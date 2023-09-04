Caley Thistle ponder injury risks ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle ponder injury risks ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Arbroath

Inverness boss Billy Dodds is chasing a confidence-boosting cup win at Gayfield - but is concerned about players picking up knocks.

Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will weigh up the risk of injuries ahead of Saturday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Arbroath.

Between the Viaplay Cup and the Championship, Inverness have gone seven successive matches without a win and are bottom of the league following the weekend’s 1-1 home draw against Dunfermline Athletic. 

However, their first point of the season earned against the Pars did stop a run of six straight defeats as they sit two points behind Morton and Ayr United.

Saturday will bring a change of competition, with a game against Dick Campbell’s side in the SPFL Trust Trophy, formerly the Challenge Cup.

Arbroath beat Ayr United 2-1 at the weekend to move up to the Championship mid-table and Dodds knows this third-round tussle at Gayfield will be a test.

The 2-1 win against Bonnyrigg Rose in their opening group tie in the Viaplay Cup in mid-July is ICT’s only victory of the campaign so far and Dodds wants his men to get another win to lift the heads before going to Raith Rovers in the league on September 16.

However, he will balance commitments at Arbroath with ensuring his strongest team can line-up for that Championship outing, saying: “We need to make sure we start getting the winning mentality.

“We need to try and win the game to give ourselves and our fans a lift.

“At the same time, I can’t risk taking chances of players getting injured. We don’t have a huge squad.

“It will be a strong team, hopefully one good enough to go there and get a result.”

New signings will lift ICT – Dodds

Against Dunfermline on Saturday, Nathan Shaw’s early goal gave ICT the lead in a match for the first time since their League Cup win over League Two Bonnyrigg.

Defender Chris Hamilton’s header with 10 minutes left earned the Fifers a deserved draw.

There were strong debuts for Caley Thistle’s latest signings, defender Morgan Boyes and midfielder Max Anderson, who have come in on loan from Premiership sides Livingston and Dundee.

Australian centre-half Nikola Ujdur, who has a Croatian passport, signed a two-year deal from Rockdale Ilinden on Friday and will arrive in the Highlands this week.

Dodds is satisfied with his new recruits and hopes the team gets stronger, reducing the mistakes which have hampered them so far.

He said: “I’m happy with the boys we’ve taken in and Nikola is a good player, as you will soon see.

“We need to be better in some areas.

“Caley Thistle fans are frustrated right now, as I am. I totally understand it.

“They are frustrated because they’re seeing things on the pitch which haven’t gone right. We’ve given away poor goals, and I can’t keep accepting that as a manager.”

Caley Thistle player Nathan Shaw playing against Dunfermline
Image: SNS.

The Inverness manager, who felt the draw against Dunfermline was a decent starting point, believes his side are making progress, but urged his men to dig a little deeper for another victory.

He added: “I am seeing a difference, but it’s small steps and I wanted to see bigger steps on Saturday.

“Winning the game would have given everyone a huge lift. We dropped another two points and we will take it on the chin.

“We deserved something from the game.

“I’d have loved to have won it. That’s the way it’s going for us.

“I have been in football a long time. When it’s like that, we’ve got to dig, scratch, bite, battle to turn it around and give us the edge. That’s what we’re lacking.

“We’ve lost confidence because of the goals we’ve given away.

“We’ve got to get that confidence back by doing the right things.”

