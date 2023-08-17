All you need to know about the Legends Tour’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links

The Legends Tour heads to Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire for the first time when the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship takes place next week.

An array of golfing greats will be teeing up at the highly regarded links course, designed by Dr Martin Hawtree.

Two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend Jose Maria Olazabal, who helped Europe to victory against the United States as a captain and as a player, is in the field for next weekâ€™s event, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

The 57-year-old, a 23-time winner on the European Tour, will be one of Luke Donald’s vice-captains when the 2023 Ryder Cup gets under way in Rome next month.

Jose Marie Olazabal, Fred Funk & Shaun Micheel join stellar field at Staysure PGA Seniors Championship. The Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is gearing up to welcome some of the gameâ€™s biggest names to Trump Aberdeen from August 23-27.

Tom Lehman, the 1996 Open champion and 2006 USA Ryder Cup captain, is also heading to Aberdeen for the Legends Tourâ€™s flagship tournament.

Michael Campbell, who held off a charging Tiger Woods to claim the 2005 US Open title, and Ian Woosnam, the 1991 Masters champion and 2006 European Ryder Cup captain, are also in the star-studded line-up..

Aberdeenâ€™s very own Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, will be hoping to put his local knowledge of the Trump course to good use as he goes in search of a fourth title on the Legends Tour.

Brazilian bids to defend title

Adilson da Dilva from Brazil won the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship by six strokes when it was held at Formby last year.

The last time the PGA Seniors Championship was held in Scotland was at North Berwick in 1988 when Aussie Peter Thomson won by two shots.

Plenty of famous faces

The action will get under way with the Wapp Celebrity Series on Wednesday with a host of stars from the world of sport and entertainment competing over 18 holes.

Among them will be former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, a key member of Aberdeenâ€™s 1983 European Cup Winnersâ€™ Cup team, former Scotland rugby captain Gavin Hastings and ex-Manchester United and England striker Teddy Sheringham.

Broadcaster Dan Walker, film star James Nesbitt and snooker legend Stephen Hendry will also be among the famous faces teeing up.

Athletics legend Kriss Akabusi, Scottish curling royalty Eve Muirhead and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler will be hitting the fairways, too.

Tickets and parking details

Adult day tickets are priced at Â£15, concessions (over-50s) are Â£10 and entry is free for under-16s.

Season passes for the week are also available.

Tickets can be purchased from the Legends Tour website.

Parking will be available on site and less than 1km from the tented village. Regular shuttles will be available to and from the course.

Lots happening at the tented village

There will be plenty of activities in the tented village to appeal to a wide range of fans, with some of the legends of the game providing coaching tips for younger golfers.

A state-of-the-art simulator with the sixth hole of Trump International Links recreated will give budding golfers the chance to play at least one hole.

There will also be the opportunity to compete for prizes with a 10-metre putting challenge.