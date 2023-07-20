Aberdeen City Council launches consultation on future of libraries following closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen City Council launches consultation on future of libraries following closures

The council hopes the views of the public will help inform what services could look like as more cuts loom.

By Cameron Roy
The six Aberdeen libraries that closed in March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The six Aberdeen libraries that closed in March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council has launched a consultation on the future of the city’s libraries following the recent decision to close six.

It will provide bosses with the public views on how best to deliver services in the city.

It comes after services in Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside were forced to close in March to save £280,000.

The controversial decision caused several protests and opposition from the Save Aberdeen Libraries group.

Shocked residents launched online petitions against the closures which gathered more than 6,000 signatures.

Protestor banners at the library protest outside Marischal Square in March. Image: DC Thomson.

Several of the people who used the libraries on a daily basis told The Press and Journal their stories about how the closures would affect them.

The council is even facing a legal challenge over the decision.

Library consultation underway as cuts loom

Now, in an effort to take on the views of the public more, Aberdeen City Council will be asking them what to do next.

The consultation will close on October 31 and its findings will be delivered to the communities, housing and public protection committee in time for the 2023/24 financial year.

It will be running alongside the budget simulator which allows the public to give weight to the public services they value most.

Anti-cut protestors ahead of the finance committee meeting in March. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The simulator closes on July 31. You can read our step-by-step guide to the online process here.

The views of the public will be needed as council bosses are bracing for another round of cuts when budget time rolls around in March.

For 2023/24, the authority has plotted out a budget of £567.6 million.

Continuing inflation means it could mean cutting north of the £35m forecasted only four months ago.

Consultation gives citizens ‘an opportunity to have their say’

Communities, housing and public protection committee convener, Miranda Radley, said: “This consultation is an opportunity for citizens to have their say on how Aberdeen City Council’s library service is delivered moving forward.

“Libraries are not just about borrowing books, they can also be a source of information, help, events, and access to the internet.

Public protection convener Miranda Radley encouraged councillors to 'push the narrative' that Aberdeen city centre is safe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
SNP councillor for Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward Miranda Radley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I would encourage everyone to have their say by taking part in the consultation so that our libraries can continue to best meet the needs of our communities in years to come.”

Vice convener Dell Henrickson said: “The services they provide and the needs of users are continuously evolving and that is why it is so important to seek the views of our stakeholders to shape and improve our libraries and information services for the future.”

To take part in the consultation visit the council portal, or for more information on why the consultation has been launched visit the council website.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Virgin Money's branch in Ellon is among those shutting.
Virgin Money to shut in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead
Police dog uncovers 27k worth of drugs. Image: Police Scotland.
'Crack cocaine' worth £27k sniffed out by police dog in Aberdeen
Morna Pearson at Slains Castle
Horror and humour as Elgin playwright Morna Pearson breathes new life into a north-east…
Christopher Loggie admitted behaving in a threatening manner by climbing on top of the Three Lums and demanding beer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man caused four-hour police stand-off by climbing onto Aberdeen pub roof and demanding beer
A pink granite fountain in a west end park is flowing again after being out of action for a number of years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen park's pink granite fountain flowing again after being out of action for years
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Lee Hipson appeared at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Lee Hipson appeared at the High Court in Glasgow. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
'I'm a dirty beast': Man's chilling call to police after brutal beating of girlfriend
Doonies Rare Breeds Farm in Aberdeen
Demolishing Shell's former North Sea HQ in Aberdeen will not save Doonies
Castlepark Community Centre to close. Image: Google Maps
Volunteers needed to save Ellon community centre from closure
Sir Keir Starmer has said a future Labour government would not reverse the two-child cap. Image: PA
Aberdeen families some of worst hit by two-child benefit cap - see how your…
Marriot Hotel, Overton Circle, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Soup-flinging drunken scaffolder's Aberdeen hotel rampage