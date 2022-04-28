Readers’ letters: We’re not all on digital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Readers’ letters: We’re not all on digital

By EE readers
April 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
There has been lots of talk about BT and its rollout of digital phones systems.

No mention has been made of people like me.

I am 84 years old, not online, no broadband, and have supported BT for more than 60 years with my landline.

I had an engineer here recently and he could not tell me what would happen to people like me.

H.J. Aberdeen.

Spring clean

Never have I seen such a collection of incompetent individuals down Pittodrie way.

There needs to be a major clearout in the summer (as Ed Turnbull did in the Sixties).

We need players who want to play for the Dons.

I don’t envy J Goodwin’s task in the coming weeks.

I fear for the future.

Eric Strachan, Aberdeen.

Gamble too far on Union Street

A bingo hall, three casinos, plenty of pubs and many betting shops all have jackpot slot machines on or within walking distance of Union Street.

Is it really appropriate to allow a new gaming venue to open in the middle of Union Street?

Aberdeen City Council should be enhancing this once beautiful street, not continuing to downgrade it with tacky shops!

Mark Schertle of Merkur Casinos UK stated “it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy of Aberdeen”.

Gambling is an addiction causing stress, low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, hardship and family break-ups.

Will Merkur Casinos UK support all the punter’s who lose all their cash in their new venture?

I doubt it.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

