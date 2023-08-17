All you need to know about the Legends Tour’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

All you need to know about the Legends Tour’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

The Legends Tour's flagship event takes place at the Aberdeenshire course next week.

Jose Maria Olazabal is among the stars heading to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
Jose Maria Olazabal is among the stars heading to the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

The Legends Tour heads to Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire for the first time when the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship takes place next week.

An array of golfing greats will be teeing up at the highly regarded links course, designed by Dr Martin Hawtree.

Two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend Jose Maria Olazabal, who helped Europe to victory against the United States as a captain and as a player, is in the field for next weekâ€™s event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

The 57-year-old, a 23-time winner on the European Tour, will be one of Luke Donald’s vice-captains when the 2023 Ryder Cup gets under way in Rome next month.

Tom Lehman, the 1996 Open champion and 2006 USA Ryder Cup captain, is also heading to Aberdeen for the Legends Tourâ€™s flagship tournament.

Michael Campbell, who held off a charging Tiger Woods to claim the 2005 US Open title, and Ian Woosnam, the 1991 Masters champion and 2006 European Ryder Cup captain, are also in the star-studded line-up..

Aberdeenâ€™s very own Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, will be hoping to put his local knowledge of the Trump course to good use as he goes in search of a fourth title on the Legends Tour.

Brazilian bids to defend title

Adilson da Dilva from Brazil won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship by six strokes when it was held at Formby last year.

The last time the PGA Seniors Championship was held in Scotland was at North Berwick in 1988 when Aussie Peter Thomson won by two shots.

Adilson da Silva will be the defending champion at next week’s event at Trump International Links. Image: Shutterstock.

Plenty of famous faces

The action will get under way with the Wapp Celebrity Series on Wednesday with a host of stars from the world of sport and entertainment competing over 18 holes.

Among them will be former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, a key member of Aberdeenâ€™s 1983 European Cup Winnersâ€™ Cup team, former Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings and ex-Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham.

Broadcaster Dan Walker, film star James Nesbitt and snooker legend Stephen Hendry will also be among the famous faces teeing up.

Athletics legend Kriss Akabusi, Scottish curling royalty Eve Muirhead and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will be hitting the fairways, too.

Tickets and parking details

Adult day tickets are priced at Â£15, concessions (over-50s) are Â£10 and entry is free for under-16s.

Season passes for the week are also available.

Tickets can be purchased from the Legends Tour website.

Parking will be available on site and less than 1km from the tented village. Regular shuttles will be available to and from the course.

Lots happening at the tented village

The tournament village being built ahead of the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

There will be plenty of activities in the tented village to appeal to a wide range of fans, with some of the legends of the game providing coaching tips for younger golfers.

A state-of-the-art simulator with the sixth hole of Trump International Links recreated will give budding golfers the chance to play at least one hole.

There will also be the opportunity to compete for prizes with a 10-metre putting challenge.

There will be plenty of fun and games for golfers young and old. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Exclusive: ‘No better venue for Ryder Cup’ than our Aberdeenshire course, Eric Trump says

More from Golf

James Nesbitt playing Trump International Golf Links. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Actor James Nesbitt tells north-east public to come out for European Legends Tour golf…
DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley. Image: PA
Stephen Gallacher: Schedule for 2024 shows DP World Tour is only getting stronger
Eric Trump at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire
Exclusive: 'No better venue for Ryder Cup' than our Aberdeenshire course, Eric Trump says
Kriss Akabusi is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Kriss Akabusi reveals the most talented celebrity golfer and why he hopes West Ham…
Actor James Nesbitt at Trump International Golf Links on Tuesday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Gallery: Actor James Nesbitt and pals play round at Trump International Golf Links
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Inverurie's Calum Morrison knocks two-time winner Laurie Phillips out of Evening Express Champion…
Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham is a keen golfer. Image: Shutterstock.
Teddy Sheringham on golf replacing his football and poker buzz, being bombarded by Aberdeen…
Scottish Challenge golf winner Sam Bairstow. Image: European Challenge Tour/Getty.
Golf: Englishman Sam Bairstow wins Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar
Nairn golfer Sandy Scott in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
Nairn's Sandy Scott storms up the leaderboard at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge
American golfer Jordan Gumberg in action at the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge. Image: Five Star Sports Agency.
'That was a lot of fun': American Jordan Gumberg enjoying life at the Farmfoods…

Conversation