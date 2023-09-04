Chris Deerin: Where is this generation’s sneering, contemptuous music revolution?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Where is this generation’s sneering, contemptuous music revolution?

Given all that kids have to put up with these days, their apparent lack of musical rebellion is surprising.

A pack of colourful punks, pictured in 1983 (Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)
A pack of colourful punks, pictured in 1983 (Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock)
By Chris Deerin

I was on a train to Edinburgh at the weekend when I noticed a group of young boys aged about 17 or 18, slumped across some nearby seats.

They were punks, not in the modern, “deadbeat” sense of the word, but in the classic 1970s way: hair gelled into long spikes, chains hanging from torn jeans, Docs on their feet, and denim and leather jackets with the names of bands such as The Clash, The Damned and Buzzcocks scrawled across them.

They were perfectly decent and harmless kids, as indeed most punks were back in the day, and perhaps they were only on their way to a fancy dress party. But the whole thing appeared more authentic than that, like they were searching for a non-mainstream identity and had settled, for however long, on this one.

The sight of them cheered me greatly. You could argue it was all a bit pastiche, that kids should be finding original ways to express their teen rebellion, but people were staring at them. They looked transgressive. They looked awful. It was glorious.

This visual statement, whatever was meant by it, spoke to something that has been bothering me for a while. So has an interview given by the great Ken Bruce, in which he reveals that one of the reasons he quit Radio 2 after 31 years was that he was sick of playing newly released music that didn’t appeal to him.

“There was a point of saying that I can’t enthuse over all the new music I’m having to play as much as I could over the old music,” he told a podcast. “And I didn’t want to get to the stage where I was badmouthing some of the music [or] pretending to like it.”

Ed Sheeran is one of today’s most popular mainstream pop artists (Image: yakub88/Shutterstock)

I’ve no idea what Bruce’s musical tastes are – though I note that the first two songs he played on Greatest Hits Radio, freed from the strictures of the dreaded BBC playlist, were The Beatles’ Come Together and Manic Monday by The Bangles, bangers both. I can only imagine the contentment that comes from being able to ignore entirely the latest soporific ballad from Ed Sheeran, or the new Tony Hadley single, which, dismal though it is, was recently on heavy rotation as Radio 2’s single of the week.

Bruce is a musician himself, and plays drums in a cover band with the excellent name of No Direction, so his connection to the idea of the song will be real and deeply felt. And I believe that the malaise he hints at is a genuine problem in the modern industry.

Modern music is lacking in rebellion

I’m not saying that the charts and the radio haven’t always been dominated by bland, uninspired dreck. Nor am I making the case that the music I like is objectively better than the music anyone else likes. It’s a subjective thing for us all, formed by instinct and chemistry, timing and age.

And it’s not as if the mainstream doesn’t produce great records – the last Harry Styles album was brilliant, and he’s a superb pop star. I tap my foot to tunes by Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. If every new song challenged the consensus, there would be no consensus, or anything to rebel against.

David Bowie shocked and awed fans and critics throughout his life (Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson)

But I do wonder where the rebellion even is. Where is the music that changes the way you think about the world, that deliciously confuses your ears, that changes forever the way you listen? Where are the lyrics that make your hair stand on end, the subversive bands that unignorably snarl and bite their way to fame and ignominy?

Where is the restless, bad-tempered innovation that at first frightens, then changes the mainstream, as The Velvet Underground and David Bowie did, as the spitting punks did, as those swaggering Manc nihilists The Stone Roses and Happy Mondays did? The electronic music scene birthed large-scale raves that forced a petrified Tory government to change the law. At its outset, grunge was a roar of raw pain and frustration. Even Britpop, a much tamer affair, had its moments.

Where is the music that will make me feel like an old fart?

There is much to admire in today’s alternative scene. Young women such as Mitski and Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor have found a voice and a form of expression that rails against misogyny, the male gaze, and the silos into which society expects them to fit. Grime is only the latest expression of young black identity. But, still, it feels as if there’s something missing – a spirited fury against the age that can unify a youth movement in its moment.

I expected to reach middle age grumbling, as previous generations have, that new music is too crazy and tuneless and unlistenable for me

Perhaps the relative unimportance of the music charts or the lack of a coherent music press makes it all harder. We had Melody Maker and NME and a fanzine culture that focused attention on and supported burgeoning new scenes. Equally, though, access to apps such as GarageBand make it easier than ever for young people to make their own music, and social media enables them to share it freely and widely.

I expected to reach middle age grumbling, as previous generations have, that new music is too crazy and tuneless and unlistenable for me. Actually, it’s not crazy and tuneless and unlistenable enough.

Given all that kids have to put up with these days, from economic decline to climate change to Brexit to a freakishly unstable jobs market, where is the sneering, contemptuous artistic revolution? Where, in other words, is the music that will make me feel like an old fart?

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 last year (Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock)
David Knight: One year on from her death, the Queen is still our strongest,…
Outside Marks and Spencer in the heart of Aberdeen City Centre, where drunken fights can occur in broad daylight. Image: Paul Glendell
George Mitchell: Parts of Aberdeen will become 'no-go zones' without proper policing
When it comes to renting or buying, the odds are plainly stacked in favour of the wealthy (Image: Khongtham/Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: No matter how you look at it, Scotland's housing game is rigged
stranded passengers
What A Week: Flights disrupted and mountain rescuer takes the school bus
A plane passes the blue supermoon (Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
The Flying Pigs: Once in a Blue Supermoon we all take an interest in…
Information overload: Being a parent has become a technological minefield. Image: Shutterstock.
Calum Petrie: QR codes for toilet visits are just one of many school technology…
Tourists flock to Portree in Skye (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Campbell Gunn: The sooner Scotland's tourism tax is put in place the better
Given the increasing cost of baby formula powder in shops, it's vital for these products to be advertised responsibly (Image: aneksoowannaphoom/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Baby formula advertising restrictions are not 'anti-feminist'
The great traditions of Lonach Gathering have been celebrated for generations (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: 200th Lonach Gathering brought back happy Highlander memories
Bus gates restricting car access around the city centre have been fiercely opposed in Aberdeen (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Derek Tucker: Public opposition to Aberdeen bus gates won't change anything thanks to party…