Scott Begbie: Forget the internet, we should all be shopping local this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Forget the internet, we should all be shopping local this Christmas

It gladdened my heart to see throngs of folk scurrying about, heavily laden with bags of goodies, writes Scott Begbie.

Post Thumbnail
By Scott Begbie

Right then, seeing as we are now in December, it’s time to talk about Christmas and its true meaning – buying stuff.

And, judging from a meander around town on Saturday, the good people of Aberdeen are embracing the spirit of this season of shopping with gusto. Mind you, that could have been the bargain hunters hitting Black Friday and hitting it hard.

Personally, it gladdened my heart to see throngs of folk scurrying about, heavily laden with bags of goodies.

Not because I’ve bought into the consumerist cult myself, but because at least those I saw splurging were doing it the right way. In person, in shops.

Christmas shoppers out in force in Aberdeen.

They weren’t sitting at their keyboards sending their hard-earned cash off into the ether to line the pockets of a global conglomerate that doesn’t pay taxes.

Nope, these people were out and about hunting for pressies, scouting for bargains, picking stuff up to get a proper look at it, the feel of it, the size of it, the quality of it. Can’t do that via your mobile phone.

Cheeky wee tipple and a bite to eat

No doubt lots of people found something on a shelf that was such an unexpected delight it ended up in their basket when they paid across the till to a human being.

And when they sauntered away, satisfied with a good day’s shopping done well, quite a few would have had a cheeky wee Christmas tipple and maybe a bite to eat.

All the while, they were doing what really needs done in today’s tough world – putting money in the hands of local traders, people who live, work and play in Aberdeen themselves.

The ones who try so hard to keep the heart of the Granite City vibrant and thriving. And, yes, that includes the ones working for High Street big brand names.

Shopping local makes all the difference to our bricks and mortar retailers.

But those who benefit most from people getting off the couch and into the real world are the small, independent traders who do a wee jig of joy every time they ring up a sale.

It’s these lovely folk who make shopping in person such a great and valuable experience. They stock things you can’t find staring at a screen. They create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that no algorithm can replace.

Talented producers of fine food and drink

We are blessed in the north-east to have so many talented producers of fine food and drink, artistic creatives of crafts, clothes, jewellery and so much more along with the outlets who stock these fine wares.

So close the laptop, stick on your coat, get out and seek out these precious traders to support, cheer on and cherish.

Give all of our bricks and mortar retailers the most precious gift of all this Christmas – shop local.

 

Conversation