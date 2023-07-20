Aberdeen City Council launches consultation on future of libraries following closures

Aberdeen City Council has launched a consultation on the future of the city’s libraries following the recent decision to close six.

It will provide bosses with the public views on how best to deliver services in the city.

It comes after services in Ferryhill, Cults, Cornhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside were forced to close in March to save £280,000.

The controversial decision caused several protests and opposition from the Save Aberdeen Libraries group.

Shocked residents launched online petitions against the closures which gathered more than 6,000 signatures.

Several of the people who used the libraries on a daily basis told The Press and Journal their stories about how the closures would affect them.

The council is even facing a legal challenge over the decision.

Library consultation underway as cuts loom

Now, in an effort to take on the views of the public more, Aberdeen City Council will be asking them what to do next.

The consultation will close on October 31 and its findings will be delivered to the communities, housing and public protection committee in time for the 2023/24 financial year.

It will be running alongside the budget simulator which allows the public to give weight to the public services they value most.

The simulator closes on July 31. You can read our step-by-step guide to the online process here.

The views of the public will be needed as council bosses are bracing for another round of cuts when budget time rolls around in March.

For 2023/24, the authority has plotted out a budget of £567.6 million.

Continuing inflation means it could mean cutting north of the £35m forecasted only four months ago.

Consultation gives citizens ‘an opportunity to have their say’

Communities, housing and public protection committee convener, Miranda Radley, said: “This consultation is an opportunity for citizens to have their say on how Aberdeen City Council’s library service is delivered moving forward.

“Libraries are not just about borrowing books, they can also be a source of information, help, events, and access to the internet.

“I would encourage everyone to have their say by taking part in the consultation so that our libraries can continue to best meet the needs of our communities in years to come.”

Vice convener Dell Henrickson said: “The services they provide and the needs of users are continuously evolving and that is why it is so important to seek the views of our stakeholders to shape and improve our libraries and information services for the future.”

To take part in the consultation visit the council portal, or for more information on why the consultation has been launched visit the council website.