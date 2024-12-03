Aberdeen expert warns city shortage of Grade A offices will get worse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen expert warns city shortage of Grade A offices will get worse

Best-in-class office space in Aberdeen has a vacancy rate below 2%.

By Liza Hamilton
Dan Smith director of Savills Aberdeen. Image: Savills
A shortage of Grade A office space in Aberdeen is likely to worsen, according to a leading real estate firm.

Availability of Grade A offices continues to fall below 2% in the Granite City, with more take-up and change of use for existing stock.

Meanwhile, no new speculative development has further diminished supply.

Reports from Savills and Knight Frank show availability for best-in-class office accommodation in Aberdeen has remained at low levels since the start of the year.

Shortage of Aberdeen’s Grade A office space

Savills Aberdeen director Dan Smith says there is a similar shortage of Grade A office space in Edinburgh and Glasgow, but with different dynamics at play.

“There is very, very little Grade A space available in Aberdeen across the city at the moment,” he said. “We expect that to continue to get worse over the next little while.

“Everyone thinks with the Aberdeen market there is a massive oversupply.

“But if you go and look at the availability in the market and you actually go round some of these buildings, a lot of them are not fit for purpose.”

Mr Smith said some of the bigger, poor quality buildings in Aberdeen have been demolished.

“Because of the rates liabilities attached to buildings, it made more sense to demolish them than to have extensive holding costs for a vacant building that you had very little confidence of reletting,” he explained.

Demolition of Aberdeen's former Shell HQ.
The demolition of Aberdeen’s former Shell HQ was priced at £10 million. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The Savills boss said the majority of companies seeking offices in Aberdeen now want better quality Grade A space.

Typically this means a new-build with air conditioning, raised floors, suspended ceilings, LED lighting and top-notch amenities. A good location, close to transport links is also important.

Viability is a real challenge

“Pretty much 95% of the requirements we are dealing with now are centred around good quality space with high energy performance ratings,” said Mr Smith.

“Whether that be to tick boxes from an ESG or sustainability perspective or to try and encourage staff to come back into the office.”

Inside Prime View at Kingswells Causeway, an example of Grade A office accommodation in Aberdeen. Image: Savills

Meanwhile, with rising construction costs and more stringent regulatory requirements, there are few new commercial developments on the horizon.

“The whole development and viability piece is a real challenge for us,” he said.

“Aberdeen being Aberdeen… a developer looking at building anything would be looking at their exit and how that looks before they go and stick a spade in the ground.

“The way these properties are valued, we have seen the yields shift out pretty considerably over the last couple of years and at the same time as build costs have gone up.”

Lack of top quality stock

The current supply of Grade A office space is the lowest Savills has reported since opening its branch in Aberdeen 10 years ago.

With a lack of speculative build going on, Mr Smith doesn’t expect to see this change in the near future.

Prime View in Aberdeen has been listed by Savills and is an example of best in class accommodation. Image: Savills

“The result is you are left in a situation where the good quality, existing stock is where all the demand is,” he added.

“The poor quality, older, dated office buildings are continuing to be repurposed.”

Ultimately, he expects the overall size of the office market will continue to shrink.

“That’s the reality. Hybrid working is not going to go away  and the way in which people work is far more mobile,” he said.

“Obviously in Aberdeen you have got the downturn in the oil and gas sector.

“Renewable sector requirements tend not to be as people hungry as oil and gas organisations have been in the past.”

