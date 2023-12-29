The Flying Pigs: Stay safe at home with a pint of wine until the storm blows over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

The Flying Pigs: Stay safe at home with a pint of wine until the storm blows over

Bring in yer washing and dinna ging oot in yer sliders - there's some seriously bad weather happening.

A tree was dramatically blown over on Aberdeen's George Street earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A tree was dramatically blown over on Aberdeen's George Street earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle guru

I da ken about youse, but I’ve seen a lot o’ folk getting real worked up aboot yon Storm Gerrit only coming wi’ a yella warning (bring in yer washing; dinna ging oot in yer sliders) instead o’ a reed een (fill yer sandbags and lash doon yer trampoline).

Noo, I’m nae being funny, but I dinna ‘hink it maitters, dis it? A storm’s a storm, and unless ye absolutely hiv till, ye shouldnae ging oot in it. The sensible thing is tae dae fit I dae: stay in bed in the Oodie ye got fae Sunty files working through the rest o’ yer Christmas chocolate, cos it is an emergency and so ‘at is allowed.

If ye div ging oot, something affa might happen. Look at my pal Big Sonya; she wiz doon in Dundee shoplifting her booze for Hogmanay, and cos o’ the storm she wis stranded on the A9 ‘at lang the bobbies caught up wi’ her!

The Flying Pigs

Mind you, it dis seem we’re getting these nesty storms a’ the time these days, dis it? They can cause huge devastation tae folks’ property and mak ye wint tae lock yerself in ’til it calms doon – fit maks them the meteorological equivalent o’ my Jayden fan the internet’s nae working.

Still we wiz lucky ‘is time – nae power cuts, so nae loss o’ Xbox. We micht hae lost a few roof slates, but at least the hoose is still standing.

On a day lik yon, there’s nithin tae dae but get torn in tae yer booze. And, spikin’ o’ that, I see the big thing for the new year is that shops is gan tae be allowed tae sell pints o’ wine. Apparently this is a benefit of Brexit, along wi’ nae food standards and sewage in wir rivers, and means we’re noo free tae buy it by the traditional British system o’ pints and fluid ounces fit naebdy uses unless it’s for beer or milk.

I wiz actually kinda excited by this news, cos ab’dy kens, compared tae the size o’ a gless o’ Frascati, a pint is massive. But then I looked it up and found oot that, in fact, a pint bottle is aboot 20% smaller than a normal een. Fit a chick!

Heavy rain and strong winds caused difficult conditions for travel around Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s jist anither example o’ product shrinkage that’s been dressed up as good news. It’s bad enough that the bottom o’ the Quality Street tin arrives mair quickly than it used til, but noo they’re trying tae sneak titchy bottles o’ wine past us. At is unasseptable, at.

So, I’m nae gaan tae be buying my wine by the pint in 2024. I’m going tae be getting it cheap fae Big Sonya, fan she gets oot o’ the jail.

Kenny Cordiner, the football pundit who doesn’t mind a bit of surface water

What a frustrating few days it’s been for the Red Army. When we first seen how congealed our festive fixture list was looking at the end of December, we was worried about the Dandies having too much games and not enough steam left in their legs.

Who’d have thunk that when it come, we’d be complaining about the lack of fit matches, not the lack of match fitness? (I wish I had come up with that line, but I never. It was the lovely Melody what says I should put it in my column, which I done. Crevice where it’s due.)

First, our Christmas trip down to Dens Park was cried off about an hour before kick-off. I had headed down to Dundee with Dunter Duncan and Basher Greig, and we’d been enjoying some pre-match refreshments (pints of black and tan with crème de menthe chasers) in the Old Bank Bar.

Dundee Groundsmen attempted to clear the water on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

As 3pm drawed closer, we put on a braised face (and our waterproofs) and set off for the ground. We’d barely got far enough for me to need a pee when we found out the ref had declared the playing surface unplayable for the players to play on.

Things got ugly when we got back to the pub, as some wee nyaffs had jumped in our graves and taken our table. Thankfully, things resolved theirselves in a civilised manner when Basher and Dunter asked the boys outside and chinned them.

This unexpected period of interactivity sets the gaffer, Bazza Robson, up for the perfect excuse if St Mirren turn us over on Saturday

Then, on Wednesday, it was AFC’s turn to cry off the home game with Motherwell, as the nation was being battered by Storm Gerritupye. The weather was honking, so it was no surprise to me when the game got the hook.

But this unexpected period of interactivity sets the gaffer, Bazza Robson, up for the perfect excuse if St Mirren turn us over on Saturday. It would surely be the first time in history that a manager could blame too much football and not enough football for losing games within a fortnight of each other.

@FlyingPigNews

Conversation