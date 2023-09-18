Chris Deerin: Neil Oliver and co aren’t the radical, romantic revolutionaries they think they are

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Neil Oliver and co aren’t the radical, romantic revolutionaries they think they are

Neil Oliver and his chums are guilty either of profound ignorance about how real journalism works, or of self-serving cynicism.

Neil Oliver has a large online following and a show on GB News (Image: Gideon Marshall/GB News)
Neil Oliver has a large online following and a show on GB News (Image: Gideon Marshall/GB News)
By Chris Deerin

With Scotland being such a small country, it’s always nice to see one of our own succeed at the highest level.

We invest a lot in these people, the actors who crack Hollywood, the politicians who meet with presidents.

It’s splendid, therefore, that we are also competing strongly in a modern growth industry. In Neil Oliver, Scotland has a world-class crank – the Kenny Dalglish of conspiracist nutjobs.

To no one’s surprise, Oliver was one of the grisly crew that immediately cried foul at the weekend, as allegations of rape and sexual assault were made against Russell Brand. The stories being reported are horrifying, and the decent and humane response is empathy with Brand’s alleged victims and a desire that their claims be fully investigated by the authorities.

Not in Oliverland, though, where Brand is a member of a twitchy, libertarian tribe that sees malign shadows in every corner. Oliver is a very online guy, with more than 200,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel and 360,000 followers on X (formerly Twitter).

He also has a Saturday evening show on GB News, and – of course – a Patreon account, where supporters can pay £5 a month (plus VAT) for “an exclusive weekly question and answer session with Neil”, “member’s quizzes with prizes” and “discounted and priority booking for all future Neil Oliver Live events”. It’s a lively, one-man business from which I’m sure he’s doing very well.

Oliver’s reaction to the painstaking investigation into Brand’s behaviour was to tweet that “the way Russell Brand is being treated by the relic media is plain wrong. The fracture between reasonable people and this travesty of a media is being made permanent.” He also retweeted fellow conspiracists making similar points: the former actor Laurence Fox, an ex-glamour model called Leilani Dowding, George Galloway. Naturally, Elon Musk and Andrew Tate soon added their voices to the pro-Brand clamour.

Their argument is that Brand has been targeted not because he is an odious creature but because he is a prominent member of a truth-telling gang of visionaries who pose an existential threat to the “elite world order”. Setting aside the narcissism, this doesn’t stand up to a moment’s reasoning – the recent cases of Huw Edwards and Phillip Schofield? The growing list of powerful men who have been brought down by the #MeToo movement? Oliver and his chums are guilty either of profound ignorance about how real, professional journalism works, or of knowing, self-serving cynicism.

Deep down the rabbit hole

It’s been a while since Oliver went full loco, and I still struggle to understand why it happened. With most of them, it’s obvious: it was a short hop from long-held, eccentric, anti-establishment opinions, usually from a starting point on the far right. Some have simply scented an opportunity to gain profile and make money from the troubled, the odd and the gullible.

Oliver, though, was an engaging and intelligent host of the BBC series Coast. He had great hair and bright prospects. He’s also… How can I put this…? Scottish. It’s rare for us to lose our minds in such a Californian way. We’re too practical, too Presbyterian, too cold.

Neil Oliver was one of several who came to the defence of Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse

The independence and Brexit referendums and the election of Donald Trump had an unsettling and radicalising effect on many people. But Covid, state-imposed lockdown and the vaccination programme seem to have pushed some completely over the edge.

The response from governments was identified as a global plot to control society and minds, rather than a desperate and muddled attempt to keep people safe and alive. This inclination slips easily down the rabbit hole into believing democracy is a con, climate change is an illusion, and wokeness and mass migration are orchestrated wars on native culture. The same people believe governments, banks, judges, the civil service, academia, the media and, of course, the Jews are all in on it.

Oliver is a very vanilla revolutionary

In an effort to understand what Oliver actually wants, as opposed to what he doesn’t want, I watched a video he posted last week. “I absolutely and completely refute the notion that politics can get us out of this,” he said. “The whole damn lot of them are captured, compromised, bought and paid for. Whatever you call the people responsible… globalists, collectivists, communitarians, one-world government, The Cabal… the mess is theirs.”

The elite wouldn’t go down easily, he warned, predicting “climate lockdowns, another ‘plandemic’, orchestrated food shortages, energy blackouts, a cyber emergency…”

Yes, Neil, but what is it you want? ‘Revolution… something new and better…’ I need a bit more, mate

Yes, Neil, but what is it you want? “Revolution… something new and better…” I need a bit more, mate. “Minimal government, with severely limited ability for that small government to spend our money and no ability to do it all without our express permission… and to keep the hell out of the way of sensible people.” At last, there it is! How vanilla. How John Redwood.

No one denies that we’re living through an era of economic, industrial and technological upheaval, that geopolitics are more unstable than they have been since the Cold War ended, and that populations are disenchanted with the status quo. It’s going to take deep thought, hard work and sacrifice to get through it all. That’s hardly novel in the history of our species.

Neil Oliver and his pals see themselves as radical, romantic revolutionaries, but they are really nothing more than a dismal combination of David Icke and Liz Truss. They have nothing useful to say. Please don’t indulge them.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

More from Columnists

Some minor crimes will not be investigated under a new police pilot scheme in the north-east (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
David Knight: Hit-or-miss policing strategy pilot will only breed uncertainty
The future of the Screen Machine is currently uncertain as its operators attempt to secure Scottish Government funding
Alex Watson: Help preserve the past and improve the future by saving magical Screen…
Games like the popular Pokemon Go use augmented reality technology (Image: Code the City)
The Flying Pigs: Is tempting folk to Union Street with things that arenae really…
The roundabout marriage proposal - and rejection - in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Elgin roundabout proposal is more interesting than TV
Cooking during a heatwave is the opposite of 'no sweat' (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Heatwave has made north-east too bakin' to bake a tattie
Scotland faces Ireland in a 2019 international shinty game (Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Hugh Dan’s Final Fling presents great opportunity to celebrate shinty's astounding success
Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrate at the former Shell Tullos offices in Aberdeen during 2022 (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
James Bream: Relentless animosity towards oil and gas will make Aberdeen a no-go zone
Martha Mills, who would now be 16, died at 13 after developing sepsis while under the care of King's College Hospital in London (Images: PA/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Need for 'Martha's rule' should prompt urgent reflection and change within NHS
Statistics show that fast food outlets open more often in areas of poverty (Image: Foxys Forest Manufacture/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Every Scot should be able to afford a healthy diet
First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) takes part in September's Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
John Ferry: It's time to end Scotland's national identity culture war