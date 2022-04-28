Readers’ letters: We’re not all on digital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been lots of talk about BT and its rollout of digital phones systems.

No mention has been made of people like me.

I am 84 years old, not online, no broadband, and have supported BT for more than 60 years with my landline.

I had an engineer here recently and he could not tell me what would happen to people like me.

H.J. Aberdeen.

Spring clean

Never have I seen such a collection of incompetent individuals down Pittodrie way.

There needs to be a major clearout in the summer (as Ed Turnbull did in the Sixties).

We need players who want to play for the Dons.

I don’t envy J Goodwin’s task in the coming weeks.

I fear for the future.

Eric Strachan, Aberdeen.

Gamble too far on Union Street

A bingo hall, three casinos, plenty of pubs and many betting shops all have jackpot slot machines on or within walking distance of Union Street.

Is it really appropriate to allow a new gaming venue to open in the middle of Union Street?

Aberdeen City Council should be enhancing this once beautiful street, not continuing to downgrade it with tacky shops!

Mark Schertle of Merkur Casinos UK stated “it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy of Aberdeen”.

Gambling is an addiction causing stress, low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, hardship and family break-ups.

Will Merkur Casinos UK support all the punter’s who lose all their cash in their new venture?

I doubt it.

T. Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.