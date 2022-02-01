Readers’ letters: Would SNP leave us at Putin’s mercy?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – The first duty of government is the safety and protection of its people.

Therefore it is utterly irresponsible of Nicola Sturgeon to propose an independence referendum while Mr Putin is in power in Russia.

As well as the situation in Ukraine he is becoming ever more belligerent towards us with constant incursions in the North Sea by submarines, warships and military aircraft.

Scotland out of UK, and consequently out of Nato, would be completely defenceless.

It is reckless beyond belief that the SNP can seriously propose putting our country in such a position.

Dr Richard Marsh, Bellabeg House, Strathdon.

Are GPs plotting to go down US route?

Sir, – I note in the media that there has been a group about to be set up, presumably at the behest of the SNP, to review the practice of face-to-face appointments with patients and their appropriate GP.

This is to alleviate the stress and pressures currently, and previously, suffered by the aforementioned GPs, currently cloistered in their “beleaguered bastions at the relevant health centre”. One wonders what they are actually doing, as a telephone discussion can take up to two weeks to achieve.

It seems that future proposals may require patients to contact their local pharmacy, optician, or possibly an osteopath or physiotherapist, to name but a few options, but obviously they will, as business concerns, require to be reimbursed for their services, so my question is “who is going to pay the bills for the appropriate treatments?” Will it be the NHS?

Or are we heading for US-type medical care?

Without being cynical, it seems to me that the current virus has been an opportunity for the representatives of GPs to advance their case for better terms of employment.

During their qualification and training prior to becoming a GP I would assume that those who have passed the appropriate examinations would have a fair indication with regard to the exigencies of the job. If not, numerous other areas of medicine would be available.

I would expect that, when the above-mentioned “group” is established, the general public would be consulted, and also the qualification and experience of the person who will make such decisions.

John Reid, Regent Court, Keith.

Potholes Patrick; then you can dream

Sir, – On the BBC Scotland Sunday Show Martin Geissler brilliantly reined in Patrick Harvie’s undated, unfunded green transport nirvana of tunnels to islands and rapid transit in cities and brought him back to the here and now of potholes, broken and undelivered ferries, and poor rural bus services.

His response – twice – was to refer him to Transport Minister Graeme Dey, who promptly resigned the next day on health grounds.

It all just seems a bit sudden.

Allan Sutherland, Willow Row, Stonehaven.

Has Gilruth used public transport?

Sir, – I was interested to read that we have a new transport minister, Jenny Gilruth.

Is she better qualified in this role than the new rail chief who has zero rail experience and is a worry for the unions?

I doubt it, as most politicians these days have never actually “worked”!

James Walker, Union Grove, Aberdeen.