnett: Panic mode over garden party - but some sun does the world…
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's house (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Can Greenpeace deal with Boris's newt problem on the way back…
With the world unrecognisable from our childhood, parents these days are in unchartered territory. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: The generational gap has never been so big
First Minister Humza Yousaf has now been in post for just over four months (Image: Colin Templeton/PA Wire)
Campbell Gunn: I didn't want Humza Yousaf to be first minister, but he isn't…
Lobster pots in Peterhead, which is to host a new seafood festival (Image: richardjohnson/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: SeaFest in Peterhead means even more fun for foodies in the north-east
Flames of a fire spread rapidly in Lamia, Greece (Image: Aris Martakos/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: 'Short-term votes for long-term climate catastrophe' seems to be the latest Tory…
A barge on the Forth and Clyde Canal (Image: Hazel Plater/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Unaffordable property market means I'm setting sail on a new adventure
Signs mark a Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) in London (Image: Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Derek Tucker: Obviously going green is best - but we all need to get…
Robbie Shepherd was a Press and Journal columnist for three decades
Moreen Simpson: Robbie Shepherd had endless enthusiasm for the north's great traditions