Catherine Deveney: Since eternal youth is off the table, who really wants to live forever?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Since eternal youth is off the table, who really wants to live forever?

Despite what Bryan Johnson thinks, you can't bottle eternal youth. So, isn't quality of life better than quantity?

Bryan Johnson, pictured in 2017, who has now dedicated his life to reversing the ageing process (Image: Pedro Fiuza/Sipa/Shutterstock)
Bryan Johnson, pictured in 2017, who has now dedicated his life to reversing the ageing process (Image: Pedro Fiuza/Sipa/Shutterstock)
By Catherine Deveney

I cannot help noticing that those who urge us not to fight ageing, but instead embrace grey hairs and support stockings with charm and good grace, may not be in the first flush of youth, but have not yet fallen fully into, letâ€™s say, full maturity.

Their words are essentially letters of self-reassurance: Hey, self! Old age is not so bad! (I beg to differ. Spoiler alert: this isnâ€™t going to end well for any of us.)

The latest I read was from a 39-year-old professor, writing about living well, who described the “slow creep to 40”. Ohmygod, 39! I canâ€™t imagine. Let me take notes.

Then thereâ€™s California-based tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who made $800 million selling his company 10 years ago, and now devotes his life to working with scientists to reverse the ageing process.

At 45, he says he has the fitness of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old. And maybe the intelligence of a 10-year-old who thinks heâ€™s Superman? No, sorry, donâ€™t mind me. Iâ€™m just jealous of his $800 million.

Bryan goes to bed at 8.30pm, doesnâ€™t eat after 11am so that he has a full eight hours of digestion before sleeping, takes 111 pills a day, and has “super veggies” for breakfast, which includes broccoli, cauliflower, garlic, ginger and hemp seeds with extra virgin olive oil and cacao. Yum. He reckons he can live forever, but I suspect itâ€™s only going to feel that way.

In his search for eternal life, he has even injected himself with the blood plasma of his 17-year-old son. This is because research with mice showed that when an old mouse and a young mouse were stitched together to share a circulatory system, the old mouse had restored muscle and liver cells and an enhanced growth of brain cells. Sadly, it didnâ€™t turn out so good for the young mouse who had reduced growth, but there comes a time when every child has to pay back their parents.

It was also a bit unfortunate that if the two rodents didnâ€™t get on so well, one would chew the head off the other. Perhaps thatâ€™s why Johnson makes it a rule never to share a bed with anyone and not to have sex after 8.30 pm. Discreet veil necessary there, I think.

Looking at the pictures, Iâ€™d say 45-year-old Bryan looks about – give or take a year or two either way – 45-ish. Ainâ€™t life a bitch?

Anyway, in terms of anti-ageing benefits, what can you expect from the rigours of this regime? Well, looking at the pictures, Iâ€™d say 45-year-old Bryan looks about – give or take a year or two either way – 45-ish. Ainâ€™t life a bitch?

The bit that killed me was that after his daily kilogram of vegetables, he allows himself a “dessert” – youâ€™d have to, wouldnâ€™t you? – but this consists of macadamia nuts mixed with berries and proteins. Iâ€™m not going to lie. Thatâ€™s a disappointing dessert menu right there.

Iâ€™m easy pleased on sweet stuff. Chocolate is super-acceptable, but Iâ€™ll take pretty much anything if you put enough double cream on it. (Maybe a bit of flake for decoration, if youâ€™ve got it. Thank you.) Berries and protein? Well, not so much.

The secret to happiness

The element, of course, that is missing in all this talk of eternity can be provided by Matthieu Ricard, Buddhist monk, recipient of the French National Order of Merit for his humanitarian efforts, French interpreter for the Dalai Lama, doctor of cellular genetics, and international bestselling author of books about altruism, happiness and wisdom. Ricardâ€™s brain was once found to produce gamma waves at such pronounced levels that he was dubbed “the worldâ€™s happiest man”.

This was not exactly scientific, as Ricard is the first to admit. He does, though, have clear views on happiness, which he says springs from compassion for others.

When asked what angers him, he has to go back 20 years, to the day he had a new laptop and another monk, who didnâ€™t know what it was, spilled roasted barley flour on it. (Roasted barley flour, anyone?)

Doing something to feel good yourself, without doing anything for others, says Ricard, is like making a flame that burns with light but no warmth, which is really rather a lovely way of putting it.

Is Johnsonâ€™s quest just for him? Can we all join in? The Office for National Statistics estimates that in 50 yearsâ€™ time, the over-65s will have increased by a population roughly the size of London. Unfortunately, only half the additional years we can expect will be spent in good health. So, if Johnson can bottle eternal youth, Iâ€™m in. But is a restricted life worth a longer life? Our answer to that reveals our philosophical values.

Quantity or quality? I canâ€™t help feeling that Matthieu Ricardâ€™s life recipe is as likely to win extra years as Bryan Johnsonâ€™s. With the added bonus that he doesnâ€™t have to eat broccoli and garlic for breakfast.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

A colourful playground in Aberdeen's Seaton Park (Image: anastas_styles/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Our children and communities deserve safe, beautiful playgrounds
Rishi Sunak speaking to the media
John Ferry: Rather than helping environment fight, Rishi Sunak is stoking a climate culture…
Actor Kris Kristofferson stars as trucker Martin 'Rubber Duck' Penwald in 1978 film Convoy (Image: Moviestore/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: CB radio craze brought Convoy cool to the Western Isles
The water at Balmedie beach is deemed of 'excellent' quality for swimming by Sepa (Image: luk36mie/Shutterstock)
Colin Farquhar: Scotland's waters aren't immune to sewage risk
Edinburgh Book Festival has become embroiled in controversy (Image: Brian Anderson/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Performative protest against Edinburgh Book Festival sponsor has no substance
Two and four-legged Aberdeen residents have been making the most of Union Terrace Gardens (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Thank goodness naysayers didn't have the last word on Union Terrace Gardens
Traditionally, it's considered polite to send a thank you card - but a heartfelt text message can mean just as much in modern times (Image: sondem/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: Manners should be less about being good and more about being kind
First Minister Humza Yousaf with protester Theresa Mallett, who interrupted his speech at the recent SNP independence convention at Caird Hall in Dundee (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
David Knight: There is huge power in ordinary people challenging those at the top
Yvie 60th birthday cake was a work of art.
Yvie Burnett: I may have turned 60, but I'm not growing old gracefully
The grouse shooting season officially begins on August 12 (Image: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: On the Glorious Twelfth, let's protect glorious work of grouse moor managers