Readers’ letters: Why were we buying fish from Russia?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir, – I was puzzled by the price of fish and chips going up so much.

The cost of oil, potatoes and energy is rising. But the biggest shock was when a TV commentator said that Russia was a major supplier of fish to the UK. What, may I ask, is going on? Why were we buying Russian fish when we have the best-quality fish of our own?

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen.

Coal-fired heating is health hazard

Sir, – I read the recent article regarding the need for alternatives to be found before coal fires can be removed from Aberdeenshire Council properties with interest and some confusion.

It seems odd to me that the council should be focusing on removing fireplaces/back boilers from properties in places such as Braemar when they have yet to remove them from properties in places such as Banchory which have reliable electricity and gas.

I also find it odd that the council describes the removal of back boilers etc as simply an environmental initiative – coal dust and the smoke from burning coal puts residents at risk of serious respiratory disease and other health conditions.

If it were suggested that such pollutants were to be introduced into homes and communities these days the idea would soon be withdrawn on health and safety grounds.

Finding an alternative form of reliable heating for rural communities needs to be a priority and the removal of coal-fired heating from council properties that do have available alternatives should be completed forthwith.

Helena Forsyth, Highfield Avenue, Banchory.

Fracking first and green energy later

Sir, – According to Ian Beattie it was “ignorance” by the English and Scottish Tories which led the UK to decide to join with the other EU countries and the US to play its part to limit dependence on Russian oil and gas in a joint attempt to deny Putin the finances for his war machine to attack Ukraine.

However, for this united policy to work it was clear from the outset that more supplies of fossil fuels would be needed from elsewhere for the policy to work. For example, Germany (heavily dependent on Russian gas) have announced they are bringing back into commission “dirty” coal-fired power stations which had been recently decommissioned.

To the best of my knowledge this is not happening in the UK but we should immediately increase oil and gas from the North Sea and look to frack in England which, according to reports, could supply the UK’s gas needs for around 50 years.

While accepting a sensible transition to so-called green energy makes sense (any form of pollution is undesirable), the idea that the UK could change with “a flick of a switch” is both farcical and irresponsible given that the technology is still in its formative stage.

In this connection it was refreshing to see the SNP former energy secretary Fergus Ewing criticise his own party and the “extreme” Green partnership for the lack of support given to our own oil and gas industry.

Finally, I am proud that the UK has an agreement to impart meaningful sanctions on oil and gas from Russia and was the first country to help train the Ukrainian army and supply anti-tank weapons to slow the Russian advance before the rest of Europe and the US followed.

Ian Lakin, Murtle Den Road, Milltimber, Aberdeen.