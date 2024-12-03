Scott Begbie: Forget the internet, we should all be shopping local this Christmas

Right then, seeing as we are now in December, it’s time to talk about Christmas and its true meaning – buying stuff.

And, judging from a meander around town on Saturday, the good people of Aberdeen are embracing the spirit of this season of shopping with gusto. Mind you, that could have been the bargain hunters hitting Black Friday and hitting it hard.

Personally, it gladdened my heart to see throngs of folk scurrying about, heavily laden with bags of goodies.

Not because I’ve bought into the consumerist cult myself, but because at least those I saw splurging were doing it the right way. In person, in shops.

They weren’t sitting at their keyboards sending their hard-earned cash off into the ether to line the pockets of a global conglomerate that doesn’t pay taxes.

Nope, these people were out and about hunting for pressies, scouting for bargains, picking stuff up to get a proper look at it, the feel of it, the size of it, the quality of it. Can’t do that via your mobile phone.

Cheeky wee tipple and a bite to eat

No doubt lots of people found something on a shelf that was such an unexpected delight it ended up in their basket when they paid across the till to a human being.

And when they sauntered away, satisfied with a good day’s shopping done well, quite a few would have had a cheeky wee Christmas tipple and maybe a bite to eat.

All the while, they were doing what really needs done in today’s tough world – putting money in the hands of local traders, people who live, work and play in Aberdeen themselves.

The ones who try so hard to keep the heart of the Granite City vibrant and thriving. And, yes, that includes the ones working for High Street big brand names.

But those who benefit most from people getting off the couch and into the real world are the small, independent traders who do a wee jig of joy every time they ring up a sale.

It’s these lovely folk who make shopping in person such a great and valuable experience. They stock things you can’t find staring at a screen. They create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that no algorithm can replace.

Talented producers of fine food and drink

We are blessed in the north-east to have so many talented producers of fine food and drink, artistic creatives of crafts, clothes, jewellery and so much more along with the outlets who stock these fine wares.

So close the laptop, stick on your coat, get out and seek out these precious traders to support, cheer on and cherish.

Give all of our bricks and mortar retailers the most precious gift of all this Christmas – shop local.