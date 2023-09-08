Moreen Simpson: Swearing education secretary reminded me why I mind my language

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Swearing education secretary reminded me why I mind my language

Gillian Keegan's cursing might have been funny in an episode of The Thick of It. In real life, it was appalling.

Foul language isn't always appropriate or appreciated in public (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

OK, call me a prig – or a boring old fa…

But I was truly offended when, only seconds after Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan came off Sky, defending the Raac concrete, she launched into a hot-mic rant.

The woman with the vital job as heid honcho in charge of the schooling of millions of children declared she’d done a “f***ing good job” while others just “sat on their a****”.

Now we know, because she was recorded after the official tape, that this MP’s go-to emphatic speech in private is full of swear words. It might have been funny in an episode of The Thick of It. In real life, it’s appalling.

Since I can remember, I’ve loathed and abhorred swearing. Neither of my parents did it in front of me, nor my kids (thanks!). Sadly, I almost expect it from some men – my two ex-husbands were f***ing horrors who refused to adjust their language. But potty-moothed women give me the heebies.

All ages – you see them maybe glammed up on a night oot, clinking cocktails, yet as the evening goes on, the curses start exploding thick, fast and loud. How obnoxious. I’ve started dreading getting on a bus with school kids and hearing these bonnie, fresh-faced young quinies launch forth with volleys of verbal horrors. I so want to stand up and say something pithy. But I doot: “Language, Timothy!” is gaan tae cut it.

For me and my pals – all religiously oath-free – our go-to F-word is flip or flippin’. Don’t you dare laugh. I can make it ffflippppin’ ffflippin’ emphatic.

If only people realised how letting fly with even just one curse lets them down so badly. It used to be called the language o’ the fishwives, but I always reckoned that was a huge insult to the peer wifies under the arches. Ironically, a couple of days before the schools boss’s ugly rant, I came across a perfect example of how language can do for an image.

When it finally came free – a thunderous: ‘Oh, for f***’s sake!’ ricocheting roon the carriage

Boarded a train at Arbroath, which had started in London – opposite was this amazingly glam, middle-aged, blonde wifie, the dead spit of Rebecca from Ted Lasso. Instead of having travelled on this mouldy train most of the day, she looked like she’d just stepped oot o’ a hair and make-up session at Harvey Nix, cream trooser suit immaculate.

I smiled at her, as if to say: “Fit wye are ye nae in first class?” She flashed her glittering teeth at me, as if to say: “I should be!”

As Aberdeen hove near, she went to the luggage rack and made to hoik oot this huge pink case. However, it was stuck on something and she’d to give several heaves to get it clear, each time muttering: “F***, f***”. Then – when it finally came free – a thunderous: “Oh, for f***’s sake!” ricocheting roon the carriage.

How were the mighty fallen in my eyes. Just a potty-moothed wifie in funcy claes. Nae wonder she wisnae in first class.

Dark days for Aberdeen thanks to the council

I sincerely hope that when the libraries and swimming pool scandal is finally resolved, heads will roll at Aberdeen council. The sorry saga has been one of the most disgraceful episodes I’ve encountered in nearly half a century of following local government in the north-east.

It wasn’t just the decision to axe six libraries and a pool which was execrable at this time when community facilities are so hugely needed – it was the cold, hard, and now, it seems, possibly illegal way it was done.

No consultation with neighbourhood folk so desperate to explain how the loss would sorely affect their communities. Not even allowed to say a word at the D-Day council meeting after Lord Provost David Cameron, to his shame, froze them out.

So, did he know exactly what went on in all those community libraries and reckoned they were expendable? What an insult.

Protestors gathered outside Woodside Library in Aberdeen in March to urge a council rethink on its closure. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Protestors gathered outside Woodside Library in Aberdeen in March to urge a council rethink on its closure. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It’s a dark time for the SNP-Lib Dem administration. I’m shocked the Libs didn’t step in and make sense prevail, instead of blindly following the brief.

However, without even daring to be optimistic, maybe a huge wrong will be righted. In a bid to avoid court action, the council has agreed to a widespread, formal consultation on the closures, albeit five months after they happened, although it won’t be until December we get the result.

So, yes, as a gesture of goodwill, maybe they should reopen them all temporarily right now! As for those councillors who voted for closures without an iota of an idea how they would impact families, sit up and listen to the people who voted for you.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

